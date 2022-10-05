An AMBER Alert issued over the weekend for a missing Holcombe teen, ended Sunday night with the girl who had been believed to be in serious danger found safe and an out-of-state man arrested for her abduction.

Kryssy A. King, 15, was discovered missing early Saturday, Oct. 1, from her residence in the town of Ruby. She was believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.