Flambeau Valley Arts Association will launch into its golden anniversary season this month with headliner Garrison Keillor, the first of eight outstanding performances scheduled to appear.
Keillor will be joined on stage by some of his old friends from the days when he hosted the long-running Minnesota Public Radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion.” With Keillor will be American folk and jazz singer Prudence Johnson and pianist Don Chouinard.
From Virus and Virtual Life, Back to what’s Real. Come together for a sing-along, some poetry, the news from Lake Wobegon and some classic duets. The show is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ladysmith Middle/High School auditorium. Masks are required for the event.
Keillor, 79, did “A Prairie Home Companion” for 40 years, wrote fiction and comedy, invented a town called Lake Wobegon where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world. He’s busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay, and he continues to do “The Writers Almanac” sent out free daily to Internet subscribers at www.garrisonkeillor.com/.
He and his wife Jenny Lind Nilsson live in Minneapolis, not far from the YMCA where he was sent for swimming lessons at age 12 after his cousin drowned, and he skipped the lessons and went to the public library instead and to a radio studio to watch a noontime show with singers and a band. Thus, our course in life is set.
“The show Saturday in Ladysmith is all from memory, some love duets with Prudence Johnson that stick in my mind, some poems, some recollections of Lake Wobegon, and also my thoughts about being an old man. I think it’s a beautiful thing that you can look forward to and that’s my message for the evening,” Keillor said.
Recent reviewers stated:
“Fans laughed, applauded and sang along throughout Sunday night’s two-hour show” -Jeff Baenen, AP News
“His shows can, for a couple of hours, transform an audience of even so-called coastal elites into a small-town community with an intimacy only radio and its podcast descendants can achieve” -Chris Barton, LA Times
“[Keillor is] an expert at making you feel at home with his low-key, familiar style. Comfortable is his specialty.” -Betsie Freeman, Omaha-World Herald
Keillor has published three books in the last two years, Living with Limericks in 2019, and Lake Wobegon Virus and That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life, both in 2020. His next book, Lake Wobegon Boom Town, is due out in March 2022.
He also started a subscription newsletter via Substack called Garrison Keillor and Friends where he posts a couple columns a week and answers questions and comments.
Keillor graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1966. There he began his broadcasting career on the student-operated radio station, named Radio K. In 1969 he began writing for The New Yorker. On July 6, 1974 he started “A Prairie Home Companion” in a St. Paul college theatre before an audience of twelve people. In 1987, he moved to New York where, in 1989, he started “The American Radio Company”, which after four seasons returned to the name “A Prairie Home Companion” in 1993, and is again based in Minnesota. From 1996-2001 Keillor authored an advice column, titled “Mr. Blue”, on Salon.com. He resigned after having a heart surgery in 2001. Since June of 2005 Keillor has been a syndicated newspaper He at Salon.com.
If you showed up on July 6, 1974, at the Janet Wallace Auditorium at Macalester College in Saint Paul and plunked down your $1 admission (50 cents for kids) to attend the very first broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion, you were in select company. There were about 12 people in the audience. But those in attendance thought there were worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon, so Garrison Keillor and the APHC team went on with the show for another 42 years.
In the fall of 2016, Chris Thile took over at the helm of A Prairie Home Companion.
A Prairie Home Companion is heard by 2.6 million listeners each week on nearly 600 public radio stations, online, and on the American Forces Networks, SiriusXM Radio, Radio New Zealand, and KPRG in Guam.
Keillor was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1994.
Keillor considers himself a lucky person, quitting a good job when he was 27 years old to go to work for a little radio station. At the time he was their sixth employee.
“There were no vice-presidents, no consultants, no board of directors, and I got to invent my own show and do it for 40 years, a live variety show of the sort that had died out 20 years before. I was a serious writer who turned to comedy, which is satisfying because it’s very clear when you succeed. People laugh,” Keillor said. “I learned this in the 8th grade when Mr. Buehler kicked me out of shop class because I was fooling around with a power saw, and it terrified him so he sent me to speech class where I recited some limericks I’d written.”
One limerick went like this:
There was a young man from Anoka
Who tried hard to write a good limerick.
He tried and he tried
And some were not bad
But something seemed to be missing.
“And my teacher LaVona Person laughed out loud and then the whole class laughed and it was a big moment. Years later, I spoke at her retirement dinner and gave her full credit for my career,” Keillor said.
With the U.S. Census saying roughly 80 percent of Americans reside in urban areas where people live life in the moment, Keillor believes a nostalgic old-style variety show today being broadcast over an older medium like radio and reminiscing about idyllic rural small town life would face an uphill climb to achieve similar to “A Prairie Home Companion.”
“Radio has changed and the show couldn’t be done today because it was live, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and now everything is streaming and podcasts are the thing. The immediacy of the show was part of its appeal, it was an event,” Keillor said.
The stories about Lake Wobegone and “A Prairie Home Companion” seem to originate around a theme and float off in casual conversation before eventually rounding back to the original premise. The dialog is more or less a stream of consciousness aided by reactions from the audience, according to Keillor
Keillor decided from the start he wouldn’t read to the audience.
“I wrote pages of notes but I never took them out onstage. And in improvisation, you’re often surprised at where the story takes you. The audience guides you along. You make mistakes and incorporate them into the narrative. It’s exciting,” Keillor said.
Keillor’s signature program, “A Prairie Home Companion,” went off the air in 2016. An archive of past shows is online at https://www.prairiehome.org/hosts/keillor.html.
While many individuals look forward to retiring from work, wait to retire from work, Keillor remained busy. He wrote a couple of Lake Wobegon novels and then a memoir, That Time Of Year. He now is writing two newspaper columns a week and working on a book about the beauty of aging.
“So I’m still in the game,” Keillor said.
Keillor enjoys being back on stage performing a few favorite old tunes with some good friends.
“I love singing duets with Prudence, and that’s why I’m here. Dan Chouinard is an old friend and a great musician. We’ll sing, “Why Worry?” and think of Don and Phil Everly who sang on the show, and “Early” about a little town in Iowa. We’ll perform, “If You Were Mine” by our friend Ann Reed and “Slow Days of Summer” which some Buddhist monks liked a lot. For an old writer who sits looking at a laptop for hours, this is my holiday,” Keillor said.
But one famous person stands out to Keillor.”A Prairie Home Companion” played a big hall in New Jersey and during the show Keillor came into the crowd for a long sing-along of patriotic songs, hymns and folk songs.
“I saw Bruce Springsteen about 10 rows back, alone, on the aisle, and he knew the second verse of the “Battle Hymn,” Keillor said.
... I have seen him in the watchfires of a hundred circling camps...
And also ...
... In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea...
“He came backstage after and I complimented him on that. What a great man,” Keillor said.
If Keillor was looking to break into the radio business now as a young man, what advice does he say he would impart to himself?
“It’s entirely different now. There’s no way,” Keillor said.
Advance tickets are $25, or $35 at the door. To order advance tickets go to https://www.brownpapertickts.com/event/5206706. Tickets may also be purchased at the Rusk County Visitors Center in Ladysmith.
