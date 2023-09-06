Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS.
Among them is Brady Zuck of Rusk County. Zuck is a fifth-generation farmer from rural Ladysmith. His family operates a farm on County P roughly between Ladysmith and Tony, with 220 cow-calf pairs, along with additional cattle that are purchased in the fall to background through the winter months. Cattle are rotationally grazed throughout the summer, and they grow most of the feed for the winter months. Steers are direct marketed to feedlot customers in late February, while heifers are grazed through the summer months.
Zuck credited Polk County resident Brad Olson for the nomination.
“It is very humbling to be nominated when you look at the list of talented individuals that were also selected,” Zuck said.
The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists who are preserving agriculture through leadership in environmental, social and economic activities.
In the second year of the program, 45 innovative and deserving YFA members submitted video applications. Applications were evaluated for their involvement in one of five categories – Sustainable Environment, Sustainable Future, Sustainable Self, Sustainable Service and Sustainable Storytelling.
“The YFA Committee is ecstatic to see how many young farmers and agriculturalists were nominated for the 35 Under 35 program,” said WFBF YFA Committee Chair Savannah Brown. “We look forward to recognizing and meeting these deserving individuals.”
The YFA Conference will be held in December.
Zuck Cattle Company is a family operation and true team effort between Zuck’s parents, Jim and Kathy Zuck; his siblings, Breanna Zahurones, Brittnee Zuck and Bryant Zuck; and his wife, Megan.
Zuck was raised on his family’s cow-calf operation near Ladysmith. He attended Iowa State University, majoring in animal science. He began his work career with Elanco Animal Health, moving back to Ladysmith in 2015.
Zuck is currently employed by Diamond V Mills, working with feed mills and livestock customers throughout the upper Midwest.
The family farm traces its beginnings back to 1917, when Zuck’s great-great grandfather moved up from Lanark, Ill.
“That would make me the fifth generation to be farming that same piece of ground,” Zuck said. “Dad milked cows until 1995, and had been building a herd of beef cows since the mid 1980s. When I moved back in 2015, we began growing the herd to the current size.”
The family’s goal each year is to make one major management change that increase productivity and efficiency.
They utilize estrus synchronization to tighten up the calving interval, or having cows calve in a shorter window, to create a more uniform calf group to market at weaning time. They also employ artificial insemination, nose flap weaning that prevents calves from nursing but allows young animals to graze and have full social and physical contact with their mother and low stress cattle handling to maximize the overall efficiency of the farm.
“Our ultimate focus is on sustainability, producing more beef on fewer resources while protecting the environment and making sure our farm remains productive for the next generation,” Zuck said.
The opportunities for careers in agriculture right now is endless, according to Zuck. He encourages young people to get involved in agriculture.
“Our industry needs more talented young people to join us,” Zuck said. “You don’t need to be from a farm background to be successful in the agriculture industry. Often times the best ideas come from people who have a fresh perspective. If you are willing to work hard and have an open mind, you will do well.”
At the same time, Zuck understands the many generations of farm operators who built the systems still used successfully today. They also have passed along what worked and what didn’t to the farmers who came next.
“Previous generations have built the farms that we have the opportunity to be a part of today. They have also played key roles in raising us and teaching us the knowledge, work ethic and skills needed to be successful. With their many years of experience, they are a great resource and source for advice,” Zuck said.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program is for members between 18 and 35 years old. The YFA program offers opportunities for leadership and skills development, along with the chance to meet and network with peers.
The Sustainable Service category recognizes individuals who are serving agriculture through trade skills or advisory roles. This includes serving agriculture through leadership, mentoring and teaching through advisory roles, processing roles, teachers, 4-H/FFA leaders and youth mentors. The finalists in the Sustainable Service category are Alana Biermeier, Juneau County; Erin Elsner, Taylor County; Katie Reineking, Sheboygan County, Julie Sweney, Dodge County; Tammy Wiedenbeck, Grant County; Eric Wutrich, Green County; Nate Zimdars, Dane County; and Brady Zuck, Rusk County.
The Sustainable Environment category recognizes individuals who are good stewards of the land and their resources. This includes being a good steward of the land and resources through trying new conservation practices, watershed group involvement, hosting or attending field days, using renewable energy sources and conducting on-farm research. The finalists in the Sustainable Environment category are Jason Behrend, Wood County; Eldon Henthorne, Vernon County; Ben Sosnovske, Lincoln County; and Scott Timm, Green County.
The Sustainable Future category recognizes individuals who are preserving generational success on the farm. This includes preserving generational success on the farm through hosting farm tours/events, farm ownership transitions, preserving on-farm profitability, multi-generational farmers, hosting interns and on-farm human resource management. The finalists in the Sustainable Future category are Lindsay Baneck, Jefferson County; Sydney Brooks Howard, Waupaca County; Adam and McKenzie Gruna, Portage County; Josh Huber, Adams County; Jacki Moegenburg, Ozaukee County; Kristin Quist, Polk/Burnett County; Brooke Trustem, Rock County; and Austin Vandertie, Door County.
The Sustainable Self category recognizes individuals that are serving their community through leadership, mentorship and mental health advocacy. This includes taking care of yourself and going above and beyond for the community and employees as mental health advocates, community volunteers, farm or business managers and food pantry donors. The finalists in the Sustainable Self category are Whitney Barnes, Brown County; Andrew Dal Santo, Grant County; Emily Herness Oates, Trempealeau County; Emma Huber, Adams County; Nicole Laack, Sheboygan County; Brittany Olson, Barron County; Leah Weninger, Washington County; and Tess Zettle, Green County.
The Sustainable Storytelling category recognizes individuals who use their platform to share agriculture’s sustainability successes. This includes using a platform to share agriculture’s sustainability successes through agriculture media, agriculture communicator, social media influencers, speakers and presenters and policy advocates.
The finalists in the Sustainable Storytelling category are Joanna Guza, Brown County; Sarah Hetke, Sauk County; Stephanie Hoff, Dane County; Rachel Klinkner, Monroe County; Libby Knoebel, Jefferson County; Teyanna Marx, Dane County; and Heidi Strey, Eau Claire County.
This is the second year of the 35 Under 35 program developed by the YFA committee.
“The 35 Under 35 program has been a success again in 2023,” said Insight FS General Manager Ben Huber. “It is refreshing to see the leadership qualities and sustainability initiatives being driven by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the YFA program, and Insight FS is proud to be a partner again in 2023. Congratulations to all the nominees and finalists; you are the best and brightest our industry has to offer!”
Each finalist will receive an embroidered vest sponsored by Insight FS. The top individual in each category will be announced during the WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference in December. The finalists are also invited to attend an exclusive networking reception during the conference.
Zuck finds the most rewarding day on the farm to be when the family shifts calves. He watches the cattle walk up the loading ramp onto the semi.
“You see the result of all the hard work,” Zuck said. “You reflect back on all the work and care that you have provided to make the calf crop the best that it can be.”
Zuck looks back on starting with an 80-pound calf in May and ending with an 850 pound steer nine months later.
“You have a healthy and productive animal that will go on to provide beef that nourishes families across the nation,” Zuck said.
Zuck is looking forward to attending the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference in December to meet the other nominees.
“I believe it is important to be involved at both the state and national level within the beef industry, to advocate for and protect the industry that has given me so many opportunities,” Zuck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.