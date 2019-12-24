A conceptual plan for improving outdoor athletic facilities at Ladysmith Middle & High School would add a new track complex and bleachers for $2.51 million.
The plan by the Stevens Point landscape design and architecture firm Rettler Corporation also shows additional costs for athletic football/soccer field improvements — either $752,710 for synthetic turf or $278,835 for natural turf.
The estimated combined facility reconstruction cost is $3.26 million with synthetic turf field or $2.79 million with natural turf field for a $473,875 difference between the two field types.
The Ladysmith School Board was presented with the plan and cost estimates last week Wednesday.
Highlights of the plan include a new 400 meter 8-lane all-weather polyurethane running track to replace the existing 6-lane surface and new bleachers to seat up to 1,500 spectators on the north side of the track. The 4.4 acre site would be renovated with hard-surface home and visitor side bleacher areas and hard surface decorative concrete plaza areas, one near the entrance at the concession/restroom and another near a proposed throwing events area.
Plans show designated areas for specific track events like discus, shot put, long jump, triple jump and pole vault. There would also be a new press box, new goalposts, perimeter walk and 1,500 square foot storage shed. New stadium lighting would be added and the existing scoreboard would be relocated.
Project add-on costs shown to the board included $220,000 for softball lighting, $190,885 for a storage shed, $70,000 for a running track structural spray and $25,000 for auxiliary lighting for jumping events.
Total projected cost with all the add-ons including the synthetic field is about $3.77 million.
The Rettler study was initiated earlier this year after football coach Kirk Yudes told the board the bleachers were unsafe. The board expanded the study to review all outdoor athletic facilities, including the track and football field.
“The running track stadium portion is the large chunk. Really what that includes is the fencing, the new grandstand at 1,500 seats, the new pressbox and the athletic field lighting. Those are the really big ticket items,” said Ross Rettler, a landscape architect and project manager with the firm.
Rettler told the board the high jump area is close to not meeting standards and facility lighting is out of date. He added costs for grandstands have increased significantly in recent years due to rising steel costs.
Plans also show a 4-foot fence encircling the track to prevent additional foot-traffic on the surface. A soccer field is shown centered on the football field.
“The plan is still flexible, so feed back from [the board] could really further modify this plan to really make sure we are honing in on exactly what you feel is right for your community and your district,” Rettler said.
Rettler called the proposed football field improvements needed, but the company presented natural turf and synthetic costs. “What level of playing surface are we looking at for Ladysmith?”
Rettler also told the board the project can be financed through multiple sources. “There are a possible naming rights opportunities for donor dollars when we look at a project of this level,” he said.
The company also has worked on similar facilities in Cumberland, Cameron and Bloomer.
The football field has a variety of site issues including potholes, drainage problems and a high 29-inch crown.
“The football field is not in very good shape,” assistant coach Doug Dieckman said.
Rettler told the board the cost estimates are “always daunting” but suggested public-private financing as a possible option. He said bleacher capacity between 1,000 and 1,500 is standard, adding sites for sectional and regional events are based on number of seats.
A synthetic field could last up to 15 years if properly maintained. There is long-term cost savings for a synthetic field over natural grass that requires mowing, fertilizing and watering, according to Rettler. A synthetic turf won’t require striping, but it will require regular grooming of the turf fibers.
Either surface is equally safe to play on from an injury perspective, Rettler said.
The field could also be marked for 8-man football and possibly rented out to neighboring schools that play this style of sport, increasing its usefulness and generating revenue. Ladysmith plays traditional 11-player football.
Rettler said most schools opt for synthetic turf to maximize the number of events and use the facility can host.
“It becomes a community athletic complex,” Rettler said. “You want to use that surface as much as possible.”
The company has not yet spoken with coaches about the design, according to Rettler. “We haven’t gotten a lot of feedback on the design at this point,” he said.
School board member Brett Gerber asked about funding and construction timelines.
Rettler said most projects are funded through a public-private partnership if it not financed through a referendum vote. He said construction can start in early spring and comfortably completed in time for the football season in the fall of the same year.
“Building a facility like this in the summer is not an issue,” Rettler said. “As long as we are there to assist through the construction process, we pride ourselves in being able to have the field ready for your first football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.