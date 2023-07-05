A Sheldon area resident volunteering in the local ambulance service almost since its inception was honored recently upon his retirement.
Phil Schneider was presented with an achievement award for 42 years of service to the Rusk County Ambulance Service, Squad 254 based in Sheldon. He recently retired from Squad 254 but is still very active in advocating for the Rusk County Ambulance Service and EMS.
The Hometown Heroes award was presented by several regional medical providers in Eau Claire at a May 25 gala honoring EMS Week.
More often people are recognized for the wonderful things that are seen. These people will often achieve recognition with the help of others who are working and assisting behind the scenes.
Schneider was nominated for the award as an individual who has been behind the scenes in a role that lets others be seen, according to Sheldon Squad Leader Theresa Ludvigsen.
Schneider began his journey to become an EMT in 1981. He traveled to Stanley with several others who also were beginning their journey to become EMTs. Upon completion of the course and passing the exam he signed up on the roster of his hometown squad, Sheldon 254.
For seven years Schneider was the rookie. Back then each squad member did not carry a two-way radio but rather shared a pager that had to be passed on in person when call shifts would change. He also ran his own business and at times would rearrange his job schedule to assure the ambulance had coverage for his community. During these times the pay was a very small stipend.
Over the years Phil worked with a variety of squad members. Not many members wanted to drive the ambulance but would rather be the caregiver.
“Phil had no issues with driving,” Ludvigsen said.
Schneider then became the person who would retrieve the equipment needed on calls and assist as directed.
“Phil would ensure a safe exit route for EMS to get the patient out of homes. This would mean moving furniture or obstacles that would be in the way or scoping out an exit that was straight or wide enough to fit through with a stretcher or moving device,” Ludvigsen said. “Sometimes this meant shoveling snow, or clearing debris from paths.”
Schneider would ensure the patient and EMT were secured in the back of the rig and then safely drive them to the ED to transfer care of the patient.
Along with running his own construction business and being an EMT, Schneider also served his community as a fireman on the Sheldon Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in December 2020. He also served on the Sheldon Village Board from 1983 through 2018.
During his time on the village board, Schneider was very instrumental in the building of a new ambulance garage as the existing garage was too small for the new ambulance.
“Many hours of planning went into the construction of the new garage,” Ludvigsen said.
Today, that garage houses the ambulance and has a restroom and an office area where the EMTs can do their patient reports and hold meetings and trainings.
Mary Schneider continues to serve on the ambulance service, even after her husband’s retirement. She tells the story of how they met, while Phil would drive for transfers from the local hospital to a higher level of care. On one of those transfers he met Mary a nurse from the local hospital. So they married.
Phil and Mary did a lot of transfers and calls over the years.
Mary recalls one particular transfer that sticks in her mind. The Schneiders were called to the hospital to transport a Spanish speaking lady who was in active labor to St. Joseph’s in Chippewa Falls. Mary took one look at the patient and told Phil, “We have one hour to get her there.”
They loaded the patient and transport ensued. Phil may have driven a bit over the speed limit. The biggest obstacle that faced Phil during this transport was the junebugs hitting and splattering across the windshield. As he drove up Seymor Drive her water broke. Minutes later they pulled into the garage and the patient was taken to the OB department. Five minutes later the baby was delivered, healthy and safe.
Phil has lost a tire on the highway while driving and he kept that rig from going off the road.
“I don’t think there is a house or road in our area that Phil doesn’t know how to get to and if one way is blocked, he has an alternative route ready,” Ludvigsen said.
Phil currently has served on the Rusk County Board since 1986. He also serves on many committees, including as vice chairman of the Emergency Services Committee.
Phil has fought hard for pay raises for EMTs, new ambulances, and updated equipment.
“Phil is a strong advocate for the Rusk County Ambulance Service, and we appreciate all the efforts, discussions, and time he puts in for us,” Ludvigsen said.
Phil also volunteers for the American Red Cross Blood Drives which is headed up by his wife Mary and sponsored by the Sheldon Ambulance Squad.
Phil also has served on many fundraising efforts for the ambulance service and Sheldon, mostly again behind the scenes.
“He would get to the event early to set up and stay late to clean up,” Ludvigsen said.
I have known Phil for many years, but just recently have gotten to really know Phil. Four years ago, I saw a poster in the local grocery store asking for help in our area to keep our Sheldon 254 ambulance in service. I called Phil and spoke with him and his wife Mary.
Ludvigsen praises the Schneiders for their encouragement and support in helping her successfully complete the EMT course and become an EMT.
“I have learned so much from Phil by listening to his stories and tidbits of information. I also need to give a shout out to the rest of my squad as well for their support and guidance since I joined, but I could not nominate them all, so there is my shout out to them,” Ludvigsen said.
Phil retired from the Squad in February 2023.
“We still appreciate his contribution to stay on our roster as a liaison for the county board,” Ludvigsen said. “As we get new members on our squad we can look to our elders and retirees for guidance and knowledge that isn’t taught in the class. Just because they are retired does not mean they are forgotten, their service to our community is so valuable and they all should be recognized for the services they have provided.
Ludvigsen thanked Schneider for his service to the Sheldon Ambulance and community.
“You can rest assured that we will continue to be there for our community because of you and those before us who built this service up,” Ludvigsen said.
