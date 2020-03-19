Gov. Tony Evers has issued Emergency Order #7 waiving work search requirements and modifying the availability requirements for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19. The order is available here.
Emergency Order #7 waives the requirement that UI claimants conduct at least four weekly work search actions during the COVID-19 emergency. This section of the order is retroactively effective to March 12, 2020. This order also ensures that claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work and therefore eligible for benefits.
The order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“This emergency order follows the federal guidance related to administering unemployment insurance benefit claims during the pandemic period and allows the program to support our workers who have been affected,” said Gov. Evers. “Many Wisconsin workers are facing financial burden and stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak and this order will help them access some additional support. My Administration plans to continue to work with state legislators and our federal partners on initiatives to help impacted workers.”
On Thurs., March 12, 2020, the governor signed Executive Order #72 that directs DHS to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to incidences of COVID-19. It allows DHS to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency. It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Decisions about the implementation of other community measures will be made by state and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak.
People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
— Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;
— Covering coughs and sneezes;
— Avoiding touching your face;
—Staying home when sick.
