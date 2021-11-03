A state transportation spokesperson said a major resurfacing project in Ladysmith was completed last Friday, after more than 2 months of traffic disruptions.
Work on Lake Avenue in the city between W. Eighth Street and River Avenue started Aug. 16 and scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
The $1.62 million Wisconsin Department of Transportation project included grinding the full width of the existing concrete pavement to a depth of 1 to 2 inches, repairing concrete joints with asphalt mix, overlaying the roadway with 2.25 to 2.5 inches of asphalt and upgrading curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards. It also called for converting W. Fifth Street N to right in/right out only from U.S. 8, adding a raised median at the railroad crossing, upgrading signage and putting down new pavement marking.
