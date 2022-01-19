A historical downtown Ladysmith property is getting a new lease on life.
The old State Bank of Ladysmith that became commonly known as the Old Pioneer Bank Building throughout most of the 1900s is getting a new owner. It is at 102 W. Second St.
The new owner is Tyrel Sikora, 26. He said he has had an eye on this historic property for about 5 years prior to the purchase of the building in late December of 2021.
“I fell in love with the big red granite, historic stone castle like building and all the beautiful original features within the building as well,” Sikora said.
Construction started 110 years ago, this year. Architecturally, the building is a local adaptation of the Neo-Classical Revival, a style that thrived in the United States during the first decades of the 20th century. The bank’s unbroken roofline, flat door and window lintels, pilasters, and other classical details are major evidences of this architecture, although traces of the more elaborate Beaux Arts style can be found in the paired columns and heavy engaged ballustrade. The Neo-Classical style was often used in bank buildings as a symbol of the institutions’ strength and sound business practices, and this local manifestation of the style is characterized by the use of rough cut stone.
The structure is associated with the development of banking and commerce in Ladysmith in the early 20th Century. It was an exceptional building at the time of construction in the city’s downtown.
A 1978 National Registry of Historic Places nomination form prepared by James Peters, a project surveyor for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, describes the building and its history.
The State Bank of Ladysmith is a two-story, red granite-faced ashlar building located in the heart of the Ladysmith business district. Built in 1912, it is designed in the Neo-Classical Revival style.
The exterior of the 40’ by 66’ building is distinguished by its entrance portico, supported by paired, polished granite columns and embellished with stone dentils and a granite balcony.
The dentils are repeated in the cornice which is topped by a stone parapet. The roof is flat. The granite block faces the two street sides of the building, while red brick is used on the rear wall; its northern wall is common to an adjacent building.
Because of the slightly recessed windows, pilasters are suggested at the corners and horizontal spaces between windows, while paneled spandrels separate first and second story windows. The heavy stone foundation emphasizes the building’s granite massing and, according to early advertisements, suggests “the strength and stability of this bank.”
Red and white-striped canvas awnings now cover the windows, and the original carved panel over the entrance has been removed.
Otherwise, the exterior is identical to dedication photographs of 1912.
The shell of the first floor banking space remains intact, although the mahogany counter and iron tellers’ cages have been removed and replaced by temporary wallboard office partitions. White marble wainscoting still covers the lobby walls, and the door and window woodwork is original. Plaster egg and dart molding lines the recessed panel ceiling, and nearly all the leaded glazed panels on the first floor windows remain. The white tile floor has been covered by linoleum.
The second floor was originally divided into office suites, and the wood and glass partitions remain. Entrance to this level is through a stairway in the adjacent Dimrock Drugstore building, constructed at the same time. The fully excavated basement was used for storage and still contains one of the two bank vaults. Since the Pioneer Bank moved out in 1964, the building has been rented as office space, with very minor changes to the original structure. It now stands largely vacant.
New owner
TDS Investments of Ladysmith as a subsidiary of TDS Investment Firm is the localized company Sikora has established to invest in the city of Ladysmith.
He grew up in Cornell, where he still lives. When he was young, his father worked in the office at Weather Shield Windows & Doors.
“I’ve always spent a great deal of time in Ladysmith. I believe in the potential and the revival of small towns especially in our Chippewa and Rusk County areas,” Sikora said.
He believes innovation, diversity of ideas and people, and new concepts don’t need to be imported to rural communities as they are already there. Rural entrepreneurs and community leaders have always been innovative by necessity, he added.
“Rather than defining Ladysmith by the progress that is believed to have stopped, we can instead choose to define us by the progress we’ve made despite massive disinvestment and, perhaps, by the progress we could make if we support each other,” Sikora said. “After decades even generations of disinvestment, rural Chippewa and Rusk county might be the most innovative place in the Wisconsin.”
Link to the past
The State Bank of Ladysmith is significant for its historic associations with the development of Ladysmith, particularly its banking and commerce. It is significant for its excellence in design, craftsmanship, and detailing.
Founded in 1886, Ladysmith grew slowly at first, having a population of only 150 in 1900. By 1913 the size had swollen to 3,200 (its present population is 3,700) and the town was called the “Crescent City of the Northwest” because of its site on a bend in the Flambeau River. From 1900 to 1915 much of the present downtown was constructed, with the State Bank Building being “the finest business structure in the city, with no exception,” according to a local newspaper. Area newspapers and proud citizenry acclaimed the building’s rugged grandeur at its dedication.
One western Wisconsin paper later noted that it was “one of the finest bank buildings in this part of the state.”
The State Bank was chartered in 1903 and it was decided to build a permanent office building in 1912. The new building’s first floor contained bank offices, while the second was leased for office space. The first tenants included two lumber companies, a doctor, an insurance company and the district attorney.
Subsequent tenants were generally doctors and lawyers. The State Bank eventually closed, and the Pioneer Bank moved into the building in 1927, staying until 1964.
Little expense was spared on the bank building. Originally, it was to be built of corn-colored brick with imposing marble columns, but bank officers later settled on the stronger image of red granite. Marble, mahogany, and expensive tile were used in the interior. The building’s architect, is unknown.
The stone was quarried atLohrville in Waushara County, an area famed for its durable red granite. Due to a quarry strike, the stone was cut to size on site. The paired entrance columns are polished granite rather than marble.
The plans for the structure are to repair the needed areas, update and restore historical features and make the building in the heart of downtown beat again, according to Sikora
Sikora envisions adding value to the building as well the community.
“There will be executive offices, coworking spaces, specialized areas for individuals to lease out short or long term, multiple reception and lobby areas, private photography studio, and with the support of the community, we would like to add pop up shops, retail and opportunities for coffee shop, sandwich and soup businesses to come in,” Sikora said.
Sikora has learned and been involved in the people business his entire life as his parents owned “Sandi’s Drive-In” restaurant in Cornell for 24 years. He started his first business at the age of 19 and has owned that business for several years. He also has begun and grown businesses in the construction, real estate, retail and food industries.
The building was owned by Jerry and Marilyn Kulibert in the 1970s, when they sought historical status for the structure.
The interior upstairs offices have the original doors and woodwork along with the many panels of an etched type of glass that were used at the time to create divisions between offices, they wrote as part of their October 1979 submission.
“The building is an impressive structure, typical of the type that banks in pioneering days, erected to show the ‘strength and solidarity of purpose’ that banks are supposed to have. This is quite different from the banks being erected today, which try to project a homey type of atmosphere, much like residences, instead of such an imposing structure,” Marilyn stated.
At the time of the submission, there were very .little ties to the past, either officially or unofficially
“Our city formed around the turn of the century and this building was erected in 1912.
It is constructed of such solid materials that it is unique to the area and deserves the right to be noticed as part of a bygone era, when it was fashionable to build banks to look imposing, solid, formidable and indestructable,” Marilyn stated.
New banks of that era were striving for a more folksy and homey approach with redwood, brick, fireplaces, stuffed armchairs and free coffee, she added
“The very exterior of this building is impressive, with solid granite pillars flanking the entrance and granite blocks forming the exterior walls, Marilyn stated.
The most recent owner had been Richard Romeis and Catharine Gouze, going back at least 20 years based on available online county records Property records give a fair market value of $77,900.
The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Jan. 17, 1980.
There are three Rusk County properties on the National Register of Historic Places. They are:
— The Flambeau Mission Church, in the town of Washington, listed Aug. 7, 1979. It is located 11 miles south of Ladysmith on Wis. 27; then 5 miles west on County D.
— The State Bank of Ladysmith, in the city of Ladysmith, listed Jan. 17, 1980. It is located at 102 W. Second St. 1912 Classical Revival building with facade of rusticated granite, formerly known as Pioneer Bank, the Rusk County Bank, and “the bank with the clock.” The bank originally rented out office space on the second floor, including to two lumber companies.
— Harold J. and Agnes McFarlane Stone House and Barn in the town of Hawkins, listed on Nov. 22, 2016. It is located at N6435 Hackett Rd., in the town of Richland, north of Ingram. The dairy barn and farmhouse with walls of local fieldstone hauled on stone-boat by Harold from his rock-piles and laid by Charles Burce in 1941. The barn has concrete quoins and the stonework on the house is rather whimsical, with tapered walls and a repeated wheel motif.
