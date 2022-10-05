An AMBER Alert issued over the weekend for a missing Holcombe teen, ended Sunday night with the girl who had been believed to be in serious danger found safe and an out-of-state man arrested for her abduction.
Kryssy A. King, 15, was discovered missing early Saturday, Oct. 1, from her residence in the town of Ruby. She was believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.
Cash bail was set at $1 million for Blackburn, Tuesday, in Chippewa County Circuit Court. He is being held in the Chippewa County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed later this week.
They were on foot in Chippewa County without a vehicle as officials issued an AMBER Alert, asking the public for help with finding the pair, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
King was found Sunday night, after she knocked on a door of a home near Cornell and asked for help.
Blackburn was arrested Sunday night, during a traffic stop near Superior in Douglas County.
Law enforcement launched an investigation last year into inappropriate social media communication between King and Blackburn, according to Kowalczyk. The contact involved sending texts, emails and images, he said.
“There was social media contact between the two,” Kowalczyk said. “It got to the point where there was inappropriate material going back and forth.”
The girl’s father contacted local law enforcement. The investigation brought in the FBI and Bureau of Homeland Security, according to Kowalczyk.
There was a break in the contact for several months until early this year when it started again with a blackmail attempt using photos she sent.
“She’s 15 years old at the time, so obviously this is illegal,” Kowalczyk said. “That is when we got on board again.”
Blackburn had lived in Maryland, where the investigation originally started. Most recently, he was living in Tennessee.
When the girl tried stopping the contact, Blackburn crossed state lines to come to Wisconsin, officials said.
Law enforcement had been planning to execute a search warrant at Blackburn’s home in Tennessee this week, but before then he flew to Minneapolis, Minn. He traveled via a ride sharing service to Hudson, and then found transportation to the girls’ home in the Ruby area of Chippewa County.
King’s father found the girl missing Saturday morning and reported her disappearance to law enforcement.
“They never had a vehicle. They were always on foot,” Kowalczyk said.
Law enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Saturday night.
Kowalczyk said the pair broke into a residence, stealing food, water and cash.
“The owner came home and property of his was found at the residence,” Kowalczyk said.
The items were photographed and sent to the man’s mother, who identified them as belonging to Blackburn.
“Right from the start we had a pretty good suspicion it was him,” Kowalczyk said.
From information gathered in interviews, the girl did not go willingly with Blackburn, according to Kowalczyk.
“We don’t have a report of any stolen vehicles. We don’t have any evidence that they were ever anything other than on foot,” Kowalczyk said.
Where they stayed Saturday night is unknown, according to Kowalczyk.
On Sunday, the girl knocked on the door of a Chippewa County home close to the intersection of Wis. 64 and 290th Avenue.
Kowalczyk said law enforcement had knowledge Blackburn had a friend in the Superior area. This friend is suspected of traveling to Chippewa County and driving Blackburn to Douglas County.
“Everything fell into place at that point,” Kowalczyk.
Law enforcement officials homed in on the suspect by “pinging” his phone to trace his route after separating from the girl. Blackburn was arrested Sunday night during a traffic stop on U.S. 53 near Superior.
Kowalczyk declined to say if the girl was kidnapped or went willingly with Blackburn.
“I think they got cold, hungry, wet and thought enough is enough. I think that is what happened,” Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk said his department is requesting charges of burglary, theft and sexual assault of a child.
“The investigation continues with the possibility of more charges,” he said.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their vigilance and tips.
Assisting agencies during the incident include the FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Patrol, sheriff’s offices from Douglas, Rusk and Barron counties, police departments from Stanley, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Superior and the Cornell EMS.
