Zuck farming a family affair

Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. 

Among them is Brady Zuck of Rusk County. Zuck is a fifth-generation farmer from rural Ladysmith. His family operates a farm on County P roughly between Ladysmith and Tony, with 220 cow-calf pairs, along with additional cattle that are purchased in the fall to background through the winter months. Cattle are rotationally grazed throughout the summer, and they grow most of the feed for the winter months. Steers are direct marketed to feedlot customers in late February, while heifers are grazed through the summer months.

