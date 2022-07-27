Ladysmith schools

Get ready this year’s incoming freshman class, it will soon be more challenging to graduate from Ladysmith High School.

The school board was presented Wednesday, July 20, with details of new high school diploma requirements starting with this fall’s incoming freshmen, which will be the Class of 2026. They will need 27 credits to graduate compared with the now required 25 credits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.