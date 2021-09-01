Westlake Enterprises has been building abilities for 50 years. The not-for-profit organization located in Ladysmith provides jobs, vocational training, day services and job placement services.
It has a combined work staff and client pool of about 62 individuals. It marked 50 years in existence last Thursday, holding a summer picnic attended by members of its staff, client pool and board members.
Also attending was U.S. House Rep. Tom Tiffany who is traveling the state the next few weeks. He presented Westlake with a certificate of recognition for providing services to those with developmental challenges to reach independence.
The honor marked the facility’s golden anniversary.
Westlake works with adults who have physical, cognitive or emotional challenges. Its services are based on the individual’s needs with a goal of enabling each person to reach their greatest level of independence while developing a greater level of knowledge and self-esteem.
Located in the Ladysmith industrial park, Westlake houses both production operations and materials. Its workers are able to perform a variety of production techniques to meet the needs of area manufacturers.
Westlake’s capabilities are flexible. It primarily utilizes Just-In-Time manufacturing techniques, but can keep an inventory of products on hand or perform batch production and continuous production.
Workers and supervisors are also available for offsite work assignments such as assembly, packaging and inspection.
Westlake also provides day services through a range of programming opportunities and other offerings. These include community integration, socialization, baking, crafts, music, gross motor, communication enhancement, independent living, physically, sensory, tactile, personal cares and meals.
Out in the community, groups of our employees can be seen working in many locations around Ladysmith. Several businesses use its workers to keep their facilities clean.
The first meeting of the Rusk County Personality Development Center that would later become Westlake Enterprises met on Feb. 18, 1971.
Officers were elected. William Schlomann, of Tony, was elected chairman.
Items discussed were housing for the center, getting a bus for transportation, obtaining liability insurance and concentrating on prospects for the program director and other administration staff. It was also decided to start out operating 3 days a week.
In April of 1971, the Rusk County Personality Development Center opened. Four clients and a handful of staff members worked with developmentally disabled adults in small quarters at the Ladysmith Junior High School. Clients would work on crafts like building bird houses.
Less than one and one-half years later, the center had 18 students and a bigger staff.
In July of 1972, a decision was made to move to new spacious quarters in the former Ingram Elementary School.
In the late 1980s, the center moved to Lake Avenue West across from where Prevea Health Center is now.
The center was looking to change its name, and on March 17, 1988 it was officially rebranded as Westlake Enterprises.
Westlake’s name came from their location on West Lake Avenue.
The enterprise was involved in light assembly, packaging and janitorial services.
A great part of Westlake’s production work was manufacturing pallets for Weather Shield.
The facility had about 8,000 square feet, and with more work coming, additional space was needed. At the end 1997, Westlake moved its production center to the 11,500 square foot Ladysmith Meadowbrook Center. More space was added.
In 2000, Westlake added an Adult Day Center Service.
Westlake has gone from small quarters to an 18,500 square foot facility, constructing bird houses to producing millions of pieces for major manufacturers. Since re-opening May 23, 2020 from a two-month shut-down, Westlake has remained very busy. Production has increased from this time last year.
A recent New York Times article titled, “People with disabilities are disproportionately employed in industries that have suffered in the pandemic” states, “As brutal as the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic has been in much of the country, it has been especially devastating for the nearly 6 million Americans with disabilities in the labor force.”
The problem is not that these workers have been targeted for layoffs, but that they are disproportionately employed in industries that have been hammered, like clothing stores, food services and hospitality, where nearly half the jobs have disappeared. They are also more likely to be in entry-level positions. And it takes longer for people with disabilities to find work, so they are often among the least senior workers and the first laid off.
Below are the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics released in February 2021.
Employment Statistics Ages 16 years and over show a Labor Force Participation Rateof People with disabilities at 19.9% and People without disabilities at 66.7%.
Unemployment rate statistics show people with disabilities at 12.6% and people without disabilities at 6.3%.
Westlake Enterprises is thankful to the manufacturers who use its services. Work has come in at a rapid pace. Client and staff have been busy throughout these times.
Westlake is still following strict safety plans. Everyone’s temperatures are checked, and hands are washed before starting work along with six-foot distancing and wearing masks or shields. Doorknobs and surfaces are sanitized regularly, and filtering units are in the production area and lunchroom. Also, lunches and breaks are divided up with only two people per table.
Day Services’ W.E.Y. program, which teaches youths with disadvantages on life and social skills, was put on hold. Outings and prevocational business tours were also paused; and the 2020 Christmas party was downsized and held at Westlake.
Tiffany congratulated Westlake on 50 years of playing an important part in the community.
“The work you are doing, just remember, you are helping make someone’s life better,” Tiffany said.
“Whatever they are putting into their homes, you are making their lives better with the work that you do. We can’t thank you enough for the work that you do,” Tiffany said.
Westlake Supervisor Jaci Belgum thanked everyone at Westlake, saying they make the facility a success.
“They are the ones who make it,” she said.
Westlake Board Chairman Joe Baye noted he was 25 years old when Westlake was formed.
“In another 25 years we will still be out here celebrating, and that will be good,” Baye said.
Baye praised clients, staff and board members, some of whom have been at Westlake for decades.
“We have a very respected organization here. Thank you, all of you, for the good work that you do and the participation in our activities,” Baye said.
October is National Disablity Awareness Month. Westlake will be hold a 50th anniversary public open house on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 2-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.