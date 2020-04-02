The Ladysmith Common Council is scheduled to vote next week at an alternative meeting site to take action on the hiring of a new city administrator.
The meeting will be at 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 6, in the County Board Room in the Rusk County Government Center, 311 Miner Ave. E.
Action will be to vote by Common Council (2/3 affirmative vote required) to confirm acting mayor's appointment of Alan Brandon Christianson to position of city administrator. If hired, he would succeed his father, Al Christianson, who is retiring.
Action on this issue planned for earlier this week was unexpectedly adjourned on a 5-2 vote over close proximity of individuals in attendance in city council chambers amid coronavirus and social distancing concerns.
In order to comply with the Governor's Emergency Order #12 and DOJ guidance on open meeting laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Ladysmith City Council, City Attorney(s) and City Personnel may appear in person, telephone or video conference. They may link with a smartphone, tablet or computer by visiting https:llglobaI.gotomeeting.com/ioin/542590733.
Video conferencing is password protected and limited to those listed above who will be provided individual passwords.
The public may appear in person or by telephone. If joining by phone dial 1-872-240-3212 and enter access code 542-590-733. We suggest call-in users do so 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. During the public comment period, call-in users will be given the opportunity speak one at a time in the order they called in. Those attending in person will be required to observe the social distancing guidelines pursuant to the Governor's Order. Every effort will be made to offer accommodations to allow this.
The agenda lists a public comment period and review of process used to find a replacement city administrator prior to the scheduled vote.
