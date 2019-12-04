Winter Magic in Ladysmith will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 with events scheduled throughout the say in the city’s downtown and surrounding community.
The event is capped by the Christmas Parade in downtown Ladysmith at 5 p.m.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. — A Kringle Sale will be held in the Community Room at Security Financial Bank. The Partners of Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith will have delicious pastries for sale. Stop by and bring home some kringle.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — A Holiday Gift Show will be held at Ladysmith Elementary School, 115 E. Sixth St. S. Shop booths of in-home dealers, crafters, artwork, unique gifts and more. The event is organized by Friends of Rusk County Animal Shelter Spay & Neuter Fund.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Toadally Artsy Kids will be held at Toad House, 711 Lake Ave. W. A free kids art activity will be provided by the Rusk Area Arts Alliance.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — The Toad House Bakery & Coffee Shop will be held at Toad House, 711 Lake Ave. W. There will be complimentary cranberry punch and Christmas cookies.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Pop Up Shops will be held at Miner Plaza, 105 Miner Ave. W. Come by and shop for those special gifts from in-home dealers and crafters. This event is organized by Ladysmith Main Street.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — There will be a Winter Craft and Bake Sale at Ladysmith Care & Rehab, 900 College Ave. W (second floor). The craft and bake sale will be set up inside the second floor of Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Shabby Inspirations will hold an open house at 101 Miner Ave. E. Come in and check out the in-store specials.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — It’s Winter Magic Hands Down at Fine Arts Center & Gallery, Miner Plaza, 105 Miner Ave. W. Kids will be making Christmas trees using their handprints.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — S’Mores at Centennial Square and Miner Park in downtown Ladysmith. S’more kits will be for sale by Cub Scout Pack 46.Roast a marshmallow over a campfire and make your own treats.
10 a.m.-sold out — The Cookie Walk will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S. Dozens of varieties of cookies will be sold by the pound plus Scandinavian baked goods and Norwegian meatballs.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — The Elves Christmas Shop Bake, Craft & Candy Sale will be held at Country Terrace, 910 Shady Ln. Stop in to the open house. Shop for baked goods and crafts. Enjoy free food, door prizes and door judging.
11 a.m. — A family free movie will be shown at Miner Theater. See a showing of the classic, It’s a Wonderful Life in downtown Ladysmith. It is a movie for all ages to enjoy.
Noon-3 p.m. — Happy Holiday Tea Craft & Bake Sale will be held in the Cameo Room at Ladysmith Care Community. While you shop enjoy live music by John Terrill. Meet the residents, and enjoy complimentary goodies. All proceeds go to the Residents Activity Fund. Donations of gently used holiday decor are welcome.
1 p.m.-gone — Complimentary Chili & Hot Apple Cider in the back hall at Miner Plaza, downtown Ladysmith. Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan will serve bowls of chili and something hot to drink to keep everyone warm.
1-4 p.m. — Flambeau Falls Massage will offer 10-minute chair massages for $5.Hot cocoa and tea will also be available for customers at 103 Miner Ave. E.
1-4 p.m. — Horse drawn wagon rides will be offered starting from the intersection of Miner Avenue and First Street.
5 p.m. — Christmas Parade in downtown Ladysmith. Bundle up for the “Winter Magic” luminous parade along Worden and Miner avenues. Be sure to bring the children. This event is organized by the Ladysmith Jaycees. For more information, call Alan at 715-415-1902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.