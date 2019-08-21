A month of rumors appears to have ended with Rusk County Rodeo organizers signaling to the county they want to remain at the fairgrounds.
The Rusk County Junior Fair Board met Thursday, where board members discussed the positives of this year’s four-day festival that ended Sunday, Aug. 11. They also talked about how to improve upon this year’s event.
Rusk County Rodeo organizers have asked for permission to use the fairgrounds to hold a rodeo on a date other than the fair weekend next year. The University of Wisconsin Extension & Recycling Committee is scheduled to meet this week Wednesday to consider the request for a rodeo Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22, 2020.
Fair board members at the meeting admitted the rodeo brought more people through the fair’s front gate. However, the fair board provided rodeo organizers with volunteers to help with the event, money for equipment like rented bleachers and property upgrades like new fairgrounds lighting. Fair organizers also supplied equipment like cattle chutes.
Electrical upgrades totaled $21,032 and rented bleachers cost the junior fair board $4,800 each of the last two years.
“The fair never told them they had to leave,” Rusk County Economic Development Director Andy Albarado said. “Nobody is forcing them. If they are looking to do other things, that is a business decision on their part.”
Rodeo organizers have been considering other options for future events, including moving the rodeo to the Barron County Fairgrounds. Fair leaders said they have been given advertising materials promoting the rodeo next year in Barron.
“We don’t want [the rodeo] to leave. The community doesn’t want [the rodeo] to leave,” Albarado said.
Rodeo organizers want to expand the event, and they don’t think that can happen on the fairgrounds during the fair, according to Albarado. He said rodeo organizers have submitted a usage request to rent the fairgrounds for setting up for and holding a rodeo between the dates of Aug. 18-24, 2020.
“They want to do that. I don’t see any way but to take their request and have the committee decide on that,” Albarado said.
“The county committee needs to address the usage agreement. The fair needs to decide how it wants to proceed,” Albarado said. “Bringing in anything else is a risk to the fair. They are taking the risk because it brought people through the gate and that is good for the fair. I agree, and that is the biggest concern I had getting the request. We need to address the usage agreement, but this is going to hurt the revenue of the fair.”
Albarado said the fair board could ask to have fairgrounds rental and JLO Food Booth proceeds go back to the junior fair to help pay for property improvements it made. The fairgrounds can be rented daily for $660 or $330 depending on the classification of group making the request. Half-day requests are half that amount.
The rodeo request would be for $2,640 total at $660 per day for two days and $330 per day for four days.
“They will have to do everything on their own. They are not getting any manpower or fencing or other things,” Albarado said.
There have been anectdotal comments over the last year of rodeo organizer requests for shares of fair gate proceeds and Ladysmith Lions beer sales, mainly based on the rodeo has been responsible for helping boost sales of tickets and alcohol.
Albarado encouraged the fair board to communicate with rodeo organizers if the fair board still wants the fair to stay, while the county considers the new rodeo fairgrounds usage request for next year.
Fair board member Terry DuSell said both sides need to find a way to patch up relations and move on together.
“We are both good for each other, and we both benefit each other,” DuSell said.
County supervisor Lyle Lieffring said, “They have made up their minds already.”
Rodeo organizers want to rent the grounds, barns and campsites next year, according to Albarado. He said they will be able to bring in vendors, control campsites and charge for other operations. He added communications with fair organizers did not include plans for how the group wants to expand.
The date change would fit with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association schedule and other rodeo events.
There is an economic advantage of growing the rodeo, according to Albarado, citing an e-mail he received from rodeo organizers. He said fair organizers also stated in the email removing the rodeo from Rusk County and Ladysmith would have a negative economic impact.
Albarado read the email he received, “We do have another site in a different county that is available, but we do not wish to produce this rodeo anywhere else other than Ladysmith.”
The flyers advertising a Barron County Rodeo show it was being planned for the same weekend as the Rusk County Junior Fair. That date is just two weeks after the well-established Spooner Rodeo in neighboring Washburn County.
Total revenue this year from fair ticket sales was $27,962 including all visitor, worker and entertainment passes. This is $2,893 less than last year. Fair organizers noted this year’s fair did not include the popular truck and tractor pull on Sunday; instead this event was moved to the Fourth of July weekend.
Fair attendance was not yet known at the time of the meeting.
Rodeo attendance was down 500 people each night, according to fair organizers. Last year the rodeo had attendance of 4,200 compared with 3,200 this year.
“I disagree with that looking at the stands,” DuSell said.
Fair Board members continually returned to the topic of the rodeo throughout the meeting.
“Yes, we do support the rodeo. We have helped them. We are not pushing them away. This is a decision they are basing on their business. We are still there to back them,” fair board member Judy Srp said. “The fair has done a lot to help get this rodeo off the ground.”
Fair board members believe they have been unfairly criticized — mostly on social media — for rodeo organizers seeking other sites and times for the rodeo.
Albarado said the new rodeo fairgrounds usage request will be considered the same as any other request. He told the fair board it can still seek a meeting with fair organizers.
“You can still try and talk her into staying with the fair,” Albarado said.
If not, the fair board can begin the conversation about taking advantage of next year’s rodeo event if it is held on a different date.
The board praised volunteers, especially noting the Weather Shield LITE Foundation, county staff, county board members and members of the public.
The Ladysmith Lions also requested alcohol sales in the grandstands next year.
