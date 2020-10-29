Rusk County Health Department officials are citing multiple factors driving the sudden sharp rise in local COVID-19 cases.
On Oct. 1, county health reported 69 total positive cases of the new coronavirus since the pandemic began in spring compared with 205 total positives on Oct. 27. In less than a month’s time, the number of positive cases in the county has nearly tripled. There are currently 104 active cases in the county. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded eight hospitalizations, 100 recoveries and one death attributed to the illness.
One rationale county health officials give for the sudden growth in cases is “mask fatigue,” a situation where people grow tired of wearing masks and following other COVID-19 protocols. Other contributing factors include community members not “keeping their circle small” and small or large gatherings outside of immediate family groups in addition to businesses not requiring employees or patrons to wear masks.
“Our department is working hard to reach out to positive cases and educate, isolate and investigate who they may have had close contact with,” said Health and Human Services Director Jeremy Jacobs in an email. “We have also been working with businesses to identify needs of their facility, how to reduce risk of employees and patrons, in addition to Contact tracing when a positive has been identified.”
Wisconsin also has become a hotspot for the coronavirus. Cases gradually rose after restrictions were loosened in May, then skyrocketed as the public eased up through summer and into fall.
For the first time since testing began, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day.
According to the Department of Health Service’s daily report, 5,262 people tested positive Tuesday out of a total of 16,528 new tests. Another 11,266 people tested negative this week Monday and Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the state opened a field hospital at State Fair Park in Milwaukee to take on a wave of cases and deaths officials feared would overwhelm the health care system.
Cases are increasing throughout the region.
“With cooler weather coming there is an increased chance for any respiratory illness to increase,” Jacobs said. “We know COVID, influenza like illnesses and common colds spread easily during these cooler months.”
COVID is community spread across Wisconsin and in Rusk County, according to Jacobs. Increases in cases are not being seen specifically linked to any certain event, he said.
“We are seeing spread where social distancing is not able to be enforced and people are choosing not to mask,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs encourages people to wear masks, adding “they do work” to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus.
“Keep your distance from other people and do not shake hands or have physical contact with others,” Jacobs said. “Stay home when you are sick or have symptoms. Get yourself tested. Be honest with public health so we can do our job. Answer or return our calls.”
