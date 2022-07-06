The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awarded funding from the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program, totaling $124.97 million for 71 projects that will expand broadband internet to more than 82,912 residential and 4,566 business locations currently unserved or underserved. The projects receiving awards will impact 45 counties. The grant awards will leverage $185.78 million of matching funds from recipients.
The grants will impact several Rusk County communities and surrounding areas including the towns of Atlanta, Murry, Thornapple and Rusk and communities of Imalone, Exeland. Projects in this area cover parts of Rusk, Barron, Chippewa, Sawyer and Taylor counties.
BEVCOMM for its Rural Exeland Exchange project will receive $1.71 million with a $2.09 million match. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 152 businesses and 595 residential locations in rural Exeland in Sawyer and Rusk counties.
Bloomer Telephone Company for its Towns of Hallie and Seymour project will receive $3.78 million with a $1.49million match. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 14 business and 506 residential locations in the towns of Hallie and Seymour in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Bruce Telephone Company for its Imalone project will receive $535,089 with a $574,589 match. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 1 business and 178 residential locations in the community of Imalone in the towns of Atlanta and Murry in Rusk County.
Bruce Telephone Company for its Town of Thornapple project will receive $430,893 requiring a $430,393 match This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 1 business and 159 residential locations in rural Bruce and the town of Thornapple in Rusk County.
Bug Tussel Wireless for its Taylor County project will receive $877,200 requiring a $3.51 million grant. This project will build a 76.2-mile fiber ring in Taylor County, connecting 34 businesses and 653 residential locations.
Citizens Connected/Ntera for its Chetek East project will receive $261,689 requiring a $261,689 match. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 2 businesses and 65 residential locations in the towns of Chetek, Dovre and Sumner in Barron County and the town of Rusk in Rusk County.
LTD Broadband for its Town of Draper project will receive $3.19 million requiring a $1.37 million grant. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach nine businesses and 288 residential locations in the town of Draper in Sawyer County.
Norvado for its Towns of Round Lake, Spider Lake and Winter project will receive $5.88 million requiring a $3.92 million match. This project will utilize a Fiber-to-the-Premise service to reach 165 businesses and 1,353 residential locations in the towns of Round Lake and Winter in Sawyer County.
“Over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to invest state and federal funding in projects that will provide more than 387,000 homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality internet. These grants will go to ensure students, workers, business owners, families, and communities can access the internet in every part of our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers in announcing the grants.
Since 2019, Wisconsin has disbursed or committed over $289 million towards expanding broadband, including $105 million in federal funding directed by the governor. State and federal funds allocated under Governor Evers for broadband grants have provided or will provide more than 387,000 homes and businesses access to new or improved services.
“We’ve made tremendous progress in the past three years towards getting people access to high-quality, affordable internet service,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “We will continue to make the investments needed to ensure all in our state have access to affordable broadband.”
Last November, $100 million of broadband expansion grant funding from the 2021-23 state biennial budget was made available to be awarded by the PSC. In March of 2022, the PSC received 194 applications requesting a total of $495 million. Due to the large demand for funding, on June 2, 2022, the Governor and the PSC announced an additional $25 million from the state budget would be made available for the current grant round.
The broadband expansion grants invest in construction projects for internet service in areas of the state that are challenging to connect due to population density or geography.
The broadband grants will benefit rural communities with increased access to higher speed internet service for years to come, according to American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section spokesperson, Ken Mika.
“Broadband internet is a crucial service for families across the state of Wisconsin, and a necessity when more people than ever are working from home. This historic funding will allow students in Wisconsin to do their homework at the kitchen table in areas where internet access was previously an expensive afterthought,” Mika said.
The increased funds added to the state’s grant program were made possible by the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
Since 2014, there have been 434 grants awarded through the grant program from state and federal funding to projects impacting 71 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.