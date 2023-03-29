Better Newspaper contest 2022

The Ladysmith News was honored with multiple awards in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, with winners announced Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.

The Ladysmith News won five awards total with four for second place and one for third place. Honors included awards for editorials, localized national story, environmental reporting, spot news photo and breaking news reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.