Voters will head to the polls, Tuesday, to cast ballots in the Partisan Primary. The election will decide which candidates advance to the final decision in the fall general election for federal, state and local races.

On the ballot in the Aug. 9 decision will be Democrats and Republicans for the offices of Wisconsin governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state senator and assembly representative. Other races include U.S. senator and congressional representative. Additionally, races for Rusk County sheriff and clerk of circuit court will be decided.

