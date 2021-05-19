A recent Ladysmith Common Council meeting shined more light on an ambitious plan to develop multi-family housing at a former elementary school in the city, but council members continue to question key details about the proposal. Council members at the Monday, May 10, meeting appeared surprised the proposal includes not only 35 rental units inside the school but a new 7-unit townhome building nearby.
The property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was seeking to dispose of the land and building.
The plan also calls for a community center using the school’s gym and cafeteria spaces.
Two months ago, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation as the site’s exclusive developer. Sean O’Brien for Northpointe spoke at the council’s May 10 meeting. His appearance aligned with a proposal for the city to sell the site to Northpointe for $1. The company’s purchase offer is contingent on securing financing through multiple sources.
“As you are aware Northpointe is applying for several sources of funding. One of the sources of funding they are applying for requires that they have the property under contract to purchase. In order to satisfy that they submitted a written offer to purchase the property,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
O’Brien told the council Northpointe has secured a $1.65 million Community Development Block Grant with Rusk County as the CDBG applicant on behalf of the city.
The firm also has hired the accounting firm Baker Tilly to determine how many units the local economy can sustain. It also has hired a consultant to seek historical tax credits.
The company also is seeking a $630,000 Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago grant. The grant application is due next month, and the application requires Northpointe have ownership of the property.
It is also seeking city funds to help with the development.
“Even though it gives us as developers control of the site you will see we have the offer [to purchase] going through the end of the year. The way that I have written it gives the city a lot of power,” O’Brien said. “You will see we will be requesting some amount of Tax Incremental District financial assistance to help fill the gap.”
Since the company’s Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago application deadline is June, the council postponed action on selling the school property until its Monday, May 24, meeting.
“Without the $630,000 the project won’t work,” O’Brien said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds asked how much Northpointe is contributing to the project.
“What is your investment?” he asked.
Northpointe is paying pre-development costs as of right now, according to O’Brien. “We have probably put in about $15,000 and another $10,000 to $20,000 as we get the project certified by the state historic preservation office,” he said.
O’Brien projected the company ultimately will be investing $3 million in equity from the low income housing tax credit program and another $2.6 million from the historic tax credit program.
He said the company also will be borrowing about $2 million to put toward the project. He added Northpointe is risking “significant” up-front earnest money for which it is not being reimbursed at this time, and without the grant funds being sought the plan is not viable. If that happens, the city will have to decide what it want to do.
“It is a large project. It is a large undertaking. There are a lot of resources that have to come together,” O’Brien said. “If we are not able to pull together the resources we wouldn’t move to acquire the property.”
Reynolds asked what part of the parcel is being sold through the proposed agreement, questioning if it is just the building or the building in addition to some of the surrounding land.
“This keeps it open for the building and land, and the amount of land gets figured out in the developer’s agreement that is in the addendum. That would be part of the development agreement that would be negotiated between the city and Northpointe when it gets to that point, which is still a few steps from now,” Christianson said.
Then came the proposed townhome building, shown just north of the school in the company’s Feb. 17 development proposal. Possible concerns in developing this area include past flooding during the spring melt and use of the property as a city dumping ground decades ago and now buried.
Council members voiced frustrations over disturbing the land now mainly open recreation space.
“In the developer agreement we would also have to define if there is going to be a portion of the lot that comes with the school. I believe the lot includes the playground behind the school so we would be negotiating what part of that lot would stay with the city and what part would be going with the building and development. We are anticipating about 35 units in the school itself and community center and seven townhomes that would sit behind somewhere that would be agreeable between Northpointe and the city,” O’Brien said.
“What are we selling for $1?” Reynolds said. “Are we selling just the building? Are we selling the building and the property? Are we selling everything with the understanding we will work it out at another point? That is my concern.”
Northpointe officials intend to secure enough land for a parking lot, and behind that, the townhomes, according to O’Brien.
“What we are trying to do is move this 42-unit project forward and to be able to do that we need to get this grant application filled out,” O’Brien said.
Reynolds expressed frustration with the proposal, questioning what areas north of the school could be disturbed in the development.
“I don’t want someone digging basements down in there. That is an issue that has been around for a while. We need to make sure we are not creating a problem by allowing someone else to do something the city would never think about doing,” Reynolds said.
O’Brien said there could be a developer’s agreement that goes with the sale to restrict development.
“Where are the seven townhomes going to be built, or where are they proposed to be built?” Reynolds said.
O’Brien told the council there are several options.
“The number one option in my mind is where the basketball hoops are now, so behind the building,” O’Brien said.
The basketball hoops are immediately north of the school building.
“So where would those townhomes go? To the north of the basketball hoops?” Reynolds said.
“Correct,” O’Brien said. “The basketball hoops wouldn’t stay. Some of that playground equipment would come down if that was desired by the city. We would be replacing or removing some of that playground equipment.”
The details would be worked out in the developer’s agreement, according to Christianson.
“If it comes to the point where the city council and Northpointe can’t agree on the developer’s agreement then the city would withhold the TID and CDBG contributions. Then the whole offer would become null and void because then the financing wouldn’t be there,” Christianson said.
Christianson said controlling the project’s CDBG and TID funding gives the city control over the development because without this money Northpointe won’t have the money it needs to complete the project.
The offer specifically identifies Northpointe’s funding sources, preventing the company from finding alternative funding if the city withholds.
“I have a problem signing off on a contract without knowing for sure what is in it,” Reynolds said. “I don’t want them digging basements or anything else to the north of that school. I think we run into problems that way.”
The council asked for more time to review the Northpointe offer before acting on it.
A lot of progress has been made so far, according to O’Brien.
“But there is still a lot of work to do,” O’Brien added. “Northpointe has no intentions to come in and buy the property if we can’t pull together the project that we plan to bring to the city. There is no intention here to do any bait and switch. There is still a lot of work to be done on what improvements will go into the community center. There is a lot of work still to be done, and we are trying to stay on track.”
This month, the council approved rezoning the site from R-1 single family residential to R-3 multi-family residential.
Northpointe hopes to break ground early next year contingent on it securing funding.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted unanimously to approve the sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement bid from low-bidder DC Crete of Bruce. The bids were $61,397 from K&S Concrete of Cadott, $40,362 from Pavement Consulting of Eau Claire, $32,690 from Excel Concrete Construction of Sheldon and $28,450 from DC Crete of Bruce.
— Unanimously approved a Veterans Memorial Association request to install a pedestrian gate in the chain link fence at the east end the public works garage. The public works site is used by the VMA for overflow parking at its events.
— Unanimously approved contracting with Morgan & Parmley to prepare Clean Water Fund and Safe Drinking Water Loan applications for upcoming improvements to portions of Lindoo Avenue, Summit Avenue and E. 10th Street. The documents at about $5,000 per street application make the city eligible for available grants, principal forgiveness and low-interest loans.
— Discussed paint quotes for the train display for $18,890 and fire hall at $12,920. Only one quote was received. Council members wanted to meet with the contractor, Ryan Jack Painting, to discuss the projects. No action was taken.
n Voted unanimously to hire summer staff as they become available. The council recently increased pay for these temporary positions from $10 to $13 per hour to attract more applicants. The city would like to fill 15-16 positions.
— Postponed action on adopting the Rusk County Hazard Mitigation Plan to have more time for review. It makes municipalities eligible for FEMA funds in a disaster. The county board also must approve the resolution. It is approved every five years.
— Heard the city’s public works department still plans to use the former fire hall and former ambulance hall southwest of the corner of Miner Avenue and W. Third Street after the city leased the shop building on the property to the Northland Community Club. The discussion was in response to a request by an individual looking for city-owned rental and lease property in the community.
— Voted 6-0 to approve assisting with Ladysmith Project Graduation with about $300 from the Council Grants Aids Budget.
— Voted 5-1 to remove fencing and posts from the former Mount Senario College athletic complex for reuse.
— Voted unanimously to approve Wisconsin Surplus bids for surplus items like a pick-up topper at $6.33, metal panels at $2,062 and the scoreboard and time clocks at $185.
