AMBULANCE SERVICE HONORS

Sheldon area resident Phil Schneider holds the Hometown Heroes Award he received during National EMS Week after retiring with more than four decades of service to the Rusk County Ambulance Service, Squad 254, based in Sheldon. He was nominated for the achievement award by Sheldon Ambulance Squad Leader Theresa Ludvigsen.

A Sheldon area resident volunteering in the local ambulance service almost since its inception was honored recently upon his retirement.

Phil Schneider was presented with an achievement award for 42 years of service to the Rusk County Ambulance Service, Squad 254 based in Sheldon. He recently retired from Squad 254 but is still very active in advocating for the Rusk County Ambulance Service and EMS.

