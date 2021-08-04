Two houses were evacuated in Ladysmith, Friday, amid rising concerns after an excavating company cut through a natural gas line at a work site.
Emergency crews responded at 10 a.m., July 30, in the 200 block of E. Seventh St. S, about one block south of Ladysmith Elementary School.
An excavating crew cut through a natural gas service that had been marked as no longer in use. When the line was cut, extremely flammable gas began escaping.
A strong odor of natural gas could be smelled blocks away from the site. The sound of the escaping gas could also be heard.
Nearby homes were quickly evacuated amid concerns of a possible explosion, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs.
“There is always a chance of a fire happening with a gas leak, that is why you need to be extra careful with in that area of the leak. We evacuated all the homes around the leak. Some people were not home at the time,” Gibbs said.
A WE Energies worker arrived and capped the leak.
No injuries were reported.
The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police Department and WE Energies responded.
Firefighters returned to the fire hall at 10:40 a.m., July 30, after about 45 minutes at the scene.
