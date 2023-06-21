10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Officers from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Dept. and Ladysmith Police Dept. completed active shooter response training, gaining first-hand experience of what it might be like to respond to a call of an armed intruder inside a local school.
About 250 people turned out for a retirement program honoring long-time Flambeau School District employees Bill Pfalzgraf and Martha Johnson who were retiring with a combined 71 years of experience. Pfalzgraf was a teacher, principal and administrator. Johnson worked as district secretary and administrative assistant.
Retirees from the Ladysmith School District included Jim Sisko, Cindy Krings, Bonnie Titera, Marilyn Lokken, Mario Friedel, Jody Junk, Sue Monnier and Jerilyn Strand.
Board members from Habitat for Humanity of Rusk and Washburn counties and Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity agreed to merge the three affiliates into one serving Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn counties.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The parking lot for the new Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Dental Center was paved and sidewalks were poured, the last steps before opening the dental center to the public.
Approximately 150 bicyclists were expected in Ladysmith as part of Jim Klobuchar’ Adventure trip to Madeline Island. They were riding across northwestern Wisconsin heading toward their destination. Among them were former Ladysmith residents Holly Balko Martin and Ron Dosedel.
Buchholz Feed Store was being rebuilt on the site of the building that was badly damaged by the 2002 tornado.
Army veteran and local musician Herbie Nordness, 84, was honored in Ingram. He fought in North Africa and Italy during World War II before joining an army band in France.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
A single engine private plane crashed 10 miles north of Tony in the Town of Big Falls, killing the 66-year-old pilot and 84-year-old passenger, both from Lake Mills. The wreckage was located 45 minutes after the sheriff’s department was notified by the Civil air Patrol of a possible downed plane. The crash was thought to have ben caused by aerodynamic structure failure.
A visitor center opened at the Flambeau Mine, providing a good vantage point for viewing the operation.
The Nelson and Karen Stutzman family was to host this year’s June Dairy Open house.
The Bruce High School Band performed at Universal Studios and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Ladysmith merchants brought a hot air balloon to town as part of a Balloon Days promotion. Ed, Don and Carla Mansky were the lucky recipients of a 45-minute balloon ride.
Offices of the Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Center were moved into a mobile home on the site to make room for two new physicians joining the clinic in the summer.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
A Rusk County Board committee was to open bids June 19 on $3.25 million in bonds for the new hospital. The full board was to vote later that day.
About 150 Bruce residents attended an informational meeting about the Camp Flambeau program which was to begin at Bruce High School in the fall.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Ladysmith City Council was considering a sewer extension to the Flambeau Heights area in the northwest section of the city.
Ladysmith again was faced with painting Old Smoky. This time a rust penetrating paint was to be used. (This was before the shelter was built over the locomotive.)
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Ladysmith City Council voted to install acoustical tile in the city band room over city hall (which was then on Lake Avenue west of the library).
An English Channel swimmer was to be one of the featured attractions at the Northland Mardi Gras. She was with the Tommy Bartlett Water Ski Show.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Consideration was being given to extending the Flambeau River State Forest into Rusk and Price counties and to acquire frontage along the Flambeau River.
Ditmanson Co. was advertising Arrow shirts for Father’s Day. They were priced at $2.24 and up.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Instead of 75 men originally envisioned, 250 men were to be stationed at the Civilian Conservation Corps forestry camp to be located in northwestern Rusk County (south of Meadow Dam Road near Weirgor Creek).
The Soo Line was advertising a two-day, all-expense-paid tour of the Chicago World’s Fair for $13.50. The price included round-trip rail tickets, breakfast on the train, transfer to the hotel, accommodations, transfer to the World’s Fair and admission to the fair for two days.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Robert W. Ohlfs was awarded the contract for a city paving job and construction of the retaining wall at the north end of W. Second Street near the Gerard Hotel. The wall was to require 150 yards of concrete and cost $2,100. (The wall has been repaired and painted but it is still in place.)
Rapid progress was being made on the Hintz sawmill in Ladysmith. The main part of the mill was 24x72 feet and there was a 26x28 foot addition to the west end. The new mill was located down river from the Flambeau River Lumber Co. mill and the old cemetery.
The Ladysmith Brick & Tile Co. employed 22 men and had a payroll of $100 per day. The plant had a daily capacity of 30,000 bricks. The dry sheds had a capacity of 15,000 bricks.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Among those in the graduating class at the Rusk County Training School were Avis and Leta Nichols (the former becoming Avis Smith). Commencement for the new teachers was held June 19.
The library board ordered that the library not be open every evening of the week. Instead, it was to be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings.
J.L. Ryall was to build a bungalow north of the park in Ladysmith.
Local Western Union manager R.A. Nelson was arranging for installation of clocks in local business places that were to be connected to the Western Union wires and be set to the correct time daily. (One of those clocks is on display at the Rusk County Visitor Center.)
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Quite a number of catfish were being caught in the Flambeau River.
Engineers were examining the site for a new dam on the Flambeau River three miles southwest of Ladysmith (the Port Arthur Dam).
Dr. H.R.T. Ross of Ladysmith and Dr. W.L. Stephenson of Brodhead formed a partnership and were to practice medicine and surgery together in Ladysmith.
The Soo Line offered revised conditions for a new depot in Ladysmith. The company no longer insisted that Fourth Street (now W. Second Street) be closed. It had been a crossing for 16 odd years. The railroad agreed to build the depot if the Third Street (now First Street) crossing was closed. The railroad required a long platform for its passenger trains. (The frame depot was built and later moved north of the brick depot and used as a freight house until it was razed.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.