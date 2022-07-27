Design update

Several new changes to a planned renovation at Ladysmith Middle and High School are presented to the school board.

The site plan for expanding and improving Ladysmith Middle & High School keeps changing as designers work toward maximizing the best layout with the money available.

The plan presented to the Ladysmith School Board, Wednesday, July 20, now shows the proposed new second gym behind the school building when it had been planned in front. The designs from construction manager Kraus Anderson and architects Bray Architects now shows the new gym location in a courtyard area directly west of the pool and south of the cafeteria.

