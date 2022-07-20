During the July 11 Bruce school board members approved the purchase of a new literacy and writing curriculum for grades third through fourth, and possibly fifth.
Bruce Elementary Principal Carrie Wessmann presented the American Reading Company (ARC) reading curriculum to school board members as a more effective reading and writing curriculum. The curriculum would be introduced to third and fourth graders.
The program is rolled out in four units throughout the school year and is designed to accelerate reading in students. Reading test scores are disheartening in grades three and fourth, said Wessmann. Students in those grades experienced the most disruption to reading when they were in first and second grade during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In first grade most of the reading learning takes place March through May and in 2020 the school was forced to transition to virtual learning. The biggest need Wessmann sees, for this program, is third through fifth grade.
The program also includes a toolkit of resources for teachers to help identify exact areas of weaknesses and provides material to address those weaknesses, according to Wessmann.
The ARC curriculum allows for a more individualized, evidence-based reading focus while allowing for writing time, vocabulary building and collaboration between teachers in the same grade. For example, said Wessmann, students in one fourth grade class struggling with one particular aspect of reading, such as “ou” can team together with students in the other fourth grade class. It works to strengthen potential weaknesses.
Each unit will be shipped to the school four to six weeks prior to the start of the unit. Each unit will cost between $4,000-$6,000 depending on the unit. One program will be purchased for each teacher.
The ARC curriculum also includes face-to-face professional development for 35 sessions for teachers, special education teachers and interventionists. The cost of the program for four classrooms will be about $81,600. Also included in that cost is an independent reading level assessment (IRLA) for fifth grade classrooms.
School board member Dan Kempen requested administrators consider purchasing the curriculum for fifth grade also if the cost allows to help students learn a more solid foundation in reading earlier. “If we can get benefits, let’s see if we can reach out and reach more,” said Kempen.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Struzl said COVID-19 ESSR funds can be used to purchase the ARC curriculum. “We need to make this commitment to the district,” said Sturzl.
Adding the fifth grade to the purchase of the curriculum would add approximately $30,000 in cost.
Board member Dan Robers asked if the funds allotted to the outside classroom could be used to help fund the new curriculum however, a down payment has already be made. Sturzl said the school is financially solid enough to afford both the new curriculum and the outside classroom project.
Board members approved a motion, made by Kempen, to purchase the ARC curriculum for third and fourth grades and if the finances can be found to purchase it also for fifth grade.
Board members discussed milk bids for the 2022-2023 school year. The school received only one bid from Wanger Distribution and no other companies for milk, butter and dairy. Robers asked if milk could be purchased in plastic bottles instead of paper cartons, saying kids would likely drink more milk if it was in plastic bottles. Robers said he believes milk tastes better in plastic bottles.
A motion was approved the milk bid with the option to look for another option, possibly contact with a local business, for milk in plastic bottles.
In other matters, the board members discussed the following:
— Bread bids were discussed approved through Bimbo Bakeries. Last year a loaf of bread cost $1.59 and this year the cost is $2.29. Costs for hamburger and hotdog buns are also higher for the 2022-2023 school year.
— Board members approved the student academic standards for the 2022-2023 school year with updates to the early childhood, career and tech subjects and literacy standards in all subjects.
— Board members approved using Tri-Co Insurance.
— Board members discussed and approved allowing high school students to earn pass/fail grades in up to two higher education classes during the high school life-span of students.
— The next Bruce School board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 at Bruce School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.