The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0 on Wednesday, April 20, to change health insurance carriers for the 2022-23 school year.
The decision resulted from a projected double digit rate hike by the district’s current health insurer for the coming school year. As a result, the district will change from Wisconsin Physicians Service to WEA Trust effective July 1.
WPS proposed a 15 percent premium hike in the upcoming policy that would have been an added $145,347 expense to the district, leading the school board to issue a Request for Proposals. Bidders responding to the RFP were WEA Trust, Wisconsin Counties Association Group Health Trust and Security Health Insurance.
The result is a WEA Trust proposal for only a 3 percent hike above existing premiums, or a $50,799 expense. WEA Trust also proposed a 9.5 percent rate cap in the second year of coverage. The proposal also includes a wellness program offering in the Vitality engagement platform and the Maddy Virtual Care program.
“The WPS rate hike is due to the current plan is running over tolerable at a 128 percent loss ratio for claims plus administrative cost,” said Nancy Bushard, account manager for National Insurance Services.
Bushard added the target each year is a 100 percent loss ratio.
“An increase is not unusual given the times, given COVID and given the fact there were some high claims that came through in this last year,” Bushard told the board. “The 3 percent increase is very good when the typical trend can be anywhere from 7 to 9 percent depending on where your location is.”
The district currently has high deductible health plans with $3,000 for singles and $6,000 for families, and these high deductible plans will continue under WEA Trust.
There is no change to vision and dental coverage with the district continuing with Delta plans that had no rate changes.
There were no staff members in the audience to speak on the proposals.
School board member Jen Pearson asked how the new WEA Trust plan differs from the WPS plan about to end.
“Are they pretty much the same?” Pearson said.
The plans are going to be very similar, according to Bushard. She urged district officials to examine prescription drug coverage.
“That is one thing that you are going to want to check into,” Bushard said.
There are no significant differences between the plan ending the new plan starting, according to Alex Yohnk, an account manager with WEA Trust.
“The nice thing about the Ladysmith plan now is the way it is designed with National Insurance Services is it is a $3,000 and $6,000 high deductible health plan. It is a fairly straightforward product, and we are coming in with the same benefit level.
Yohnk spoke positively about having a rate cap in the second year.
“That is a really nice safety blanket to have built into the plan,” Yohnk said.
Available providers under the new insurance plan include Marshfield Clinic Health System, Prevea, Aspirus, Essentia, Mayo Clinic Health System, Oakleaf Medical Network and UW Health.
Open enrollment meetings started Monday, May 2. Online enrollment occurs May 2-13.
In other matters, the board:
— Elected new officers but there was a hitch in the final tally with none of the nominees for board president receiving a majority of votes as required by board policy. Dustin Mataczynski received 3 votes with Gerard Schueller and Chrysa Ostenso each receiving 2 votes. The board will vote at its next meeting to decide who will be board president, with Schueller serving in an interim capacity as current board vice president.
— Unanimously approved Pioneer and Local Government Investment Pool as official depositories.
— Unanimously approved Ladysmith News as its official newspaper.
— Unanimously approved WLDY/WJBL News as its official radio station.
— Unanimously approved Renning, Lewis & Lacy of Green Bay as the school attorney.
— Unanimously approved other representative appointments including Ostenso as CESA Representative, Wallin on the Fogarty Scholarship Committee, Mike Russell on the Staff Salary Committee, Pearson and Schueller on the Employee Handbook Committee, Mataczynski and Nancy Burmeister on the Ladysmith Education Endowment Fund Committee, and Mataczynski and Ostenso as WASB delegates. The board’s city council representative appointment was discontinued.
