The Wisconsin Senate Committee on Government Operations and State Affairs voted 3-2, along party lines last Thursday, to advance the legislature’s proposed new voting maps.
The bills, SB-621 and SB-622, draw new legislative districts and Congressional districts, respectively. They were the subject of a heated day-long public hearing, lasting more than 8 hours last week.
All of the testimony, with the exception of the presentation of the maps by Republican legislative leaders, was in opposition to the Republican proposal that largely maintains the districts drawn in the 2011 voting maps. Experts and members of the public denounced those maps as gerrymandered to give Republicans an unfair advantage.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who introduced the Republican legislative leaders’ proposed maps, and continued with testimony from citizens, advocates and experts who overwhelmingly opposed them.
“Democrats have a problem winning in much of Wisconsin because your agenda is clearly out of step with the reality for most of Wisconsin,” Vos said. “The frustration of not being able to win elections shouldn’t be blamed on maps.”
Responding to Democrats’ objections that Republicans are simply trying to hold onto their unfair, partisan advantage in their new maps, Vos insisted, “The maps are fair; you just haven’t been able to be successful.”
Vos added the 2011 maps were a good basis for future voting maps because “they met all the constitutional criteria” and had survived legal challenges.
The Wisconsin state Senate voted Monday, this week, to adopt the maps Monday. The Wisconsin state Assembly is set to vote on the maps Thursday, following the Senate’s vote.
Proposed new redistricting maps also were released last week by the People’s Maps Commission, a nonpartisan group comprised of representatives from all eight Congressional Districts who were selected by a panel of retired judges and are charged with drawing new, impartial maps in the redistricting process. The Commission received nearly 2,000 submissions from residents in 68 of the state’s 72 counties and 321 municipalities, as well as 18 leading redistricting experts.
The hearing included testimony from lead members of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
“After submitting their map to LRB merely hours after their “feedback portal” closed, Speaker Vos and Leader LeMahieu gave Wisconsinites only one week to fully analyze a document which will determine the next ten years of politics in Wisconsin,” said Sachin Chheda, chair of the Wisconsin FMC. “Even so, passionate citizens all around the state gathered here in the Capitol to show Republicans how much support fair maps have. It’s time to end gerrymandering.”
“The maps are rigged again, and the people of Wisconsin won’t stand for it,” says Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. “We demand independent, nonpartisan redistricting, not hyper-partisan gerrymandering and non-competitive districts.”
Gov. Tony Evers vowed to veto proposed GOP maps unless they’re revamped significantly.
“The maps prepared by Republicans a decade ago have been called some of the most gerrymandered maps in the country. And a few weeks ago, they introduced a new set of gerrymandered maps modeled after the same gerrymandered maps we’ve had for 10 years so that they can preserve their undemocratic majorities in the Legislature while increasing their chances of disproportionately winning six of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. Here’s the bottom line: if Republican maps come to me as they are currently drafted, I’ll veto them. It’s just as simple as that,” Evers said.
Over the last several years, 55 Wisconsin counties, representing nearly 83 percent of Wisconsin residents, have either held referendum votes or have had resolutions approved by a County Board supporting nonpartisan redistricting.
In a 2020 advisory referendum, Rusk County voters overwhelmingly backed a “Fair Maps” measure regarding whether the Legislature should ban gerrymandering and adopt a process of independent, nonpartisan redistricting, 4,146 yes and 3,077 no. In October 2017, the Rusk County Board voted 15-1 to pass a resolution in support of a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting.
In the 2006 and 2008 elections, Democrats won the state Assembly and then the state Senate, gaining control of both houses of the Legislature. In 2010 Republicans won back control of the Legislature.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released the following statement:
“Republican legislators in Wisconsin have lost sight of how a democracy works — people choose their elected officials, not the other way around. The process of drawing legislative maps should be fair, transparent, and nonpartisan, but as we’ve seen, Republicans will stop at nothing to hold onto power,” Wikler said. “We’re still paying the price for last decade’s rigged Republican maps, which were approved behind closed doors by lobbyists and GOP lawmakers without any public input. Since losing the governorship in 2018, Republican legislators have used their gerrymandered majorities to block and obstruct — and at times not even show up to their jobs as legislators.”
Evers called the Legislature to a special session to take up his maps.
“The bill is right here,” he said after releasing the final proposals from his People’s Maps Commission. “Right now it’s ready to be introduced and considered and there’s not a single excuse I’ve heard any Republican give as to why they won’t take these up, not one.”
Under the GOP proposal, 138,753 voters would be moved from odd-numbered Senate districts -- which are up in the 2022 cycle — to even-numbered seats — which aren’t up again until 2024. The same would be true of 523,402 voters under the commission’s plan. The courts are expected to ultimately draw the state’s lines if Evers vetoes the GOP maps as expected. If that happens, various parties are expected to submit proposed maps for the courts to consider.
Evers said he would advocate for those produced by the People’s Maps Commission in those suits.
