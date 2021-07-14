About 50 people gathered, Monday, at the site of a new medical center being developed in Ladysmith by Marshfield Clinic Health System. After a presentation that included remarks from medical officials, local elected leaders and area economic development representatives, ground was officially broken on a new development projected to exceed $35 million.
The new MMC-Ladysmith will include about 75,000 square feet of departmental areas and, with circulation and support spaces, about 98,000 gross square feet of floor space. This modern two-story facility will include space for the Critical Access Hospital and medical offices for local physicians, visiting Marshfield Clinic Health specialists and other healthcare providers.
The health system paid the city of Ladysmith $680,000 for the 11 acre site along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart with the goal of opening the new facility in the first quarter of 2023.
Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Euclide called it “an exciting day in Ladysmith that many have been looking forward to for some time.”
Euclide compared the construction to the building project 103 years ago when the city built its first hospital operated by the sisters of the Servants of Mary. He went on to thank many who are involved like current hospital staff, HJA Architects and Boldt Construction.
“Over the years we have been fortunate to be part of Marshfield Clinic Health System’s and the county’s vision and commitment to building a new replacement medical center in the Ladysmith community,” Euclide said.
The new facility will ensure high quality medical care in the area for years to come, according to Euclide.
An exact building value has not yet been announced, but Euclide cited an agreement between Rusk County and Marshfield Clinic Health Systems to build a new health care facility with up to $35 million in value. The new facility would replace the current Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith and Marshfield Clinic facilities on College Avenue near Wis. 27.
“We are meeting or exceeding what we agreed to do,” Euclide said earlier this year.
Marshfield Clinic currently has 40 different providers practicing in Ladysmith offering primary care, emergency care and urgent care services. It is linked to 170-plus specialty services within the healthcare system. Marshfield Clinic also operates a family dental center and drug and alcohol treatment center in Ladysmith. The hospital currently offers 185-plus jobs.
The site includes three access drives off Port Arthur Road, two for visitors and patients with a separate third westerly access for loading and service deliveries. There are 174 total parking spaces with 90 stalls at the upper north half of the site serving visitors and patients and 84 stalls in the lower southeast portion of the site serving the clinic, staff, visitors and patients.
Plans show two drive-in ambulance bays off the lower parking area accessed from the visitor and patient parking entry points. Steep landscape grade topography, roughly 20 feet between the upper and lower parking lots, restricted designers from including drive-through ambulance bays. There is a 47 foot elevation difference between Port Arthur Road and the river.
The street level features mostly clinic and rehabilitation spaces that will see the most public foot traffic and a wide open great room that ties the entrance to the river view on the south side of the building. The lower level features in-patient, infusion, pharmacy, surgical suite, emergency, ambulance bays and public areas. A heliport is on the southwest corner of the building, accounting for regulations and travel direction of helicopters.
Before the groundbreaking officials toured the current hospital.
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Susan Turney called the tour, “A say goodbye” at a site with many good memories.
“We should be very proud, but it is time. It is time to turn the page. It is time to move on, and that day is today,” Turney said.
Turney told the audience 130 rural hospitals in the country have closed in the last 10 years, and in Wisconsin five are now on a watch list. She added officials did not want to see that fate fall on Ladysmith.
“We knew people were counting on having care locally, the best quality, the safest care possible and be part of the fabric of a larger healthcare system that can offer things that a lot of the smaller hospitals could not,” Turney said.
The new medical center will provide about 200 jobs. It will be part of a larger healthcare network offering access to 170 different specialties the largest private medical research institute in the state and Security Health insurance to support patient care.
“We are in it for the long term,” Turney said. “We are proud of what we built, and now we have a building going up, and we are very proud we can be here today to celebrate it and have the shovels going in the ground. I think this shows our very deep commitment to rural Wisconsin and to Ladysmith.”
The current hospital is older and past its prime, according to Dr. Katie Winarczyk. She said construction of an entirely new facility is important to the future of the institution and the people it serves, she added.
“A new facility will be more efficient and effective in providing that high quality care for everyone,” Winarczyk said. “The project will address future needs for both clinic and hospital patients all while providing a better working environment for the staff members. Today is a great day for Marshfield Clinic, our patients, our staff, our neighbors and our entire community.”
Sister Barbara Thomalla, a registered nurse that worked at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in the 1970s and a member of the Servants of Mary Leadership Team, said it is hard to overestimate the value of a community hospital to the people in the area. This was especially true in the turn of the 19th century when the main mode of transportation was horse and buggy along unpaved road when the distance to a hospital could mean he difference between life and death.
“St. Mary’s Hospital opened its door just in time to care for victims of the Pandemic Flu of 1918,” Thomalla said.
The first Servants of Mary sisters who came to Ladysmith in 1912 to teach at St. Mary’s School that is now Our Lady of Sorrows had no plans to start a hospital.
“None of the original sisters, there were six original sisters, had any experience in healthcare. But, they were ready to serve wherever needed. When the town people came to them with plans to build a hospital, the sisters didn’t hesitate to take on the challenge. I marvel at the courage and the faith of that little band of sisters,” Thomalla said.
The sisters lived at the school. They had no source of income. They were surviving on donations. They were stretched to the limit, teaching at St. Mary’s Grade School and opening St. Mary’s High School.
The Ladysmith business community was a great help in raising funds and overseeing construction of the county’s first hospital more than a century ago, according to Thomalla. She added the new medical center will ensure area residents do not have to travel out of the area for healthcare.
“The founding sisters started the hospital just in time for the Flu Pandemic and here we are recovering from another pandemic,” Thomalla said. “The sisters who started the hospital would be amazed and pleased to see their healing ministry carried on by the dedicated people who serve this hospital today, and the Servite Sisters alive today are amazed and pleased as well.”
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado said the groundbreaking is about stewardship and partnerships.
“Just as the county took over the stewardship of local healthcare from the sisters, that stewardship has now been handed to Marshfield Clinic,” Albarado said.
Several years ago, the Rusk County Board began seeking a healthcare system partner to assist in the development of a new medical center in Ladysmith. At that time county officials sought a strong community partner who would consider the ongoing needs of the community, provide topnotch care and make necessary investments in medical facilities and personnel.
“Today’s groundbreaking we see evidence of the commitment that Marshfield Clinic is making. It will not only maintain and create employment opportunities for the employees there, it will encourage additional investment into the community and show the city and Ladysmith and Rusk County are investible areas,” Albarado said. “Today is a great day, and we are thankful and appreciative of the investment commitment the clinic is making that will benefit our community and future generations.”
Albarado praised past members of the county board, hospital board, auxiliary and administration for providing health care guidance and stewardship for many years.
The first hospital in Rusk County was dedicated in 1918. At that time, the medical staff included seven doctors living in the county. In 1947, capacity was added up to 75 beds. In 1954, a 50-bed nursing home was added. In 1973, the county purchased the hospital and nursing home from the sisters. The county also removed part of the original structure and modernized its front area.
The plans were the result of work by a Community Advisory Board made up of community members healthcare providers and building staff that helped conceptualize building needs.
Gordie Dukerschein, chairman of the Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Community Advisory Board, called the construction “an important addition for Rusk County and surrounding area.”
These changes coincided with ongoing changes in medical care occurring in the county.
“Rusk County Memorial Hospital has served this area for many years with the highest standard of care and quality,” Dukerschein said.
In the last eight years, health care delivery has been challenging, according to Dukerschein. He added these challenges hit harder in rural areas like Rusk County, noting the community advisory board backed the Marshfield Clinic Health System proposal.
“This facility is an important step in not only bringing us improved healthcare but also as a springboard in attracting businesses in the related growth in the area. There would be such a ripple effect from this facility in the years to come that will be great for Ladysmith, Rusk County and surrounding area,” Dukerschein said.
Mayor Kalvin Vacho cited the hard work and determination of many that culminated to keep quality healthcare in Ladysmith. He added it will also generate high-skill and high-pay jobs.
“This new facility will expand services and help to ensure the best care for patients in the area,” Vacho said.
After the presentations, the groundbreaking for the new medical center took place.
