Very early planning documents show it could cost $21.4 million to fully gut the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital building and redevelop the three level structure as a facility with as many as 63 apartment units.
Members of the Joint Management Committee made up of elected officials from Rusk County and city of Ladysmith got their first look at a conceptual floor plan and cost projection on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“We are just trying to get enough info together to interest private developers in responding to some future Request for Proposals. There is currently no timeline for that and no certainty what Rusk County, as owner, will do,” said Al Christianson, a member of the committee and secretary for the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation.
Proposed floor plans for the structure show 14 total “micro unit” studio efficiencies, 23 1-bedroom units, 18 2-bedroom units and nine 3-bedroom units.
Plans for the ground level show 16 individual units, breaking down to six “micro unit” studio efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom units and three 2-bedroom units. Three bedroom units currently are not proposed on this level.
Plans for the first level show 23 individual units, breaking down to four “micro unit” studio efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom units, nine 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units.
Plans for the second level show 19 individual units, breaking down to four “micro unit” studio efficiencies, nine 1-bedroom units and six 2-bedroom units. Three bedroom units currently are not proposed on this level.
A handful of units would have a second private entrance in addition to an interior entry door.
Plans also show tenant storage, laundry and social gathering spaces.
The 4-story original hospital structure would be razed in this proposal, which was presented at the meeting by representatives of the architectural firm River Valley Architects and the construction management and general contracting company Market & Johnson, both of Eau Claire.
No action was scheduled or taken, but there was some discussion during the hour-long presentation.
“It is a very high level conceptual drawing, trying to get a unit count that will change over time,” said RVA Senior Project Manager and Partner Erin Murry. “Right now we are holistically looking at square footage and how best to utilize the building.”
The county-owned site is at 900 W. College Ave., just west of Wis. 27 and along the north shore of the Flambeau River.
The Rusk County Board in August 2017 approved a Letter of Intent and in February 2018 approved a Definitive Agreement that established terms to affiliate Rusk County Memorial Hospital and the Clinic at Riverside with Marshfield Clinic Health System. As part of the agreement, a new hospital will be built in Rusk County.
MCHS is currently operating its Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith hospital in the building and an medical clinic in adjacent building space. Both of these operations are scheduled to be relocated and housed in a new medical center facility being built on a new site along the south side of Port Arthur Road, just west of Walmart.
Ladysmith Care & Rehab had leased space in the facility before relocating to another existing care facility in the city, northeast of the intersection of U.S. 8 and E. 11th Street N.
The development will likely go through four stages of design based on similar proposals elsewhere, according to Market & Johnson Director of Pre-Construction Kasey Lemke. He added early planning documents will include “some correct assumptions and some incorrect assumptions.”
“This is not a bid. This is an initial budget as a starting point, Lemke said. “We are quite a ways away from the dartboard.”
The redevelopment cost does not include expenses for amenities like fitness and video equipment and decorative artwork. Development and consulting fees and other contingencies also are not included.
Costs are also in flux due to fluctuations in construction material costs that now appear to be trending downward after seeing huge price jumps in the last few years. Committee members also were told to factor 8 percent inflationary costs every 6 months based on state official projections.
“This depends on when the project goes forward and when it is designed and constructed,” Lemke said.
Christianson, a city alderman, asked for cost data on building a comparable 60-unit apartment complex from scratch rather than through renovation as is now being planned since those figures were not immediately available.
The committee was given projected costs of about $2 million to raze the old 4-story hospital structure and $2 million to gut the 3-level hospital building prior to its redevelopment. Exact costs are still unknown. The roof was noted to be relatively new and in good condition and probably not requiring much additional work.
“The only thing we are trying to salvage is the building itself,” Lemke said.
Committee member Mike Hraban, a county supervisor, spoke in favor of adding outdoor covered storage spaces or garages.
“There will be a lot of people who want outside storage space for fishing equipment, camping and other recreation items they have,” Hraban said.
Murry noted there is not much outdoor space available around the property. He noted the parking lot and across the street as possible sites for these added amenities.
“These can be discussed as the plan goes along,” Murry said.
Hraban also questioned the work and cost of renovating space and remediating hazards in the structure.
“When you start doing all the electrical and plumbing, the floors are solid concrete,” Hraban said. “I don’t know how much you are going to spend tearing apart this building.”
The Ladysmith Common Council is currently in talks with developers on two other rental housing proposals in the city. A 40-unit rental development is proposed at the former Rusk County Animal Shelter site along Phillips Avenue. Another rental development with townhouse is proposed at the former Ladysmith Elementary School site along Lindoo Avenue.
Like the proposed projects along the river and at the former Lindoo Avenue school this, too, would have to be a private development.
Christianson said city and county officials will keep investigating.
“We have a lot to digest at this end,” he said.
