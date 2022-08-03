Voters will head to the polls, Tuesday, to cast ballots in the Partisan Primary. The election will decide which candidates advance to the final decision in the fall general election for federal, state and local races.
On the ballot in the Aug. 9 decision will be Democrats and Republicans for the offices of Wisconsin governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state senator and assembly representative. Other races include U.S. senator and congressional representative. Additionally, races for Rusk County sheriff and clerk of circuit court will be decided.
In a partisan primary, votes are cast in only one party’s primary. If you choose a party, votes cast in that party will be counted and votes cast in any other party will not be counted. If you do not choose a party, and you vote in more than one party, no votes will be counted.
In the Democrat Primary races:
For governor, Incumbent Tony Evers is running unopposed.
For lt. governor, Peng Her will face Sara Rodriguez. Incumbent Mandela Barnes did not seek re-election.
For attorney general, Incumbent Josh Kaul is running unopposed.
For secretary of state Doug La Follette is running against challenger Alexia Sabor. For state treasurer, Aaron Richardson, Angelito Tenorio and Gillian M. Battino. Incumbent Sarah Godlewski did not seek re-election.
For U.S. Senator, the field of candidates on the ballot include Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, Kou C. Lee, Sarah Godlewski, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara, Darrell Williams and Tom Nelson. Most of the top democratic candidates in the primary have dropped out of the race including Godlewski, Lasry and Nelson.
For U.S. Representative in Congress, Richard Dick Ausman is running unopposed.
For Wisconsin State Senator in District 29, Bob Look is running unopposed.
For Wisconsin State Assembly in District 87, Elizabeth Riley is running unopposed.
For Rusk County Sheriff, there is no democratic candidate on the ballot.
For Rusk County Clerk of Circuit Court, there is no democratic candidate on the ballot.
In the Republican Primary races:
For governor, the field of candidates on the ballot includes Kevin Nicholson, Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fischer and Tim Michels. Kleefisch, Ramthun and Michels appeared in a July 24 debate.
For lt. governor, the field of candidates on the ballot includes Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David D. King and Jonathan Wichmann.
For attorney general, the field of candidates on the ballot includes Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow.
For secretary of state, the field of candidates on the ballot includes Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin D. Schmidtka.
For state treasurer, the field of candidates includes John S. Leiber and Orlando Owens.
For U.S. Senator, Incumbent Ron Johnson will face challenger David Schroeder.
For U.S. Representative in Congress, Incumbent Tom Tiffany will face challenger David W. Kunelius II.
For Wisconsin State Senator in District 29, the field of candidates on the ballot includes Cory Tomczyk, Brent Jacobson and Jon P. Kaiser.
For Wisconsin State Assembly in District 87, Incumbent James Edming will face challenger Michael Bub.
For Rusk County Sheriff, Incumbent Jeff Wallace is running unopposed.
For Rusk County Clerk of Circuit Court, Incumbent Lori Gorsegner is running unopposed.
A smattering of candidates also appear on the ballot including in the Libertarian Party where Neil Harmon is running for Secretary of State and in the Constitution Party where Andrew Zuelke is running for state treasurer.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Aug. 9.
Several early voting deadlines have passed with a few coming in the next few days.
July 20. Deadline to register by mail.
July 20. Deadline to register to vote online.
Aug. 5, 5 p.m. Deadline to Register in your municipal clerk’s office- Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Aug. 9, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Register to vote at your polling place. Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 9.
June 23. Deadline for municipal clerks to send absentee ballots to voters with an active request already on file. Municipal clerks can begin mailing absentee ballots once official ballots are received and have until June 23, 2022 to send ballots to all voters with a request on file by that day. Requests received after June 23, must be fulfilled within 24-48 business hours.
Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters. If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voters, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Indefinitely Confined and Military. If a voter is indefinitely confined, or military and not away from home, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
July 26, possibly through Aug. 7. Deadline for In-Person Absentee. Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through Aug. 7. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours.
Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. Deadline for Hospitalized Voters. Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Military. If a voter is in the military and away from home, then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot. If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 9.
Winning candidates in the primary election advance to represent their political party in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
