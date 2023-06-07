These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from May 16-31.
Town of Atlanta
N6220 Quanstrom Dr. William P. and Meagan N. Riel, Bruce, to Zachary Keith Montwill, Bruce. $210,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Big Bend
Kramer Road. Stephen C. and Sara J. Nick, New Auburn, to Landorf Family Trust Dated July 30, 2020, Eau Claire. $35,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W14347 Plummer Road. Daniel M. and Theresa L. Nelson, Holmen, to John A. and Darlene R. Liska, Holmen. $330,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Old Hwy D Rd. Lee P. Sapetta, Ham Lake, Minn., to Lee P. Sapetta Revocable Trust, Ham Lake, Minn. $39,100. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Husband and Wife to 1/2 to Husband Trust and 1/2 to Wife Trust.
Sand Lake Trl. Lee P. Sapetta, Ham Lake, Minn.,To Lee P. Sapetta Revocable Trust, Ham Lake, Minn. $60,000. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Husband and Wife to 1/2 to Husband Trust and 1/2 to Wife Trust.
Old Hwy D Rd. Lee P. Sapetta, Ham Lake, Minn.,To Lee P. Sapetta Revocable Trust, Ham Lake, Minn. $159,200. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Husband and Wife to 1/2 to Husband Trust and 1/2 to Wife Trust.
Sand Lake Trl. Lee P. Sapetta, Ham Lake, Minn., to Lee P. Sapetta Revocable Trust, Ham Lake, Minn. $592,300. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Husband and Wife to 1/2 to Husband Trust and 1/2 to Wife Trust.
N1180 State Highway 40. Jerry D. Simonson, Chippewa Falls, to Lance J. Patrouille, New Auburn. $255,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Dewey
Cross Road. Andrew T. Klose, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., to Nathan & Johanna Lund, Tony. $35,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N6052 Thronson Drive. Brian D. and Kara J. Heidtke, Chippewa Falls, to Jill M. Opelt Revocable Trust Dated September 7, 2021, Neillsville. $399,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W5849 Kluss Ln S. Mary Ann H. Schalinske, Ladysmith, to Jean E. Ghadiri, Harwood Heights, Ill. $175,200. Other/Termination of Decedent S Interest After Death.
W6775 Lakewood Blvd. Timothy E. Howard, Ladysmith, to Zachary and Nicole Mulholland, Bloomer. $60,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Flambeau
Vacant Land On Highway 27, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Frank D. Suchon, Plover, to We Trade Land Llc, Verona. $25,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Grant
N4733 Monte Rd. Melissa J. Bero, Algoma, to Brandon Davila, Ladysmith. $115,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Grow
W5385 County Road P. The Estate of Charlotte Jiskra, Ladysmith, to Chad Webster, Gilman. $289,900. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Hawkins
Cty Rd M. Frances Fay A/K/A Frances Lazar, Hawkins, to Raymond P. A/K/A Raymond Lazar, Hawkins. $222,900. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Cty Rd M. Raymond P. Lazar, Hawkins, to Erica Ann Webster, Hawkins. $141,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Town of Hubbard
Vacant Land Near Godfrey Road. Steigerwaldt Family Investments, Llc, Tomahawk, to Wade Asher, Cadott. $855,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Lawrence
Bridge Lane. Fred J. Poskonka, Chicago, Ill., to Walter F. Jaenke, Jr., Cadott. $35,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Marshall
W5264 Cty Rd D. Noel Family Revocable Trust, Sheldon, to Nevin Ray and Kristine Joy Martin, Sheldon. $110,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
Horseshoe Lake Rd. Steven E. Styczynski, Weyerhaeuser, to Eric S. Styczynski, Weyerhaeuser. $172,700. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of South Fork
Jew Creek Road. Jeremy J Tomesh, La Crosse, to Vern W Weeks, Cadott. $52,000. Other/Correction Instrument.
N9307 Skinner Creek Road. Joseph F. Atkins, Prairie Du Chien, to Tara J. Betzle, Mt. Horeb. $80,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of True
W3840 Leaf Road. Jerome J. Drahos Discretionary Trust, Ladysmith, to Browdie Rodd, Glen Flora. $122,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Washington
N1218 County Road E. James D. Mount, Whitefish, Mont., to Robert V. and Mary L. Marten, Alma. $115,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W11828 W Pulaski Lake Rd. Krizan Living Trust, Madison, to Dennis and Beverly Krizan, Cottage Grove. $160,000. Other/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Round Lake Road. Timothy E. and Sandra J. Mosel, Bruce, to Five Points, LLC, Bloomer. $123,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Willard
N261 Hwy 27. Betty A. Mayer, As Personal Representative of The Estate of Richard Mindykowski, Cumberland, to Betty A. Mayer, Cumberland. $120,000. Other/to Beneficiary of Estate.
County Rd D. James and Gretchen Mastin, Pinedale, Wyo., to Nickolas G. Hildreth, Lakeville, Minn. $110,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Town of Wilson
County Road F. Amy L. Schmidt, Birchwood, to Emma R. Zimmer, Birchwood. $125,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
Village of Bruce
N. Main St. James H. and Nancy L. Johnson, Bruce, to Wilmax Properties, Llc, Eau Claire. $8,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
625 N. Main St. Bruce 54819. Michael J. Mirr, Bruce, to Chippewa Valley Bank, Hayward. $99,500. Other/Deed In Lieu of Foreclosure.
City of Ladysmith
Corbett Avenue East. Alan B. Christianson, Ladysmith, to Stephanie A Christianson, Ladysmith. $100. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
502 Worden Ave E. Kurtis L. Gorsegner, Bruce, to Kevin Blaha, New Auburn. $60,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
