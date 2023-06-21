June 22
CLEANSWEEP — The annual Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be Thursday, June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rusk County Highway Shop. For toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive items. Additional collections for universal waste, tires, pharmaceuticals, sharps, electronics and appliances. There is a charge for some items. Call 715-532-2167 or visit ruskcounty.org/recycling for more information.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — The Gathering Band will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
SUMMER READING — Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m., the Summer Reading Program at Bruce Area Library will host ECWIT as they perform a Reader’s Theater Show about kindness and friendship called The Three Golden Hairs in the Village of Bruce’s meeting room (in the same building as the library). Popcorn will be served.
June 23
STORYTIME — Friday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m., Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature Best Loved Nursery Rhymes and Songs including Mother Goose selections edited by Augusta Baker and Red Riding Hood retold and illustrated by James Marshall. Dress-up as your favorite nursery rhyme character.
June 24
COMMUNITY HIKE — On Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m., at the Brill Millers Baseball Park in Rice Lake, there will be a community hike for all ages and abilities. The hike is up to two miles on a flat portion of the Tuscobia State Trail and an all-terrain wheelchair is available. There will be a Nordic Walking demo and a grill-out following the hike.
MIDSOMMER CELEBRATION — On Saturday, June 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Village in Cameron, there will be a free event featuring Nordic food, crafts, Maypole dancing, King, Queen, Prince and Princess costume contest and Scandinavian music. The event ends with a Viking bonfire. Bring a lawn chair. Hosted by the Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge and Pioneer Village.
June 25
MZ. MONA — Musician Mz. Mona will perform on Sunday, June 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Eastbay in Holcombe.
June 26
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — Monday, June 26 at 5 p.m. there will be a Monday Fellowship Meal at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
June 27
COPS AND KIDS — Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. the Kiwanis will sponsor Cops & Kids at the Little Library in the Bruce Park as part of the Bruce Area Library’s Summer Reading Program.
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8 p.m. This week will feature speaker Laura Jennerman: What Happened? My Political Evolution.
June 28
YOGA IN THE PARK — Join Embrace for a free four-week yoga series in the Memorial Park. For all skill levels. Every Wednesday in June from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m., Coffee and Conversation will take place at the Bruce Area Library
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Please bring your own lawn chair.
June 29
MANNA MEAL — Served by St John’s Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Songa will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
SUMMER READING — Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. the Summer Reading Program at Bruce Area Library will enjoy a story and then Chalk the Block with Kindness to leave positive messages on the sidewalks in the Village of Bruce. BYOC (bring your own chalk), if you can.
June 30
EMBRACE — Friday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. Embrace will provide a Storytime at Bruce Area Library featuring Llama Llama Time to Share by Anna Dewdney and Chocolate Milk, Por Favor! by Maria Dismondy. There will be an activity with llama ears.
July 1
DEPOT DAY — There will be various events in Weyerhaeuser throughout the day on Saturday, July 1, including a bake sale at 9 a.m., Weyerhaeuser Fire Department open house at 2 p.m., Soo Line Depot open house from 12 to 6 p.m., speaker John Terrill at 12:30 p.m. and throughout the day, live music at the Depot by South of 8 from 2 to 5 p.m., and community garage sales on June 30 and July 1 starting at 8 a.m.
July 6
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Danville will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, July 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
July 7
CLASS REUNION — An all-class school reunion will be held on July 7, 2023 at the Murray Town Hall for the Glendale County School. Contact Cliff Beyer at 715-296-3036 or clifbeyer@gmail.com.
July 7-9
BRUCE BLUE HILLS FEST — The Bruce Blue Hills Fest will take place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9.
July 11
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. This week will feature a movie and discussion about global warming.
July 13
MUSIC IN THE PARK — South of 8 will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith. There will be a kick-off party in anticipation of the next week’s Northland Mardi Gras with cake, ice cream, prizes and the crowning of the King of Mardi Gras.
July 14
OPEN CLASS ENTERIES — On Friday, July 14 all Rusk County Fair entries are due. Open class entries are open to anyone, including those who are not from Rusk County.
July 20-23
MARDI GRAS — The Northland Mardi Gras will open on Thursday July, 20 with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday July 23.
July 26
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Please bring your own lawn chair.
July 27
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Laura Jennerman and Friends will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
July 30
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. This week will feature speaker Dr. Doug Frank doing an election integrity analysis.
Aug. 8
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. This week will feature a movie from Hillsdale College about big pharma and health care.
Aug. 22
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. This week will feature a discussion about preparing. Dec. ’22 storm – how prepared were you then? And now?
Aug. 23
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Ongoing Events
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession. In addition, the museum will also have an exhibit from Andrea Newman, who recently spent several months working in Antarctica.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP — A Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 13 at the Marshfield Medical center conference room at 1200 Port Arthur Road in Ladysmith. The group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. No registration required and there is no cost to attend. Call Trisha Witham at 715-532-2176 or email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or marysuetimmerman@yahoo.com for more information.
