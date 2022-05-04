Weather Shield Windows and Doors is saddened to announce the passing of its founder, Edward “Lee” Schield. He was 88 years old.
Lee’s passion for this industry and his entrepreneurial spirit are what has made Weather Shield the great company it is today. Lee took a hands-on approach to his business. He was most comfortable and, in his element, when he was touring his manufacturing facilities. Lee loved to talk windows and doors with anyone who would listen. He especially enjoyed spending time with the people making his windows. When Lee was not in a manufacturing facility, he could be found enjoying nature. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes.
Lee was a deeply religious man whose Christian values guided him throughout his life. He was always eager to share the teachings of his Lord Jesus Christ. Lee believed in giving back to the communities he served.
A native of Medford, Lee was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Oscar and Lydia Schield. As a young boy he was a local celebrity because he sang Safety Songs every Saturday morning on the local radio station. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and was a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1952 and Duluth Business School.
On August 8,1953, Lee and Clarice Mae Kellner were united in marriage. This summer they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
With $300, Lee started Weather Shield Windows and Doors from his apartment in Medford in 1955. Schield produced aluminum doors and windows in a garage in his hometown. He assembled aluminum extrusion parts, by hand, into storm doors and sold his products to homeowners in central Wisconsin. Today, Weather Shield remains family-owned, with three generations actively involved in the day-to-day company operations. Weather Shield now has 865 full-time employees, with 827 of them located in Wisconsin across their three locations in Medford, Ladysmith and Park Falls.
For nearly 70 years, the company was Lee’s passion. Lee operated the business with the help of many family members. Employees became life-long friends. Lee enjoyed walking through the company facilities and striking conversations with employees. His annual fall vendor hunts at his cherished Jump River cabin were a highlight for many years. Lee loved hard negotiations with suppliers and customers, followed by food, drinks and friendly banter.
When their family was young, Lee and Clarice spent summer weekends at their cottage in Phillips where Lee taught their sons Brian, Kevin and Mark the life-long skill of fishing. The family spent many autumns traveling to Nebraska to pheasant hunt and Butternut, Wisconsin to deer hunt. There is not a stream, lake or grouse trail in Northern Wisconsin that Lee did not know.
Lee would tell you that he was a blessed man. Not only did he have a strong Christian faith, a loving family and good health, but his success afforded him annual fishing trips to Great Slave Lake and fall hunting trips to Colorado. He and Clarice cherished summer days on Big Crawling Stone Lake in Minocqua and many winters in Arizona.
In 1999, Schield and his employees established the LITE Foundation. LITE, which stands for Lives Inspired Through Employees, is a non-profit organization that provides local assistance to area organizations in need. Managed and funded by employees, the company provides a matching contribution annually to boost the impact of the pledges.
The Schield Family would like to sincerely thank all that have been involved in his life. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Clarice and his three sons, Brian, Kevin, and Mark. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Merrill, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Medford, Weather Shield is a family-owned, leading window and door manufacture with multiple manufacturing locations in Northern Wisconsin. A commitment to quality and unwavering dedication to customer service clearly distinguishes Weather Shield from other window and door companies. It’s what drives Weather Shield to design, engineer and manufacture the highest quality, energy efficient products possible. Weather Shield products are distributed nationwide through a network of independent dealers.
Last year, Weather Shield officials announced the expansion of its facility in Park Falls, a $3.6 million project expected to create 40 jobs over the next three years. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $225,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Weather Shield will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.
Weather Shield plans to expand its operations at its Park Falls location to support the addition of a new product line of windows and specialty patio doors that targets the luxury custom home and premiere hospitality markets. These products are highly engineered and require skilled employees who have strong technical capabilities and the ability to operate automated equipment such as five-axis CNCs.
The company will invest more than $3 million in new equipment and special tooling to be able to produce the new product line. It will also spend an additional $381,500 in training costs to train the new and current employees on using the equipment for the new product line.
In addition to the 40 jobs expected to be created by Weather Shield, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 23 additional jobs in the region. The 63 total new jobs are expected to generate $106,579 in state income tax revenue annually.
The company offers its comprehensive products and services to more than 600 dealers nationwide, has registered over 33 patents and has designed more than 3,000 products.
