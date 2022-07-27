The site plan for expanding and improving Ladysmith Middle & High School keeps changing as designers work toward maximizing the best layout with the money available.
The plan presented to the Ladysmith School Board, Wednesday, July 20, now shows the proposed new second gym behind the school building when it had been planned in front. The designs from construction manager Kraus Anderson and architects Bray Architects now shows the new gym location in a courtyard area directly west of the pool and south of the cafeteria.
The new gym would be served by 40 parking stalls in this courtyard area, shown on plans as new but most of these parking stalls already exist.
Another new component to the current design is a media center addition northeast of the current school library, which will be renovated for middle school classroom use.
In a related discussion, the board considered fast-tracking football field construction and new outdoor football bleacher installation to this fall to help boost excitement for all the planned renovation by getting a jump on some of the outdoor work. When this project starts it means no home football games for an entire season, whether it be fall 2022 or fall 2023. All games for one of these years will be on the road, once football field reconstruction starts.
Kraus Anderson Vice President John Huenink told the board tweaks to the original plan also help with cost savings, allowing money to be shifted to other areas.
“We have had some cool moves in the last month to a month and a half in terms of design,” Huenink said. “There are some ideas that the group and Bray Architects came up with that should save money to allow us to reposition back into other remodel projects.”
The Ladysmith School District referendum last April asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved, 611 to 410. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
The referendum last April to issue $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses was approved, 598 to 424.The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school.
The floor plan will continue to evolve as the project continues through design and development, according to Bray Architects Delivery Team Leader Jeff Peck.
“One of the big parts of design development is really getting into design. We are starting to look at finishes, materials, colors, exteriors and what are the additions going to look like,” Peck said.
The plan also calls for improvements in the areas of secured entries, corridors, auditorium, classrooms, restrooms and locker rooms. Parking lots, exterior doors, football field and outside bleachers also will be improved.
Architect Nico Sanchez called the new gym relocation one of two major changes to the original plan, which was modified due to grade breaks of 6 feet of difference from the main front parking lot.
“There would be a lot of cut and fill in order to get the in order to get the gym down at the gym level, and alternatively we would be adding a ton of ramps and stairs. Both options were not great,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez added the originally proposed front location for the new gym wasn’t a great site for putting a “giant concrete block right in front of the school.”
“We didn’t feel that was the best solution, so we looked at a variety of options,” Sanchez said.
Hence the relocation of the new gym to the rear, immediately west of the current gym and pool. The relocation also allowed for a new connecting hallway and additional restrooms between the existing gym, pool and cafeteria for use during events. A new storage room is also shown on plans.
The current gym will remain the competition gym for home games.
The second major change from the original plan is the elimination of a 7,000 square foot classroom addition to make way for a new 3,000 square foot media center addition to the northwest of the current school library.
Sanchez pledged classroom spaces will not be going away, noting existing classrooms would be renovated and existing library space would be converted to 7th and 8th grade classroom spaces.
“We really looked at the school holistically and identified each room and each space in trying to come up with the best solution to use the district’s money and provide the most bang for your buck,” Sanchez said.
Goals in the middle school portion of the building include keeping those students housed in the same general area and having 900 square foot class sizes. To do this, architects are working with school officials on the library addition and conversion of existing library space for middle school classrooms. The attached building immediately west of the current library also would get heavy renovation with new walls, doors, equipment, finishes, flooring and ceiling.
“This allowed us to get more renovation area and reduce the amount of addition area. It kind of trades one-for-one or one-for-two so we end up renovating a lot more of the existing school and reducing the addition,” Sanchez said.
Concerns were expressed over humidity levels in buildings. Rooftop heating and ventilating units are being inspected and replaced as needed.
“That will be taken care of before we start spending money elsewhere in the school?” Board President Dustin Mataczynski said, referring to the pool.
Ventilation in the pool has been addressed, and doors are being kept closed to help with air transfer management, according to Huenink.
“We are hoping that takes care of the problem. If it doesn’t we have to keep doing good research,” Huenink said.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso asked about encouraging the public to use school athletic facilities, noting the proposed new corridor to the new gym.
“I have a hard time seeing where somebody would enter,” Ostenso said. “Will they still come in from the front of the pool, and will they be able to get around better to the weight room, the pool, the new gym and the locker room? I am having a hard time visualizing it.”
School officials do not want to route traffic across the existing gym, where a new playing surface floor was recently installed.
The small rear parking lot was noted as an access from the back of the athletic facilities. If entering from the front, the main entrance will be used, as there is no direct access to the corridor from the proposed new corridor.
At Ladysmith Elementary School on Miner Avenue the building roof will be handled in three different ways, depending on location. One part of the building will have its ballasted roof removed and replaced. One part will have a membrane roof replaced with new tapered insulation. One part will have a membrane roof replaced with new tapered insulation in select areas.
In a related discussion, the board considered starting the football field project this fall which means no home football games in fall 2022 or waiting to next spring which means no home football games in fall 2023.
The advantage of starting now is to see some work getting done.
The disadvantage of starting now is to lose the economies of scale by doing all the work when all the equipment doing school and field work is already on-site.
“We can do it either way. There are pros and cons,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
There were other issues with permitting for outdoor work through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which might not be a quick process to be completed in time for excavating, grading, seeding and fertilizing before fall with the threat of rain next spring washing all this work away.
Huenink encouraged the board to wait.
“There is some risk there. The advantage is the public sees something done and maybe we have ball games next year,” Huenink said. “Could it be done this fall? I think so, but I think there are just as many advantages to letting the designs happen.”
Mataczynski agreed in waiting to start the football field project next year.
“I talked to a lot of parents, especially parents with kids in football. They don’t want to chance going two years without having a home field.”
The board discussed a community project of replacing dilapidated boards in existing bleachers for “one more season out of what we have” for fans to watch football games.
The board discussed the goodwill from the community to make such an offer, but also discussed potential for injury and liability.
Huenink also told the board architects will draft 6-lane and 8-lane track designs as project options to see where these bid at.
In other matters, the board:
— Unanimously approved a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year. It tentatively showing expenditures decreasing 0.09 percent to $11,959,036 for the 2022-23 school year compared with $11,970,359 unaudited the prior year. Stunkel said district officials do expect the Fund 10 levy to go up because of the operational referendum that will be offset by a decrease in the Fund 39 levy to create the stable tax impact estimated during the referendum process. More information on the tax levy and mill rate will be presented at the annual meeting, but all scenarios run show the total school mill rate will not be higher than the 2020-21 amount as communicated during the referendum meetings.
— Unanimously approved a milk bid from Wenger Distributing over Prairie Farms and a bread bids from Pan-O-Gold Bakery over Bimbo Bakery for the 2022-23 school year.
— Unanimously approved the Ladysmith Elementary School Parent/Student Handbook. Major changes now require an absence excuse from a doctor or dentist within two days of missing time, adjustments to lunch times and a new Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports matrix.
— Unanimously approved the 2022-23 school year athletic code that elaborate on the philosophy athletics and interscholastic activities are an important part of the educational program.
— Unanimously approved a new professional/technical services contract with Offering Hope Therapies in Ladysmith for educational consulting services for the 2022-23 school year.
— Unanimously approved a new virtual professional speech therapy contract with Professional Speech Therapists, LLC of Eau Claire for the 2022-23 school year. This is in addition to speech services provided in-house by district staff due to a large case load.
— Unanimously approved a new student wellness policy as required by law. The policy recognizes good nutrition and regular physical activity affect the health and well-being of students
— Unanimously approved new academic standards for the 2022-23 school year. As required by state law, each school board shall annually adopt pupil academic standards in mathematics, science, reading and writing, geography and history.
— Set future meeting dates of Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.
