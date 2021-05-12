Work to improve five downtown area streets is progressing with constructing shifting to Lake Avenue north and east of the Rusk County Government Center.
The tentative schedule for May 10-14 is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Monday, with a watermain shutdown on Lake Avenue east of E. Third Street to begin installation of a new watermain. The Tuesday schedule calls for watermain installation on Lake Avenue.
The existing undersized 4-inch cast iron watermain is being replaced with a new 8-inch PVC watermain that will provide increased flow and water pressure once the installation is complete.
The construction has resulted in portions of several city streets being closed for the work, forcing motorists to become creative in maneuvering their way through the downtown.
The city was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to help fund this year’s street work. The CDBG funds require a 2-to-1 city match of $500,000 that can come through a variety of other sources. The city has applied for additional funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan and Clean Water Fund programs.
Streets affected include:
— First Street, from Miner to Fritz avenues.
— E. Second Street, from Miner Avenue to the railroad tracks.
— W. Third Street, from Lake to Worden avenues.
— W. Fourth Street, from Fritz to Corbett avenues.
— Lake Avenue, from E. Third to E. Fifth streets.
No major unanticipated issues have been encountered so far, according to Project Manager Zech Gotham of Morgan & Parmley Consulting Engineers leading the road work.
“Overall the project seems to be progressing at a fairly good rate considering the crew was able to begin work prior to the original start date of May 3 and has not really experienced any weather delays,” Gotham said.
Surprises so far include an unidentified water main in an alley behind the Ladysmith News that delayed work and kept water service turned off longer than anticipated. Also E. Second Street could not be pulverized because the majority of the street has old concrete pavement beneath the current asphalt surface.
An upcoming Railroad Utility Crossing consists of boring a 24-inch diameter steel casing pipe beneath the railroad on First Street in which a new 8-inch PVC watermain will be installed. The existing 4-inch cast iron lead-joint watermain will be abandoned in-place by filling it with concrete grout. The railroad Wisconsin Central Ltd. requires the utilities crossing beneath the tracks to be within a casing pipe.
“As of now the boring crew is scheduled to be in to complete the railroad casing installation on First Street the first week of June,” said Project Manager Zech Gotham.
Haas Sons moved equipment and materials in during the week of April 19-23, also installing temporary traffic control measures.
WK, a Haas Sons subcontractor, pulverized the existing asphalt surface on four of the five streets. However, E. Second Street was unable to be pulverized because the majority of the street has old concrete pavement beneath the current asphalt surface.
Haas Sons graded up the pulverized surfaces behind the pulverizer.
The pulverized base material has been salvaged on W. Third Street and stockpiled for future use. The existing curb and gutter has been removed on W. Third Street. The intersection of W. Third Street and Miner Avenue is closed currently due to the phase of construction.
During the following week, April 26-30, more erosion control measures were added. Sanitary sewer was installed on W. Third Street, connecting in at the intersection of Miner Avenue and W. Third Street. Work then began running the new 8-inch PVC watermain to the north from Worden Avenue up W. Third Street. On Thursday, April 27, the new 8-inch watermain was installed on W. Third Street. The watermain installation in this area was finished the next day, when the line was filled and passed a pressure test.
The next week, May 3-7, the watermain on W. Third Street was flushed and the first required water sample was taken. Lake Avenue east from E. Third Street was pulverized with the base material salvaged. The first water sample came back from the lab as safe and a second required water sample was taken for testing. Sanitary service was installed to the former city shop and storm sewer was installed in W. Third Street.
The second water test received a safe result and work continued on the storm sewer installation. Sanitary and water service was installed into the vacant lot east of the old city shop. Die testing was completed in the old city shop for two existing sanitary services, one on W. Third Street and one on Miner Avenue. Sewer and water services were installed to the vacant lot east of Waller’s Garage.
The watermain was tied Thursday, May 6, into the existing 8-inch diameter watermain stub at Lake Avenue and W. Third Street. Water services were connected to several addresses along W. Third Street. The watermain also was connected to an existing 6-inch watermain on the east and west sides of the Miner Avenue and W. Third Street intersection.
Storm sewer installation work was finished on Friday, May 7. A conductivity test on a tracer wire was completed. A mandrel was pulled through the installed sanitary sewer to ensure the pipe is still round and not displaced under its current load. A temporary water supply was set up for utility customers along Lake Avenue.
The Tuesday schedule calls for watermain installation on Lake Avenue and road building on W. Third Street.
Work is slated to continue on Lake Avenue, Wednesday, with possibly filling and pressure testing the new watermain. Sanitary sewer installation might also begin in this area. Roadbed building on W. Third Street also is scheduled to continue.
Thursday and Friday this week, the sanitary sewer installation along Lake Avenue should be finished up. The watermain will be flushed and water samples taken and sent in for lab testing. Crews will finish placing the gravel base on W. Third Street.
“Once the all the gravel base material is installed on W. Third Street it will be opened up to traffic until the concrete crew is able to make it in for curb, gutter and sidewalk,” Gotham said.
