One driver was killed and the driver of a second vehicle was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 8 west of Weyerhaeuser. Icy road conditions may have contributed to the accident at 7:52 a.m., Nov. 19, near Cranberry Lake Road.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe who was killed was Richard J. Smith, 28, of Bruce.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, Laura J. Peterson, 64, of Chetek, was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol said Smith was westbound on U.S. 8 when he lost control and eventually collided head-on into the eastbound Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Peterson.
Smith was not wearing a seatbelt. Peterson was wearing a seatbelt.
Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor, according to state patrol officials.
The highway was closed for several hours and traffic detoured onto nearby town roads.
The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County EMS, Lakeview Medical Center EMS and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded.
