A Ladysmith man could be facing his fourth OWI in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly crashed into two stopped vehicles and caused life threatening injuries to a young girl.
Raymond J. Nelson, 66, is being held on a $3,000 cash bond. Nelson could be charged with injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated fourth offense. At this time Nelson has not been formally charged.
According to the probable cause statement, on Sept. 24 at approximately 9 p.m. a Rusk County deputy responded to the intersection of County G and Old 14 Road for a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
Upon arriving the deputy observed a blue Chevy Traverse parked on the side of County G in the southbound lane with minor damage on the driver’s side. A white Ford F150 and a silver Saturn minivan were in the middle of the roadway. Both vehicles had extensive damage.
A female juvenile was lying in the ditch on the west side of County G and appeared to have possible life threatening injuries.
Nelson was the driver of the minivan and was found still sitting in his minivan. The airbags had been deployed and the front doors would not open, according to the probable cause statement.
A witness to the crash advised deputies the driver of the Traverse had struck a deer. The witness had arrived on scene to follow the Traverse driver home. The driver of the F150 arrived to assist the witness and Traverse driver and backed the F150 up to the Traverse.
The young girl was reported to be standing on the shoulder, next to the driver side rear door of the F150 moments before the crash.
According to the probable cause statement, the witness noticed Nelson’s minivan approaching northbound on County G. Nelson allegedly entered the ditch on the east side of County G, south of where the vehicles were stopped.
The witness told the deputy he saw Nelson drive out of the ditch and head directly toward the Traverse and F150. The witness yelled to everyone to watch out because he believed the vehicle was going to hit them.
Nelson’s minivan glanced off the driver side of the Traverse and struck the rear passenger side of the F150 near where the young girl had been standing.
The witness told the deputy estimated Nelson had been traveling at approximately 65-70 miles per hour at the time of the impact.
Two Ladysmith firefighters had to extricate Nelson from the minivan. Both of the firefighters noticed an odor of intoxicants coming from Nelson.
The girl and Nelson were transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. Due to severe weather, a medical ambulance was unable to transfer the girl. She was then transferred to another medical facility by ambulance with life threatening injuries.
While being treated for his injuries, Nelson reported he had not been drinking but had taken several prescription medications, according to the probable cause statement. The deputy noticed a smell of intoxicants coming from Nelson.
After medical staff determined Nelson could be released from the hospital, Nelson consented to a horizontal gaze nystagmus test which is part of standardized field sobriety tests. The test is used to observe how smooth an individual’s eyes move and can be an indicator of being impaired.
Nelson was unable to perform the other field sobriety tests due to being unable to sit up in bed, according to the probable cause statement.
Nelson consented to a preliminary breath test. Nelson was allegedly unable to provide a sufficient breath sample on three attempts. On the fourth attempt, the test measured his alcohol content to be .116 at the time of the incident.
Nelson has three previous OWI convictions from December 1993, October 1995 and March 2001.
Responding to the crash were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith Fire Department, Rusk County Ambulance, Lakeview Medical Emergency Medical Services and Sawyer County Emergency Medical Services.
