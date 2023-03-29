The Ladysmith News was honored with multiple awards in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, with winners announced Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.
The Ladysmith News won five awards total with four for second place and one for third place. Honors included awards for editorials, localized national story, environmental reporting, spot news photo and breaking news reporting.
The Ladysmith News is part of Bell Press that also publishes the Barron News Shield, Bloomer Advance and Chetek Alert.
“Once again The Ladysmith News has demonstrated that excellent community journalism is recognized by contest judges as well as dedicated readers,” said owner and publisher Jim Bell. “We continue to put a lot of effort into this newspaper despite postal and inflationary headwinds faced by newspapers in general, including this one, and a minority opinion from people in a position to know better that a strong newspaper is a community asset.”
The Barron News Shield received three awards and the Chetek Alert received six awards. Overall, Bell Press received a total of 14 awards.
The Ladysmith News is judged in the division that included the largest non-daily newspapers in the state.
For its editorials, the Ladysmith News received a second place award. It was judged on entries titled, “The cost to a nation defending democracy,” “Not the best time to give out school raises” and “Gas tax holiday a short sighted fix to big problem.”
For its Localized National Story reporting, the Ladysmith News received a second place award. It was judged on entries titled, “Family describes being taken hostage in Haiti,” “Hostage describes plan to escape gang in Haiti” and “Hostages slip past guards; with God their guide.” Stories were written by Editor Luke Klink.
Judges said, “The sheer work associated with this story by Luke Klink demonstrates excellence in gaining trust of sources, and the time and focus of telling a story that has an ‘edge of your seat’ quality. Kidnapping in foreign countries isn’t focused on very much. This story with local ties is incredible. Great job.”
For its Environmental Reporting, the Ladysmith News received a second place award. It was judged on entries titled, “Cost high to clean up 5R Processors waste, “Assembly passes bill to clean up e-waste mess left by 5R Processors,” “Governor signs bill funding 5R cleanup” and “Last of 5R Processors leaders to plead guilty.” Stories were written by Editor Luke Klink.
Judges said, “As far as translating technical detail into readable, accessible prose, this reporter is exceptional. The complexity of this situation is simplified into clear causes and consequences, laid out in plain detail without losing sight of the nuance. The story has many layers, and each is addressed with care and importance according to the needs of local readers.”
For its Spot News Photo, the Ladysmith News received a second place award. It was judged on an entry titled, “Driver Safe.” The photo was taken by Editor Luke Klink.
Judges said, “Getting on the scene quickly made the difference for this photo.”
For its Breaking News Reporting, the Ladysmith News received a third place award. It was judged on an entry titled, “Ladysmith school evacuated after bomb scare call.” The story was written by Editor Luke Klink.
Judges said, “Interesting story with good level of detail and with good perspective, including an examination of other recent threats to schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.