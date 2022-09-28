Charges against Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley were dismissed Thursday, in Rusk County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Schley was charged with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2021. The charges were dismissed on defendant’s motion last February, but that month a new case was filed with the same charges. 

