State health officials are urging residents of seven Wisconsin counties to wear masks as protection against the COVID-19 virus when they leave home
The state Department of Health Services issued the recommendation this week, Monday, after the most recent weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all seven had reached “High” COVID-19 community levels. They include Rusk, Barron, La Croisse, Monroe, Vernon, Racine and Kenosha counties.
“This means the number of individuals experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 has increased, and there is the potential for health care systems to experience strain. With a high COVID-19 Community Level, Rusk County residents should take additional precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and reduce strain on our health care system,” said Rusk County Health Officer/Public Health Program Manager Anita Zimmer.
When community level is high, recommended prevention steps include wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
Community levels measure the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in communities. COVID-19 community levels can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local context and their unique needs. Community vaccination coverage and other local information can also inform decision-making for health officials and individuals.
If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible and follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
On Monday, the average number of new cases per day increased again, after state officials recorded more than 5,000 total cases over the three days since the last report. With the latest figures, the average now stands at 2,193 cases per day, the highest level in more than three months.
“As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 380 current COVID-19 patients statewide, down 17 from the prior day and up 64 from the prior week. Of this total 41 patients are in ICUs, down 3 from the prior day and down 5 from the prior week.
In the state’s northwestern region, the WHA reports 33 current COVID-19 patients statewide, down 2 from the prior day and up 6 from the prior week. Of this total 3 patients are in ICUs, up 1 from the prior day and up 2 from the prior week.
Rusk County Public Health data last released on Friday, May 13, showed 15 new cases from the prior week and two new hospitalizations.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, Rusk County has recorded 3,292 total positive cases and 55 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Zimmer encourages the public to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines by getting all recommended vaccinations and booster doses and get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. She advises staying home if you feel sick or test positive for COVID-19 and seeking treatment if you are high-risk for developing severe illness, wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, staying 6 feet from those outside your household and covering your cough and wash your hands.
“Continue to follow guidance associated with your COVID-19 Community Level to plan the prevention and protection strategies to protect your own health and the health of those in Rusk County,” Zimmer said.
