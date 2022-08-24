Ladysmith schools

The Ladysmith School Board is hoping to offer much safer campuses when classes begin Sept. 1, approving funding to have a uniformed, armed city police officer at buildings and continuing discussion on security upgrades tied with a recently approved building improvement referendum.

The board voted 7-0 Wednesday, Aug. 17, to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Ladysmith Police Department that restores the police school liaison school resource officer program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.