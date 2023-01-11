Four candidates are running this spring to succeed a retiring justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. To narrow the field, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The candidates are Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz. Dorow and Kelly were first appointed to the courts by former Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker. Mitchell and Protasiewicz have received endorsements from former and current liberal justices.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the nonpartisan general election on April 4. Although unlikely, there is a possibility of two conservative or two liberal candidates advancing to the general election.
They are seeking to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the state’s high court. Her term will expire on July 31.
Since 2020, Roggensack has been one of three conservative justices who nearly always votes in a block with Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Bradley. A fourth conservative, Justice Brian Hagedorn, occasionally votes with the three liberal justices on the court. They are Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Dallet, and Justice Jill Karofsky.
While supreme court elections are officially nonpartisan, the court currently is considered to have a 4-3 conservative majority. With Roggensack, a member of the court’s conservative majority retiring, this election will determine the ideological control of the court, at least until the next election in two years.
The court has issued numerous 4-3 decisions in recent years over highly charged political cases. If a conservative candidate wins in 2023, the court will keep its 4-3 conservative tilt, with Hagedorn being the deciding vote. If a liberal candidate wins, it would be the first time since 2008 that liberals would hold a majority.
That balance of power has political implications far beyond the bench, as the court could issue rulings on abortion, redistricting and other major issues.
All of the candidates are current or former judges.
Dorow was appointed a Wisconsin circuit court judge for Waukesha County by former Governor Scott Walker in 2011. In 2012 and 2018, Dorow ran unopposed for re-election to this office. She was elevated to chief judge by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2017.
In her campaign materials, she calls herself “a judicial conservative who will not legislate from the bench.” In her campaign announcement, Dorow said, “We must replace Justice Roggensack with a judicial conservative who will fairly and faithfully apply the law as written to the facts of the cases that come before the court.”
She was selected as the presiding judge for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, a 2021 vehicular attack that left six dead and dozens injured.
Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) endorsed Dorow in January 2023. Her endorsements also include Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac District Attorney who was the Republican nominee for state attorney general in 2022.
Dorow, who lives in Waukesha County, received her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University in 1992 and her J.D. from Regent University School of Law in 1996. She has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin since 1996.
Kelly was appointed by former Governor Scott Walker to succeed David T. Prosser, who retired on July 31, 2016. Kelly ran for a full term on the court when it came up for election in 2020, but was defeated by Wisconsin Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky. Kelly left office at the end of his term on Aug. 1, 2020.
After losing the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, Kelly joined a conservative nonprofit, the Institute for Reforming Government, as a senior fellow in constitutional governance. While there, he was the author of the “Lawmaker’s Manual for Executive Oversight,” a guide for Wisconsin legislators to use their investigatory committee powers to hold executive branch officials accountable. He has been vocal in his criticism of his former colleague, conservative justice Brian Hagedorn, for breaking with the court’s conservative majority on several decisions.
Kelly said, “If an activist were to win next April, Wisconsin’s public policy would be imposed by four lawyers sitting in Madison instead of being adopted through our constitutional processes. I won’t let that happen on my watch.”
Justice Rebecca Bradley, who was appointed to the bench by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, endorsed Kelly in November 2022. Numerous sheriffs around the state also have endorsed Kelly.
Kelly, who lives in Middleton, attended Carroll University in Waukesha, where he graduated in 1986 with degrees in political science and Spanish. He attended Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Va., for law school, where he was founding editor-in-chief of the law review.
Mitchell is a judge for Branch 4 of the Dane County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. His current term ends on July 31, 2028.
Mitchell was an assistant district attorney in Dane County from 2010 to 2012. He was elected to the Dane County Circuit Court in 2012. As of 2022, Mitchell was an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School and had been the senior pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church since 2011.
Mitchell said, “[P]reserving the integrity and independence of the court has never been more important. ... Wisconsinites deserve a justice who has the highest respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and is committed to ensuring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an instrument of balance and justice rather than partisan divide.”
Former Justice Louis Butler endorsed Mitchell, as have former Democrat Governor Jim Doyle and various democratic lawmakers around the state.
Mitchell, who lives in Sun Prairie, received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and religious studies from Morehouse College in 2000, a master of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in 2003, a master of theology from Princeton Theological Seminary in 2004, and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 2010.
Protasiewicz was a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney for 26 years before she was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2014. She was re-elected in 2020, Her current term expires in 2026. She also served as an adjunct law professor at Marquette Law School.
Protasiewicz said, “We must restore confidence that judges aren’t just trying to reach their favored outcomes, but actually applying the law and the constitution. I’m running to restore integrity to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and get politics out of the courtroom.”
According to multiple media outlets, Protasiewicz is considered a liberal candidate. Justice Rebecca Dallet endorsed Protasiewicz, as have various democratic legislators around the state.
Protasiewicz, who lives in Milwaukee, received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1985 and a J.D. from Marquette University Law School in 1988.
Unlike state Supreme Court elections in 2020 and 2016, there is no presidential primary election on the same date, so statewide turnout in 2023 will be determined by interest in this race.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court consists of seven justices elected for ten-year terms. Justices are chosen in statewide elections on the nonpartisan April ballot and take office on the following August 1. The next election is on April 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.