The Ladysmith Common Council took no action Monday, June 28, on environmental review and design work for a proposed new industrial addition at Rockwell Automation in the city’s industrial park.
The project was tabled to allow council members to review the proposal.
Several months ago the council contracted with the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson for environmental services at the site. The cost of the work ranges from $16,000 to $19,000.
The proposed expansion would extend the facility onto city-owned land that currently consists of a paved parking lot. Past environmental concerns would need to be addressed with regulatory agencies in order to allow this proposed expansion.
The project involves soil contamination, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. He said it involves a remediation case that was open in the 1980s and early 1990s which is considered closed.
“If we would like to build over the top of that there is a post-closure modification request that would have to be submitted on the city’s behalf that would spell out the steps we would go through to test the soil.Once that is approved by the DNR there would be an environmental investigation,” Christianson said.
The Rockwell facility is located at 1506 E. 16th St. The current facility consists of an approximate 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility producing relay and industrial control products. A previous occupant of the facility was the Mastercraft Casket Company (Mastercraft).
During historic operations at the Mastercraft site, subsurface soil and groundwater volatile organic compound (VOC) contamination was identified at the site. Site investigation and remediation activities were conducted at the site from the 1980s into the early 2000s with conditional site closure including a deed restriction granted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) in 2002.
The parcel applicable to the deed restriction is currently owned by the city. This parcel is currently being considered for an approximate 35,000 square foot expansion of the existing Rockwell facility utilizing land that will remain owned by the city.
Because of the remaining contamination associated with the conditional closure of the site, the DNR was contacted to identify the regulatory process for allowing the proposed expansion. In order to remove the existing parking lot and replace it with the proposed building, the DNR requires a Post Closure Modification Request. Additional environmental investigation and potential construction observation may be required as part of the Post Closure Modification Request. Construction observation also may be required during building construction pending the results of these initial two tasks.
The Post Closure Modification Request includes an environmental investigation of the proposed expansion area, and potential construction activities and requirements if contamination is identified.
The environmental investigation includes procurement of a drilling and a laboratory subcontractor, preparation of a site-specific health and safety plan and clearance of subsurface utilities.
The proposed field activities would include performance of six to 10 hydraulic probe soil borings to below the bottom of the proposed excavation depth, likely 8 to 12 feet below ground surface. The locations of the borings will be selected in the field and will require input from Rockwell and city personnel. The input to be requested will include, but not be limited to, the most accurate proposed building layout and location available at the time of investigation, proposed construction details such as footing locations and depths, utility locations and depths, and any other areas of proposed asphalt cap disturbance and soil excavation activities as well as proposed site restoration activities such as landscaping and paving outside the building footprint.
The investigation would involve taking soil borings through a parking lot on and around the site 8-12 feet deep to determine what other contaminants might be in the ground and at what concentrations. Soil samples would be collected continuously at each boring location, looking for staining, odors or other signs of contamination.
“What the DNR came back and said was we would be fine to build there, we would just have to do our due diligence and come up with a plan to treat anything that we are going to be taking out,” Christianson said.
If authorized the city would proceed with seeking design work for the proposed new Rockwell addition.
The city has yet to receive the building design proposal from Rockwell, according to Christianson. The building design is contingent on results from the environmental review, he added.
“They won’t know what to do on that until they know what they are encountering,” Christianson said.
Christianson said the addition will help Rockwell improve its operating efficiencies.
“Right now they are kind of spread around town with their storage,” Christianson said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds spoke in favor of the expansion, wanting to make sure Rockwell is comfortable with the site work.
“They employ a lot of people,” Reynolds said.
