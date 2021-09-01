A review of recent emails between Ladysmith School Board members and the school district administrator shows opening with good intentions toward a public review of mask wearing options for the coming school year. In the end though, this opener ended with the board discussing its motives behind the scenes, ignoring a task force recommendation and implementing a strict mask mandate on students, staff and building visitors.
Emails that followed showed parents angered that their students would be required to wear masks a second year to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On July 28, school board member emailed School District Administrator Laura Stunkel, stating, “I was going to suggest getting the committee back together for the covid plan 2021 at the last meeting but I wasn’t sure if it was necessary. Now, I do think that it is, with the recent developments. I think we should be requiring masks but I think the committee should get together, listen to the most recent data about how with the new variant, vaccinated and symptom free people can be highly contagious carriers, and then decide as a group of staff and parents. That system provided us with a lot of cover and good will last time around and I think we need to do that again.”
Given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, the Centers for Disease Control has updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.
Among the DPI’s updated guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors and use layered mitigation and prevention measures. Masking on all public transportation, including school buses, is still required under order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Layered mitigation and prevention measures outlined in the guidance include promoting COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, teachers, and staff; promoting correct mask use; encouraging physical distancing and cohorting; screening testing of students and staff experiencing symptoms; and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.
The topic of the upcoming school year mask policy was hardly mentioned in board member emails during July. That changed in August.
On Aug. 5, Stunkel emailed board members, task force members, administrators and health officials to tell them, “I am working on our back-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year. I have had several meetings with my administrative team, school nurse, public health, and area superintendents. I could really use some input from all of you regarding our back-to-school plan. We certainly want to bring our students and staff back to school safely. Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet! I have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 at 4:00 in the LMHS library. I will have a draft of our plan ready to view at this meeting. I am looking for feedback, questions, and discussion regarding this draft. We have a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th. At that time, I will present this plan to the board and ask for approval.”
An email chain beginning Aug. 10 between board members shows discussion about board policy taking place outside of a posted public meeting.
Board member Chrysa Ostenso at 12:14 p.m., Aug. 10, wrote: Hi all, Wanted to make sure you noticed that the CDC, our local public health department AND now our State of WI DPI are ALL IN AGREEMENT that all schools should reopen with mask mandates for everyone in the building. https://dpi.wi.gov/sites/default/files/imce/sspw/pdf Interium_COVID-19_Infection_Control_and_Mitigation_Measures_for_Schools.pdf
Bruce voted last night- masks optional. Flambeau will probably do the same tonight but we have an opportunity to be the adult in the room here and I hope we take it. I can guarantee if we do, we will have less disruptions - kids and staff out for long periods of time on quarantine and improved safety for our kids. To me this is a real no brainer. “
Ostenso wrote at 12:16 p.m., Aug.10, “Wanted you to see an email I sent to the full board. Right after I clicked send, I wondered and hoped that this is appropriate, and that I have not overstepped.
Board member Jeff Wallin at 12:29 p.m., Aug.10, wrote: “Laura, can you call me if you have time? I have a couple of thoughts regarding Chrysa’s email.”
Board member Mike Russell wrote at 9:32 a.m., Aug. 13, wrote: “EC just changed their stance and are going to have masks, but not outdoors apparently.”
Board member Colleen Peters wrote at 9:49 a.m., Aug. 13, wrote: “Hi Chrysa and Board members, I am in complete agreement with this plan. My belief is that, in this case, safety of our students and staff is the PRIORITY!! Education, Sports and all other aspects of school, though very important, are secondary to the health and very lives of our students and staff. There is bound to be disappointment with this decision but my conscience could not rest with a decision based on “what other schools are doing” rather than following the best practices of our medical community’s advice on all levels. Let’s BE A LEADER in Northwestern Wisconsin. Sincerely, Colleen.”
The email discussion ends with a blank email from Wallin to Bill Rands.
The board voted Aug. 18 to impose a mask mandate in schools for all students, staff and visitors.
Public reaction was swift.
Parent Carla Closs emailed all board members on Aug.19. She stated in the email it appeared board members had their minds made up.
Closs stated, “However, with that being said I do feel the need to let those of you who voted for mandatory masking last night know that it was VERY evident that before that agenda item was even started to be discussed, based on politics or your own personal agenda, you had your mind made up. That is extremely unfortunate. You are elected by the public to represent the school district and our kids, not have a personal and/or political agenda that influences your decision making..”
In a reply email sent to Closs and all board members, board member Melissa Rudack stated, “I am sorry you feel that I am not putting the kids first when I voted for masks to be worn inside the school buildings as that is far from the truth. The fact that I did a lot of research on both the CDC and DHS website did have me going into the meeting with a clear idea of which way I would vote, and unfortunately I didn’t hear any facts that negated the research I did. I know that what I voted was the unpopular opinion in our community but sometimes the popular position is not the safest position. If I keep one family from seeing their child intubated then I think it was worth it.”
In a reply email sent to Closs and all board members, Ostenso stated, “I can see how things may appear that way. I want to assure you that I studied all of the recommendations, spoke to our local Public Health office and 4 local physicians, and listened to all community input. We were really forced into a time crunch, with the Delta variant coming on so fast right as the school year is about to start. None of us really knows how every parent, staff and community member feels about this issue. Therefore, I felt it was best to vote for best practices and staff and student safety. It is true, that we have many people on the board that are progressive in their politics. However, I can confidently say that every board member does her or his best to ALWAYS vote for what is in the best interest of first our students, then our staff, district and community. There is a history of keeping politics out of school board business and we all believe that that is what is best. In regard to the mask policy, we remain open to input and new data and information as we all navigate another difficult school year. WE already have it on next meetings agenda. My final point is the CDC recommends that masks be worn by all students, staff and visitors to our buildings, they do not recommend that we recommend it. The new plan is what is in line with their recommendations. Thank you for your questions and your concern for our students and our school.”
The board continued to receive emails from parents opposed to the mask mandate, often replying to the individual emailer as well as replying to all board members, including them in on the debate.
In an email to Board President Todd Novakofski, parent Rachael Darnell wrote she is disappointed in the board adopting a mask mandate.
“I have 2 children going into 4th grade and once again we are unable to make choices in what we feel is best for our children. There is no governor mandate, no mandate that requires schools to require our kids to wear masks. It is absurd that some of our fellow board members have no problem going into stores in Ladysmith without masks but yet you make the decision for OUR children. With Covid cases being .25% of the county how can any board say that this is a serious crisis?” Darnell stated.
Area resident Dustin Mataczynski asked for a special school board meeting so the community has a chance to voice their concerns. “I realize that this petition probably doesn’t hold any legal weight but it does show that the community shows concern and would like the opportunity weigh in on the subject,” he said in an email to Novakofski.
Novakofski responded, saying vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Aug 17 fewer than one-third of Rusk County residents have been fully vaccinated. The county continues to have one of the three lowest vaccination rates in the state, resulting in the county being classified as “highly susceptible” for community transmission of Covid-19 by the CDC.
“Hopefully the vaccination rate in Rusk County will rise high enough and reduce our community transmission level sufficiently that we can change our policy,” Novakofski said in a reply to Mataczynski.
Many of the surrounding school districts and counties are in the same boat but still have masks as parent choice, according to Mataczynski.
“I don’t disagree with the logic nor the data but I do disagree with how the school board is handling this topic,” Mataczynski emailed to Novakofski.
Eric Stanger questioned the board, asking “My kids specifically have horrible breathing issues they struggle with most days. Is the school district going to be excepting liability for health issues arising from the forceful use of masks? My kids are tested regularly from their breathing specialist so can provide those result pre school year so have them on file should an issue come up.”
Nancy Burmeister emailed Novakofski, asking to reconsider the vote for making masks mandatory and instead make them optional for each individual family and student.
“I believe now, that we owe it to them to let them continue their educations in a more normal atmosphere this school year,” Burmeister said. “This past year has been scary, confusing, and frustrating for them. They are just children trying to survive and understand this great big adult world. They have missed out on so much and as adults it is our job to not let them miss out on anymore.”
Chris Sutten emailed the board to ask, “My daughter is distraught at the thought of having to wear masks in school again this year. My wife Eileen, daughter Danielle, and myself would ask you to revisit and discuss this again and hopefully make mask wearing an option rather than a requirement to attend as other districts have recently decided.”
Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz supported the board.
“I wanted to reach out to you as a parent to express my gratitude for your vote last night to require masks for everyone. Your decision will go a long way to keeping ALL of the students safe,” Posewitz wrote in an email to board members.
Ostenso replied, “I appreciate your support. I am trying to think of anything I can do to let our community know that if they want to make things better for kids, they should get vaccinated and put their masks back on so we can beat back the Delta virus, watch the numbers improve and then get rid of the masks in school.”
