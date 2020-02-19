Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for a primary election that decided which Democrat and which Republican will advance to a special election to fill a vacancy in Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district. The vote also narrowed the field of candidates vying for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
With nearly all precincts reporting in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district, it was Tom Tiffany projected over Jason Church among the Republicans and Tricia Zunker projected over Dale Lawrence for the Democrats. Tiffany and Zunker advance to a May 12 special election.
“This campaign has always been about protecting freedom and opportunity for my family and yours. I’m so thankful for the grassroots volunteers who worked so hard and everyone who voted for me at the polls Tuesday,” Tiffany said in a campaign statement.
Zunker said she is deeply humbled by her victory. “We are one step closer to sending the first Native American to represent Wisconsin in Congress and the first woman ever to represent this district,” she said at her election headquarters.
The 7th District seat was last held by Sean Duffy, who resigned from Congress last September to spend more time with family as his newly-born daughter was facing heart-related medical complications. The winner will serve the remainder of Duffy’s term.
With nearly all precincts reporting, incumbent Daniel Kelly and challenger Jill Karofsky were projected the winners of the Tuesday primary in the race for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court with Ed Fallone a distant third place finisher. Kelly and Karofsky now advance to face each other in the April 7 spring election.
