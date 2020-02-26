Longtime friends who grew up in the area and later graduated from Lake Holcombe High School have pursued similar careers in health care and now find themselves together again at a local medical provider.
Amanda Crabb and Kelsey Meyer are nurse practitioners at Prevea Health. Crabb works at Prevea Ladysmith Health Center while Meyer shares time between Prevea locations in Ladysmith and Cornell. They have been best friends since sixth grade and graduated with the Lake Holcombe Class of 2007.
Meyer began working at Prevea in 2017. Crabb started last year.
Crabb attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical (CVTC) alliance program and graduated with an associate’s degree in nursing in 2011. She started working as an RN on the Neuro/Peds/Trauma department at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. She completed her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in 2014 and then went on to pursue graduate school on a part-time basis as she and her husband were starting a family.
After high school, Meyer graduated CVTC with an associate degree in nursing in 2011. She then graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2012 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing degree. In 2017, she graduated with a doctorate in nursing from UW-Eau Claire. She has worked as an RN at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital.
Meyer was drawn to medicine through her love for helping those around her. She also had two aunts who were nurses, and she looked up to them while growing up.
“As I explored the nursing field, I really liked how there were so many different things you could do with this degree. I love a challenge, and to be able to be challenged and care for those made nursing a perfect fit for me,” Meyer said.
Meyer is married with three children. She comes from a large family of all sisters.
“I am lucky enough to still be close friends with my best friends in high school. Family and friends are the most important thing to me,” Meyer said.
Crabb is married with two boys ages 5 and 3.
“We love the outdoors. Snowmobiling, four-wheeling, UTV, hunting and fishing are some of our favorite hobbies,” Crabb said. “My personal hobby is running. I ran my first half marathon last summer and I am currently training to run my first marathon this summer.”
Crabb graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing from Concordia University in May 2019.
When Crabb was growing up she helped take care of her great-grandmother for a couple of years before she passed away. She took a CNA course at age 16 and started working at the local nursing home while in high school.
“My first day of college was actually my first day working my new job as a nursing assistant at the hospital,” Crabb said. “I always looked up to the nurses I worked with and honestly couldn’t see myself doing anything different. I always knew I wanted to be a provider. As a nurse practitioner I get the best of both worlds. I get to serve my patients as a provider while incorporating the nursing approach.”
Crabb started working at Prevea in September 2019 as a family nurse practitioner. She feels blessed with the opportunity to provide care for the community where she grew up. As a child she participated in blood drives, ambulance fundraisers, ATV clubs and many other facets of small town life.
“Living in a small town shaped the person I am today. My community supported me growing up and I’m excited to be able to give back by serving as a provider,” Crabb said.
While in high school, Crabb and Meyer had worked together as waitresses at a local restaurant. Later they worked together as RNs in the hospital on the neurosciences/pediatric/trauma department in the beginning of their nursing careers.
Crabb recalls being very excited upon finding out she would be working with Meyer again at Prevea.
“Not only is she very smart, but Kelsey is one of the most caring people I know,” Crabb said. “In our other ventures we always worked well together so I was excited work together again.”
It has been amazing, according to Crabb.
“I will admit that I call her almost every day just to bounce an idea off of her and say, ‘What would you do in the situation?’ It’s great to have another nurse practitioner to work with,” Crabb said.
Crabb and Meyer have been best friends since sixth grade. When they were younger it was first Packer game together, first trip to Vegas or pedicures together. Typically now it’s bringing the kids to the pumpkin patch, park, apple orchard or letting the youngsters destroy the kitchen while letting them attempt to make their own pizzas.
“Occasionally we have girls’ day without our kids, and I’m always grateful to just hang out with my best friend,” Crabb said. “Kelsey and I have been through everything together. Graduations, weddings, babies and so much more. I grew up with brothers. She grew up with sisters. So needless to say on my wedding day she did my make-up.”
Meyer started at Prevea in the Spring of 2017 as an RN in urgent care and transitioned into being a nurse practitioner in July of 2017. She now works at the Prevea Cornell Health Center as the main family medicine provider at that location and then one day, every other week at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center.
Caring for those in the community in which she was raised is very important to Meyer. Sharing many commonalities with the patients I serve aids in a better understanding of the patient and their conditions, she believes.
“Many community members supported me throughout my childhood and education so being able to help provide high quality care close to home helps me feel like I am repaying the community for their encouragement. We are blessed to live in such a beautiful area where community is important to many people,” Meyer said.
Meyer calls her longtime friend a person she has always looked up to and someone who has always been there to lend support. Meyer still remembers working together on a Neuro/Peds/Trauma unit as RNs and Crabb was also helpful and caring.
“When I found out I would be working with Amanda I knew that she would teach me a lot,” Meyer said. “She puts patients first and I knew that she would be a great member to this team.”
It has been “great,” according to Meyer.
“It is nice to have another nurse practitioner to turn to with questions about this career in general patient situations, or just to have someone who understands your work. She brings great experiences to the table and is a great voice for nurse practitioners and nurses,” Meyer said.
Crabb and Meyer have been best friends since sixth grade, and they have gone through middle school, high school, college, weddings, and babies together.
“She was always one of the first people to learn any big news I had to share or to hold each of my newborn children,” Meyer said. “The things we do together sure have changed, but we have fun getting our children together for play dates or getting dinner. We both love the outdoors and try to spend as much time outside with our families as possible. Recently, she has inspired me to start running. I hope to be doing that with her this summer in a race.”
The pair could go on and on, but one memory sticks out in Meyer’s mind. They went to the Rusk County Fair together in middle school and Meyer had too much to eat prior to getting on the Tilt-o-Whirl ride.
Things got pretty gross as the dizziness got the best of Meyer.
“I knew she’d be a great nurse and was a great friend when she was the only friend to help me get cleaned up,” Meyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.