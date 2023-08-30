Miner Avenue reconstruction in 2024

A planned $4.03 million total reconstruction of Miner Avenue in Ladysmith next year is certain to cause frustration for business owners when the city embarks on what is being called a year-long effort to replace sewer, water, storm sewer, curb, gutter and pavement along nine blocks through the heart of the city’s downtown. About two dozen downtown building and business owners turned out last Thursday for an informational meeting on the project.

The work is a complete rebuild of the roadway between E. Third Street near the Rusk County Government Center to W. Sixth Street near the Ladysmith Fire Hall, which is slightly more than one-quarter mile. Work will include new sewer, water and storm sewer mains below ground and new asphalt, curb, gutter and sidewalk at street level.

