It took a lot of heavy lifting, but a nearly century-old railroad car that unceremoniously had sat mostly neglected in the city of Ladysmith is back on track toward being returned to its original luster.
The car is a very rare triple combine, a type of railroad car that combines sections for both passengers and freight. Its last official working designation, Soo Line X579, is faded now, barely legible through on the car’s rust-colored paint. Windows across the length of the rusting hulk length are cracked and shattered. Inside are the remains of a fire and other putrid debris left by vandals who once used the car as a hangout.
City officials wanted it gone.
A railroad museum complied.
“It will be a display piece for our museum,” said Erik Thompson, the general manager of Iron Horse Railroad Park in Chisago City, Minn. “It is an historic Soo Line car. We will restore it inside the way it used to look.”
Thompson called the car’s move “quite an operation.”
“We had some top people working on the project, and I want to thank everyone who helped,” Thompson said.
X579 is a heavy car with a weight of 155,000 pounds. Its measurements are about 76 feet long by 10 feet, one inch wide, making it much larger than a standard flatbed trailers which are typically up to 53 feet long and about 8 and one-half feet wide.
Most often, triple combines were used on short lines to carry passengers and their luggage, as a full car would not have been cost effective. Up to one-half of these types of cars were built like a baggage car while the other half of the car is a regular passenger car.
The car was built in 1930 by the St. Louis Car Company for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad. It was purchased in 1950 by the Soo Line Railroad from the Georgia Car & Locomotive Company. It was one of two such cars placed into service to run in a mixed train operating in Minnesota between Duluth and Thief River Falls.
Train 64 Eastbound: Depart Duluth at 0900, Arrive TRF at 1630.
Train 65 Westbound: Depart TRF at 0725, Arrive Duluth at 1500.
It was retired from passenger service in the early 1960s and became a maintenance service train car. It was given to Ladysmith in the early 1980s.
The car had been stored at the Flambeau Mine before it was moved to its final resting place in the city a few years ago, on a short siding along the Canadian National Bradley Subdivision. The east-west Bradley Subdivision was the former route connecting Minneapolis and the Upper Peninsula community of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. near the Canadian border.
There it sat, parked just north of Railroad Avenue between E. Sixth and E. Eighth streets.
The railroad museum acquired it from the city about four years ago through a swap and move of a flatbed car now on display in Pioneer Park.
“The big part of it was the cost of the move of the flat car,” said Thompson about the trade. “I am spending quite a bit to get this car out of here. I have an awful lot invested in this.”
Railroad park operators began preparations for the move starting Monday, Nov. 4.
“We recently lost our free parking so we had to move it,” Thompson said.
Ladysmith resident and train buff Bill Morgan said he was glad to see the railroad car being given new life.
“I am glad to see it getting done. It is going home,” Morgan said.
The axle boxes under the car that house the axles, wheels, journal box, coil, springs and brakes each weigh 15 tons. They were hauled separately in a second truck due to the extreme weight.
One end at a time, cranes from Anderson’s Collision Mechanical Towing of Grantsburg and S&R Towing of Cameron hoisted the car. Railroad axle boxes were pushed out. Semi wheels were pushed under. The car was lowered. Air brake lines were connected. The load was checked and rechecked.
Everything creaked and groaned as the oversized load being hauled by STS Transport Service of Comfrey, Minn., inched down the city streets, picking up speed.
Air brakes wheezed as the truck rolled west down Fritz Avenue, stopping before entering Wis. 27 near the Rusk County Visitors Center and Rail Display. Highway traffic was halted in each direction to give plenty of time and room to make the turn north and then west onto U.S. 8.
The rig tracked right causing more delays along the side of the highway before the driver decided to stay overnight in the Cameron area. The car finally arrived Thursday at Iron Horse Railroad Park.
Until recently, maintenance documents and lockers of the last employees to use the car as their workplace were still present inside the car.
Ladysmith resident Mike Hraban came to watch as the day-long operation got underway. His father, Lester Hraban worked 41 years for Soo Line Railroad including 29 years in Superior as a bridge conductor foreman. His father’s work papers were still inside, and now he has them in his possession.
X579 was the car in which Hraban’s father worked for nearly three decades.
“I was sad and happy knowing that now the car is going to be refurbished,” Hraban said. “My father will live on because of the railroad museum. That combine car was his home for 29 years.”
