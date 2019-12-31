The Ladysmith School Board is mulling future facility needs, likely funded through a referendum that school officials believe could have little or no impact on taxes.
A discussion at the board’s Dec.18 meeting included an update on existing long-term debt scheduled to be paid off over the next few years. When this old debt is repaid, the board is considering making new debt through a referendum to fund improvements at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
The school district receives state aid on its longterm debt, so it stands to lose state aid after the old debt is paid off and if no new debt is taken on.
Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox told the board the middle and high school complex has “a lot of needs, and they are going to have to be addressed.” He encouraged the board to begin planning now for making these improvements.
Areas that need to be addressed include rooftop ventilating, swimming pool and athletic facilities, according to Cox.
“There are lot of needs right here in this school, and you need to begin looking at that right now,” Cox said.
In 2017, the performance contracting firm Nexus Solutions provided the board with a $15.16 million project estimate to improve all the district’s facilities. The estimate broke down to $7.42 million at the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue, $4.82 million at the middle school on Miner Avenue, $2.80 million at the high school on Edgewood Avenue and $117,330 district-wide. Since then, middle school grades have been relocated to the Edgewood Avenue school, elementary grades have been relocated to the Miner Avenue school and the Lindoo Avenue school is now mostly unused except for recreational sports in its gymnasium.
A proposal to improve Ladysmith Middle & High School outdoor track and bleacher complex with a base cost of $2.51 million was presented at the board’s December meeting by the Stevens Point landscape design and architecture firm Rettler Corporation. Football facility improvements would add to the cost — either $752,710 for a synthetic turf field or $278,835 for a natural turf field. The proposal also included other optional add-on projects like $220,000 for softball lighting and $190,885 for a pole storage shed.
The board could decide to include the updates on the athletic complex with any building needs referendum.
The school board is currently projecting debt service of $2.02 million for 2020, $2.04 million for the 2021 school year, $2.12 million for 2022. Then debt service drops to $601,000 in 2023 and 605,000 in 2024. Payments that follow remain less than $500,000 through 2037 until all the district’s debt is currently scheduled to be repaid.
“That is a huge drop,” Cox said.
Cox told the board it is “pretty obvious” to point out current building needs. He added building referenda have a greater chance of success as voters are able to physically see what needs to be fixed and the final results.
“That is the time to look at a referendum, where you could borrow money and the principle and interest on that loan wouldn’t change people’s taxes at all. If you could gear it to that point and sell it to people that their taxes are not going to go up. They are going to stay the same even though we are going to borrow money to do some of the things we need to get done,” Cox said.
Since 2018, state law has limited school district referenda to be held only on the regularly scheduled during regularly primary elections or Spring or General election days.
A school district referendum would take place in 2022 so the debt can be levied in 2023, according to Cox.
Schools operate under state-set revenue limits, which are mostly a combination of state aid and property taxes. When state aid increases or decreases, property taxes react in the opposite direction.
Shared costs for Wisconsin schools are costs used as the basis for computing state general aid. This cost is funded by a combination of property taxes and state general aid and includes the net cost of the general fund plus the net cost of the debt service fund. Shared cost is computed using a 3-tier system that measures one district’s cost per pupil and equalized value per pupil against an amount specified by the state.
“Instead of having more money to spend we end up having less,” School Board President Todd Novakofski said. “We are going to see some strange things happen if we don’t figure a way to get more debt and borrow more money.”
Paying off current longterm debt will not reduce tax payments, according to Novakofski. “That is the hard part people for people are going to have to grasp,” he said.
Cox recommended to the board that it start early on a building referendum discussion with the public so information gets out.
“It is an opportune time to be able to do a referendum and not impact greatly on taxes more than they are now,” Cox said.
Cox told the board it is facing two high debt service payments in each of the next two school year budget cycles. He noted the school portion of recent property tax bills decreased, a drop that occurred mainly because of more state aid in the state budget.
“These next two budget years for this district, with those two high [debt service] payments, it is going to be tough to balance the budgets this coming year and following year,” Cox said.
