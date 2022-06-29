By Luke Klink
The Atlanta Town Board will hold a special meeting this week, Wednesday, to discuss the sale of town land that owners of Christie Mountain want to buy with a vision for possible expansion that includes year round recreation, a larger chalet or more lodging.
Christie Mountain owners want to buy two landlocked parcels immediately south of the ski hill area north of Weyerhaeuser. One parcel is 36.93 acres. The other is 38.98 acres. Business representatives are proposing an $80,000 purchase price, saying the land recently appraised for $68,000. This current purchase offer is much less than the $106,000 owners paid to the town in 2012 for 80 acres through a land contract. At that time, another 80 acres remained in town, ownership. This is is the land Christie Mountain owners now want to purchase.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., June 29, at the Atlanta Town Hall, 5200 Wis. 40 N. At the meeting town residents will vote for against proceeding with the sale. If authorized, the town board will then begin negotiations on the property.
“The town board was approached by Christie Mountain if the opportunity was there to sell them an additional 80 acres of land,” Town Chairman Steve Tiegs said. “This is a meeting of the electorate.”
He said the special meeting is to let town residents decide.
“I try to stay in the middle. There has been support and opposition both ways,” Tiegs said. “The land is owned by the people of the town of Atlanta, so the people will decide whether to sell the land or not.”
Tiegs said he is not sure what the plans are for the land.
“They are wishing to expand their business, perhaps put in another lift,” Tiegs said.
Christie Mountain is located on the south side of County Road O, roughly between Fire Lane and Norwegian roads.
In 1976, George Sorenson founded Christie Mountain with 38 acres of land he owned and 160 acres of town land. At the time, town officials set up a perpetual land lease for the 160 acres that Sorenson did not own. This land lease would legally stay in effect as long as Christie Mountain was a ski hill and would stay with Christie regardless of ownership of the ski hill.
Dave and Sue Vohs purchased the business in 1998 Christie Mountain as well as 80 acres of the land which was leased from the town.
Several years ago, after some residents started to question the low price of the land lease, town board members started requesting more money be paid annually for the lease or the land be purchased outright.
The lease was fully legal and could not be broken unless Christie’s owners agreed to it or Christie was no longer an operational ski area, according to Christie Mountain General Manager Andrea Vohs on the business’ website.
“We were not in a financial position to pay the increase they were proposing on the land lease or to purchase the land but, in 2012, after being asked repeatedly over a number of years, we finally agreed to break the land lease,” Vohs said. “We purchased the 80 acres that Christie occupied for its appraised price of $106,000 on a land contract with the township. At the time, we could not afford to pursue the full 160 acres, so 80 acres went back to the township.”
This 80 acres is what will be voted on at the special meeting this week.
The town currently owns 320 acres of landlocked property in the Blue Hills which is logged every 12 to 20 years and creates a stream of income for the township.
“The 80 acres in question was also a part of Christie’s master vision from conception and it holds some unique terrain that I feel should become part of Christie’s footprint,” Vohs said. “Christie is at a point where we are thinking about expansion within the next 5-10 years and this parcel of land is key to that growth.”
Christie Mountain owners are looking to map out and plan for the future of the business and recently approached the town board to ask if they would entertain the idea of selling the 80 acres now. It was recently appraised for $68,000.
During the June Atlanta Town Board meeting, a handful of town landowners expressed some concerns about expanding Christie Mountain, as well as some interest in purchasing the land themselves.
“The land is almost ready to be logged again, and if we were allowed to purchase we would gladly work with the town and allow them the revenue from that next cutting,” Vohs said. “My hope is that the residents of Atlanta take into consideration the benefits this community receives from having a local ski area as well as the history of this land.”
Vohs is requesting the public to back the business’ proposal to purchase the 80 acres of land outright for $80,000 “which is more than it was recently appraised for” without putting it up for public sale.
“I want Christie to thrive so our youth find a love of outdoor winter recreation, which is so important to mental and physical health, so all of our community members can experience the Blue Hills and all that this unique terrain has to offer, so we can provide employment that pays a fair wage close to home, so our teens can gain work experience in a fun environment and so people of all walks of life can come together and volunteer doing something they love to do,” Vohs said.
She said the reason for the purchase and possible expansion is for the community, which is going to require some changes at Christie.
“I am not going to hide the fact that my vision includes year round recreation, a larger chalet or more lodging but I promise that if any of that comes to fruition Christie will always have that family friendly, small town feel that makes us, us. And my “why” will never waiver; I want this community and all the people in it to thrive and would appreciate your support in getting there,” Vohs states on the business website.
The Wednesday meeting will not be the final sale decision. It will only be a direction of how to proceed, according to Tiegs.
“This [meeting] will be whether the people in the town do or don’t want to sell land to Christie Mountain. There can be a lot more than that, but the people get to decide,” Tiegs said.
