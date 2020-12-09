A water warning was announced at the December Bruce village meeting to warn residents to not drink the village water.
A report from the Department of Natural Resources presented by Darlene Wundrow stated that the village’s drinking water contains manganese concentrations at or above 1,000 micrograms per liter and poses as an immediate health risk.
Public water systems in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services, are tested for manganese every nine years. According to DHS Manganese can turn the water a brown or rust color, cause staining of faucets, sinks, or laundry, and make the water have an off-taste or odor.
Bruce earlier this year applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in their public drinking water system. The project includes the installation of the sewer and water mains and services, an upgrade of the main lift station and the construction of a new duplex submersible pump lift station.
A sample collected on Nov. 10 contained a manganese concentration of 1,100 per liter. A sample collected on Nov. 25 resulted in the same contamination level. The village trustees were notified on Dec. 7 of these levels and have issued a warning following the notification.
According to a notice, water in the village of Bruce contains manganese exceeding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level of 300 micrograms per liter. Manganese levels in well water vary throughout Wisconsin and are typically below 50 micrograms per liter.
At this time village of Bruce residents are being warned to not drink tap water and to only use bottled water for drinking and other uses for ingesting water.
According to the notice, tap water can be used for washing, doing the dishes and cleaning laundry. Residents are being asked to not attempt treating the water either by boiling, freezing, filtering adding chlorine or other chemicals or disinfectants or letting the water stand. These steps will not make the water safe.
According to the DNA manganese is a naturally-occurring and essential element in small amounts for healthy bones, for the body to produce glucose, proper development and to heal wounds.
“Manganese may be in your water if it has a rust color, causes staining of faucets, sinks or laundry, or if it has an off taste or odor. Wisconsin has set a groundwater quality enforcement standard for manganese of 300 micrograms per liter (µg/L),” according to the DNR.
Exposure to high levels of manganese can affect the nervous system, reproduction systems and can impact proper function in the kidneys.
People over the age of 50 and infants less then six months old are the most sensitive to these effects. In older adults, high levels of manganese may cause a disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease. In infants, exposure to high levels of manganese may affect brain development and impact learning and behavior, according to the DNR.
According to Department of Health Services, manganese levels over 300 µg/L pose an immediate health risk for sensitive groups. When manganese levels are above 300 µg/L, people over the age of 50 and infants less than 6 months old should stop using the water for drinking and preparing foods and beverages that use a lot of water. Manganese at these levels also pose a long-term health risk for everyone.
There are rare occasions when manganese concentrations in groundwater exceed 1000 µg/L and no one should drink the water. US EPA has determined that concentrations above this level pose an immediate health risk to all consumers.
At this time the village is unsure if a new well will be needed. Village trustees are working on finding a solution as soon as possible, said Wundrow.
A timeline for fixing the critically high levels of manganese has not been set as the report first became available to the village on Dec. 7, the day of their December village meeting.
Bruce trustee Avery Newman said he is concerned about the financial affect buying bottled water could have on the residents of Bruce.
The next Bruce village meeting will be held Jan. 4 but it could be possible that a special meeting will be set to further discuss options for the village. For now, residents are being asked to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and other purposes.
Anyone who has questions about the DNR report and the village’s drinking water can contact Wundrow at 715-868-2188 or the village shop.
