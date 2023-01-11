State Supreme Court primary in February

Four candidates are running this spring to succeed a retiring justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. To narrow the field, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The candidates are Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz. Dorow and Kelly were first appointed to the courts by former Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker. Mitchell and Protasiewicz have received endorsements from former and current liberal justices.

