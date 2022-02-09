Three area fire departments responded Saturday morning to a fire call in the town of Grant. There was one injury suffered due to the smoky blaze.
When the first firefighters arrived, the structure was fully involved.
The fire was at the home of Eugene Soroko, N3620 Strom Rd., southwest of Ladysmith and along the north shore of Flambeau River.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was called at 8:33 a.m., Feb. 5. Other fire departments were called to lend aid including Bruce with tankers and manpower and Weyerhaeuser with manpower.
The home and its contents have been declared a total loss.
“One lone occupant of the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation by EMS,” Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said.
No other injuries were reported.
Temperatures ranged between -1 and 2, and a light snow fell. Winds wafted large clouds of smoke through the nearby woods, at times reducing visibility to zero.
The conditions were tough because of the colder and windy weather that morning,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs noted the support his firefighters received from neighboring fire departments.
“A big thank you to Bruce and Weyerhaeuser fire departments for the Mutual Aid they provided,” Gibbs said.
The homeowner believes the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, according to Gibbs.
“There is no way to tell from the extent of the damage,” Gibbs siad.
The homeowner has no insurance on the structure, Gibbs added.
The Rusk County Ambulance Service also responded.
Fire crews were on scene for more than 4 hours.
The scene was cleared at about 12:45 p.m.
More pictures in e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.