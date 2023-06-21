June 22

CLEANSWEEP — The annual Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be Thursday, June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rusk County Highway Shop. For toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive items. Additional collections for universal waste, tires, pharmaceuticals, sharps, electronics and appliances. There is a charge for some items. Call 715-532-2167 or visit ruskcounty.org/recycling for more information.

