The Ladysmith School Board is hoping to offer much safer campuses when classes begin Sept. 1, approving funding to have a uniformed, armed city police officer at buildings and continuing discussion on security upgrades tied with a recently approved building improvement referendum.
The board voted 7-0 Wednesday, Aug. 17, to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Ladysmith Police Department that restores the police school liaison school resource officer program.
The police department views the School Resource Officer partnership with the school district as an opportunity to enhance and build a stronger, more effective and efficient partnership between the two organizations. As a result of this partnership, a police officer will be assigned school resource officer duties on a daily basis and will be assigned to either an elementary or middle/high school assignment or building. The main goal of the program is to provide a positive law enforcement influence in Ladysmith schools that concentrates on safety and security while encouraging positive relationships between officers, school administration, teachers and students and fosters education.
The overall goal of this agreement will be for the school district to receive up to 3 hours of service for each of the 180 days the school is in session. The SRO officer will remain a police department employee and is subject to an immediate call away or other duty assignment should the case load of the police department require that officers work time and assistance.
The primary response location will be the Ladysmith Middle/High School (LMHS). The officer may also be scheduled to work an assignment or activity at the Ladysmith Elementary School.
When responding to the school, the officer will be responsible to report to a primary contact at each location, typically the building principal.
Depending on the day of the week or scheduled activity at the school, the school resource officer will be required to check-in with the primary contact, conduct an interior walk-through of the building and perform an exterior walk around of the building and parking lots. The officer will also participate in a lunch session with students when there during that period and coordinate classroom presentation requests, school related service needs and week-end and upcoming week activity needs. The officer also will be required to pass on all school information and service requests to the police department.
The school resource officer contract language is similar to the wording in the last similar contract, according to Police Chief Kevin Julien. He said there is no need to re-invent the wheel.
“Nothing is going to change from the previous position as to what the officer is going to do or who they are going to report to,” Julien said.
The Ladysmith School will budget up to $17,000 for SRO services. Earlier this year, the cost had been projected at $24,000 as part of a contract for hours of service.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said the officer will be in schools to build relationships with students, serve as one more observer and assist with safety and security.
“It would really be about building relationships with kids, making connections with kids and having a positive police presence in the buildings,” Stunkel said earlier this year.
Last November, parents attended a school board meeting and expressed concerns about student safety. Several commented about an incident when a student returned from a bathroom “battered and bloodied,” complaining the attacker was not immediately removed from the building.
Board members at the November 2021 meeting also sounded alarms about student behavior, publicly commenting problems had gone beyond planning and bad behavior consumes large amounts of staff time.
Jen Pearson, one of several parents who complained, called for a full-time officer, not part-time.
“Kids safety has to be number one,” said Pearson, who was elected to the school board in April this year. “Find a way to budget for a full-time officer.”
School officials cited most the problems have been caused by a small number of students.
Ladysmith schools had a city officer full-time in buildings that eventually decreased to part-time. In 2016 all contracted school resource officer duties with the school district ended.
School board member Mike Russell called the school resource officer “a great idea.”
“It is well worth the money,” Russell said.
There will be a rotation of officers to this assignment, according to Julien. He added this role will mostly be filled by himself or the day-shift officer.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski backed the position. He agreed with the plan for having a rotation of officers in the position.
“I think that is good,” Mataczynski said.
The police department will assign the SRO to the high traffic areas during peak times. Both agencies understand the officer assigned daily SRO duties may be called away for other emergency response or case assignments. The SRO will take enforcement action when necessary and rotate between school buildings as requested by the school.
The school district and police department will release and exchange records under their policy’s and applicable state statutes. The parties also agree not to share any records that are shared based on this agreement.
The school district will allow access to facilities for training purposes.
Under terms of the contract, the school district will identify the primary hours of service to be requested and daily work schedule assignments prior to the start of the school year,
The school district also will assign a primary contact person for each school building and a designated work area at Ladysmith Middle & High School for the officer to work.
Information about the school resource officer will be added to the student handbook prior to the start of the school year beginning.
The school district will assign staff to pre-identify officer duties and priorities for the year and review officer activities on a bi-monthly basis. It will also conduct a semester and year-end officer activity review.
The school will provide a meal for the officer.
Under the agreement, the police department will prepare an annual work schedule identifying the officer assignment and assign an officer to the school, as requested, for up to three hours per day. The department also will provide training to officers before school begins.
The police department will advise school officials when the officer will be cancelled and make contact with school representatives to monitor officer activity and duties. The department will participate in a pre-program meeting to identify officer procedures and priorities, review officer activity on a monthly basis and participate in a semester and year-end officer activity review.
During the week, the officer will be responsible to assist each building principal with the coordination and scheduling of all police department service to the school. That service may include before school service needs, disturbance planning, in-service training, classroom presentations and lunch contacts with students. The officer will also coordinate school ground contacts with students, enforcement action and safety reviews and recommendations. The officer also will coordinate k-9 service to school and during extra activities, after school service needs, extra-curricular event scheduling needs, school requests for service information the release of department information to schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.