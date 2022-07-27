Get ready this year’s incoming freshman class, it will soon be more challenging to graduate from Ladysmith High School.
The school board was presented Wednesday, July 20, with details of new high school diploma requirements starting with this fall’s incoming freshmen, which will be the Class of 2026. They will need 27 credits to graduate compared with the now required 25 credits.
The extra credits do offer some flexibility, coming in the form of electives in the course description book.
The board does not have to officially take a vote on graduation credit requirements and only approve them through handbook approvals, according to school officials.
The changes were part of the new student handbooks approved by the board when it met last month. They do not affect this year’s sophomores, juniors and seniors. The classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025 still can graduate with no less than 25 credits.
Principal Greg Posewitz told the board the changes bring Ladysmith more in line with nearby school districts in Stanley and Chetek that also hold classes on trimester schedules.
“I wanted to make everybody is aware that beginning this fall, in a few weeks, with the Class of 2026 we will be increasing that overall graduation requirement to 27 credits as opposed to 25 credits where it currently is,” Posewitz said. “We did our research and that is very much in line with our neighboring districts including Chetek and Stanley who are on trimesters . They are at the 27 mark as well.”
Posewitz wanted to bring the credit increase up for the board one more time as they were part of last month’s handbook approval and not a specific agenda item.
There was no board discussion.
The new graduation requirements requiring no less than 27 credits begins with the class of 2026, distributed as follows must be earned in grades 9-12:
— Four English credits including English 9, English 10 and two credits of Junior/Senior English electives.
— Three social studies credits including 1 credit United States History, 1/2 credit Global Studies – Grade 10, 1/2 credit American Government – Grade 11 and 1 credit Social Studies Elective – Grades 10-12.
— Three mathematics credits.
— Three science credits including 1 credit Physical Science – Grade 9, 1 credit Biology – Grade 10 and 1 credit Chemistry – Grades 11-12.
— One and one-half physical education credits including 1/2 credit Physical Education – Grade 9 or 10, 1/2 credit Physical Education – Grade 11 or 12 and 1/2 credit Physical Education elective – Grade 10-12.
— One-half credit Health.
— One-half credit Personal Finance.
— Nine and one-half elective credits for the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025. Beginning with class of 2026, 11.5 elective credits.
“Obviously, all the classes following them will remain at 27 credits for graduation,” Posewitz said.
The Board permits students in 7th or 8th grade to earn credit towards a high school diploma in any class taken that is approved by the Board for such purpose, provided that the student is academically prepared based on performance on approved pupil assessments. Any course designated for high school credit at the middle school level must be taught by a teacher with high school certification in the subject matter and must be taught using curriculum and assessments equivalent to those used in the subject at the high school level.
In other matters, the board:
— Heard a report on the district’s guidance report listing its top priorities including better preparing students for life after high school, expanding opportunities to earn college credits, improving career and technical education and expanding social, emotional and mental health services for students. The priorities follow a Fall 2021 School Perception Survey of district residents.
— Heard a review of referendum competitive investments including $21 million from the April 2022 voter decision and $1.2 million in additional debt service from a bid premium on the issuance to be used on future debt service payments. The issuance was described as “very good” with an overall 2.69 percent interest average on guaranteed interest income earnings that included local financial establishment CDs from Security Financial Bank and Cumberland Federal Bank.
— Heard the board will likely decide next month on a proposal to return Ladysmith Police Department officers to schools on a part-time basis this fall. District officials are in talks with Police Chief Kevin Julien to contract for one law enforcement officer 2-3 hours per day between the two school campuses, mostly morning arrival, lunch and afternoon dismissal with occasional random times. Officers will be asked to serve mainly in a relations-type role with students, greeting them at the door and assessing behavior. Officers also will have access to school campus security cameras recordings. A proposal calls for 3 hours per day all year at $30 an hour for the officer and paid for by the district.
