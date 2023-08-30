A planned $4.03 million total reconstruction of Miner Avenue in Ladysmith next year is certain to cause frustration for business owners when the city embarks on what is being called a year-long effort to replace sewer, water, storm sewer, curb, gutter and pavement along nine blocks through the heart of the city’s downtown. About two dozen downtown building and business owners turned out last Thursday for an informational meeting on the project.
The work is a complete rebuild of the roadway between E. Third Street near the Rusk County Government Center to W. Sixth Street near the Ladysmith Fire Hall, which is slightly more than one-quarter mile. Work will include new sewer, water and storm sewer mains below ground and new asphalt, curb, gutter and sidewalk at street level.
City officials are facing the need for improving century old water and sewer main infrastructure below ground and deteriorating asphalt and driving conditions on the roadway. Preliminary engineering and grant application work for the reconstruction for the work started last year.
The road infrastructure has deteriorated and reached the end of its useful life, according to Eric Barclay, a project manager with MSA Professional Services, the engineering firm hired to do the design phase work. He added a major goal will be to do the work in a way that allows businesses to remain open.
“The estimated timeline of this project is to start next spring. It is probably a full summer project. We are looking at starting in the spring and ending in the fall. I know that is a long time,” Barclay said.
Part of the work also includes replacing the asphalt roadway on E. Second Street between Miner and Lake avenues that was not part of a street reconstruction south of that block several years ago.
“The road infrastructure has gone downhill. It has reached the end of its useful life,” Barclay said. “The overall goal is to bring the infrastructure up to modern code.”
The city has yet to seek bids and hire a general contractor for the project, so many unknowns remain.
Proposed design
Overall, the project does not include many aesthetic changes from what is already visible.
One new major aesthetic change as part of the Miner Avenue reconstruction is a planned new raised concrete curb median to be installed at the Miner Avenue at-grade crossing with the Canadian National mainline, similar to one installed several years ago at the Lake Avenue at-grade rail crossing one block to the north. City officials requested this new “supplemental safety measure” median in their ongoing effort to seek Quiet Zone status where train engineers are not required to blow horns as they approach every crossing.
Downtown trees will be removed and not immediately replaced as part of the project. Designated 3’ x 3’ concrete tree locations will be located in the sidewalk for possible tree planting at a later date.
No traffic calming such as curb “bump-outs” that slow traffic will be installed. There will be no significant changes to parking. Existing street lights replaced several years ago will not be changed.
Colored concrete will be installed between the sidewalk to meet modern sidewalk slope and better define the areas between pedestrian and vehicular parking and travel.
Sewer, water and storm sewer mains are buried at varying levels, each at different times. This means the roadway will be dug up four times during summer, starting at one end yet to be determined and working block by block down the street. During these times, the road and affected cross streets will be closed to through-traffic. Officials are asking business owners and customers to use nearby parking lots and side streets for parking. Sidewalk also will be closed at various times to allow for water service connections before it is eventually replaced with a temporary walkable service.
“Motorists should plan on the cross streets being closed for the duration of the project,” Barclay said.
Business owners also were informed about the likelihood of multiple water outages each lasting several hours to allow for disconnects and reconnects with 24-hour advance notices.
Business impact
Most of the downtown is business with a handful of residences, and building owners are still seeking information about how their incomes might be impacted by a major project that will shut down Miner Avenue most of the spring, summer and fall next year.
Barclay urged business owners to begin planning now for how to address the many inconveniences that will result from the reconstruction.
“It is always hard on businesses. It just is. I am not going to sugarcoat it. It is always hard on businesses,” Barclay said. “It is also especially hard on businesses that do not play an active role in the construction.”
Many area businesses can be accessed from a rear alley and back entrance, however a few cannot. How to remain open for customers was a main concern for many business owners at the meeting. Several also remarked about being blind-sided by the project and questioned how much they might have to pay in extra “special assessment” taxes to help the city repay its project financing.
Special assessments are used to repay borrowing associated with curb, gutter, sewer, water and sidewalk improvements based on feet of frontage for a property. These can be paid in full or with interest over a 20-year period.
The city recently was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to help fund about a quarter of the project. The CDBG funds require a 50 percent match from the municipality, which will be $500,000 from the city. The rest of the financing comes from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan and Clean Water Fund sources.
Barclay encouraged business owners to maintain a positive attitude.
“A positive attitude can go a long way in a lot of situations,” Barclay said. “If there is some positive attitude about what is happening, that can really go a long way to help the project out.”
“You will make it through it, but it is going to be hard,” Barclay said.
Barclay called the downtown “the major center of attraction” for the surrounding area.
“The more that your downtown is welcoming the more you are going to see business pick up,” Barclay said,
Barclay told the audience the project will provide better accessibility and potentially draw more patrons downtown. He added the raised concrete median at the rail crossing should reduce the chance of accidents and new sidewalks should lessen tripping hazards.
Barclay said the new infrastructure should not need to be replaced for at least 60 years or more.
“Your water, sewer and storm sewer all have a lifespan of much more than anyone in this room will be around to see this level of work done again,” Barclay said.
Business owners concerned
Miner Station, 211 Miner Ave. W, owner Jason Steen asked what end of the street will be started first.
That will depend on the contractors, according to Barclay.
Rusk County Emergency Management Director Tom Hall, who oversees the Rusk County Ambulance Service, asked if the road is returned to grade level between the multiple times it will be dug up to install each utility system.
“It will be passable to emergency services,” Barclay said. “Typically what happens is they start trenching and as they lay pipe in there is someone backfilling right behind them. They are usually only out about 150 feet where they are actively working and bringing it back to active grade.”
Downtown building owner Marty Reynolds asked what work hours will be.
Typical work hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, according to Barclay.
Northwoods Nexxus Solutions owner Steve Wandrie asked if special assessments to property owners have been determined.
Not at this time, according to Ladysmith Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner.
“We will not know what they are until bids are received and final contracts have been awarded,” Gorsegner said.
Northwoods Nexxus, 102 Miner Ave. W, owner Anna Ringstad asked if the CDBG award is designated to any specific part of the project or the overall cost in general.
The CDBG funds are not earmarked for any portion of the project, according to Barclay.
“Part of it is the age of the infrastructure, and downtown revitalization is a part of that, but it is not like you have to use it for water or you have to use it for sewer,” Barclay said.
Not all the downtown businesses have back entrances, and Steen commented about the major disruption work on a front water service could have on his business.
“Are you going to tear up a large amount? Are you going to put back a temporary sidewalk? Or, are you going to tear up the whole street at once?” Steen said. “Obviously, if we don’t have an entrance off the street, you’re shut down.”
Trenches will be opened to install water and sewer service to each building, which will take several hours and immediately backfilled when completed, according to Barclay.
“There should be about two that are actively open at the same time, one that is open and being worked on and one that is being filled,” Barclay said.
Wandrie asked if improvements will also be made in the rear alley to make it compliant with ADA regulations at least while the Miner Avenue reconstruction is underway.
“A lot of those back alley ways are very rough right now, and a lot of businesses have steps that go down into the businesses and there would be no way a person in a wheelchair would have access to those businesses,” Wandrie said. “Just something temporary for the length of the project.”
This work is not part of the Miner Avenue reconstruction, according to Barclay.
“I would encourage businesses owners that if you have clientele that are going to need that type of infrastructure to start planning on that now and maybe getting it in place this fall so you are not surprised by it when it comes to next spring,” Barclay said.
Kenyon Law Office, 109 Miner Ave. W, owner Al Kenyon asked if sewer and water are connected in each building or if that is up to business owners’ private plumber.
Project contractors will not do water or sewer work inside privately owned buildings so interior plumbing will not be altered, according to Barclay. “They will dig close to the foundation of your building and cut it off within about a foot of your building,” he said.
Ringstad questioned underground sewer and water mains, asking if there have been risks or failures with the systems.
“I am wondering about the reason for including the infrastructure too,” Ringstad said.
Sanitary sewer east of the railroad tracks dates to 1911 and to the west dates to 1947. Some is combined sanitary and stormwater, which mixes rain and sewage that flows to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and results in extra costs to treat the additional flow. The water system in this area date between 1961 and 1963.
“Have we had failures? Not necessarily major failures, but we want to do this before we have major failures,” Gorsegner said. “We’ve had main breaks on water. We have had service breaks on water, at least four in the last four or five years. It has reached the end of its useful life.”
He added, “You want to replace it before it breaks. You don’t want to replace it after it breaks. We have gotten the life out of that system.”
Ringstad asked how long the Miner Avenue reconstruction has been on the radar of city officials.
Gorsegner told the audience the project has been discussed, but it was always a matter of grant funding. The city was awarded the $1 million CDBG funds earlier this year, finally giving it the green light.
“It is such an expensive project, there is no way we could fund it without grant funding. It has probably been on and off for the last 10 years. We have just been waiting for the opportunity to get the grant funding,” Gorsegner said.
Wandrie, a Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce board member, asked why he wasn’t told this project was being planned.
“On top of that, why when I purchased my building two years ago when I asked city officials if there was going to be any major reconstruction including Miner Avenue, why was I told it is not in the five or 10 year plans by, I believe, yourself?” Wandrie said.
“I don’t think so,” Gorsegner said. “Because you don’t know. We had no idea if we were going to receive the grant money. We are driven by grant funding for construction projects.”
“Had I known two years ago that I would be confronting a bill for a project like this in front of my property I would not have purchased that property,” Wandrie said.
Ringstad asked why Miner Avenue was chosen as the project to complete with the CDBG funds over other city streets.
“I think we can all argue there are streets that are definitively worse,” Ringstad said.
Miner Avenue was the road that qualified for the CDBG requirements, according to Gorsegner.
“It serves the whole community versus a residential road that serves a few residences. Miner Avenue serves the whole community. That is why it qualified for the grant funding,” Gorsegner said.
The CDBG program is very competitive between local governments. It provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.
It makes sense to use the CDBG funds on a project like the Miner Avenue reconstruction that benefits the majority of the city’s population, according to Barclay. Examples of eligible projects include the development of comprehensive plans, community development plans and small area and neighborhood plans.
“Community-wide was a really good use of this grant, and Miner Avenue qualified for that. I would agree with Kurt. Miner Avenue was a good use of this grant over trying to use it in a different part of the city that might serve only a section of the population,” Barclay said.
After numerous city property owners complained about large special assessment charges when portions of Worden and Fritz avenues near downtown were reconstructed in 2019 at a cost of about $2 million, an ad hoc committee was formed to study the municipality’s method of levying taxes to fund major infrastructure projects.
The ad hoc committee determined the city’s method of using special assessments to finance major projects dating back to 1911 is the best option. However, to ease the burden on property owners being special assessed for this project, the city offered a 30-year repayment option instead of the typical 20-year payoff.
There will be future additional informational meetings about the project, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson.
“It is a big project through the heart of the downtown,” Christianson, Jr. said. “We want to make sure we are doing all that we can to get customers to businesses to keep things going.”
