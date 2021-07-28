If classroom instruction was starting right now, Ladysmith school officials are planning in-person learning with masks optional.
But, students do not return for another month.
The Ladysmith School Board received an update on fall learning at its Wednesday meeting, July 21.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the board officials will have more information and a plan in place at that time.
“We are watching COVID. We are talking about it. We are planning the best we can,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel told the board the Centers for Disease Control is prioritizing in-person learning.
“We made that a priority last year. We are ahead of the game in comparison to a lot of districts that were not able to have in-person learning. If we were to start school tomorrow masks would be optional. It worked well this summer. We didn’t have any issues,” Stunkel said. “At this point we would make [masks] optional because we would follow the guidelines or if you are vaccinated you wouldn’t need to wear a mask.”
Currently, vaccines are available to children 12 years and older. That means elementary students cannot be vaccinated at this time.
Stunkel said school officials will resume meetings with Rusk County Public Health officials to make sure the plan going forward is safe for students. She added students and staff who become exposed to COVID will not have to quarantine if they are vaccinated.
“That is good information to get out there for our staff and students who are able to be vaccinated,” Stunkel said.
The current plan also calls for 3 foot social distancing. District officials also will promote handwashing, hand sanitizing stations,air ventilating, washing desks and other best practices to mitigate the virus.
“We are going to be encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home, and we will also be keeping track of the virus transmission in the school. We will be working with public health to stay on top of that. We are hoping this will be a less stressful year, but time will tell,” Stunkel said.
In other matters, the board:
— Unanimously approved Joel Clark as head coach for girls basketball. He has been a volunteer assistant coach for the last several years. Also approved was hiring a new fourth grade teacher.
— Unanimously approved administrative contracts for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Unanimously approved academic standards for the 2021-22 school year in math, science, reading, writing, geography and history as required by the state.
— Unanimously approved the elementary school student handbook for the 2021-22 school year with the major change limiting parent access into the building and classrooms at drop-off and pick-up to match procedures used last year. Last year’s procedures were found to work effectively at getting instruction underway more quickly without parents in the halls. Other updates include staffing and times.
— Unanimously approved the middle/high school student handbook for the 2021-22 school year with no significant changes. One change is to clean up language,remove redundancies and include the new name of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College as Northwoods Technical College.
n Unanimously approved the student technology handbook for the 2021-22 school year to protect the district’s investment and maintenance in providing Chromebook computers to students in grades 9-12 starting this school year.
— Unanimously approved the athletic handbook for the 2021-22 school year with all violations and eligibility remaining the same. One notice is to highlight an existing policy that cell phone shall not be taken out in bathrooms and lockers.
— Unanimously approved a student’s request for early graduation.
— Unanimously approved the auditorium director’s stipend at $2,020 for Kirk Yudes. The position oversees students and their work with sound and lighting for athletics, advertising recordings and other events.
— Tabled an asphalt bid for the elementary school bus lane over concern the project could not be properly completed in time before classes resume in September. The topic will be reviewed next spring.
— Set next meeting dates of Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.