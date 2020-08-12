Bruce School is planning to reopen with four days face-to-face learning and one day of virtual learning and a strong focus on student and staff safety.
Bruce school administrators discussed the back to school plan during the Aug. 10 school board meeting where students aged five and older will be required to wear a mask until the state order is lifted. Face masks will not be required when individuals are eating or drinking.
After the order is lifted, masked will be strongly recommended but not required.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said, “masks will be strongly recommended [after the order is lifted], but if they don’t, that is all I can do and I can respect that too.”
School board members approved a back to school plan for four days of face-to-face learning, Monday through Thursday, and Fridays will be a day for virtual learning and deep cleaning.
Students will have the option, also, to attend completely virtual where they will be expected to be virtually present and visible online throughout the day as classes are live streamed. Virtual students will be able to receive support throughout the week and extra, dedicated support on virtual Fridays.
Virtual students will be required to be online and visible at certain times of the day, just as if they were physically in the building.
School board member Jody Hopkins asked the school to evaluate how four days of face-to-face education proceeds and consider moving to a five day school week.
All classrooms will be set up to maximize social distancing protocols. Movement throughout the school will be limited. Elementary School Principal Carrie Wessmann said the school will try hard to keep cohorts of students together to limit as much as possible a potential spread of COVID-19.
The focus will be on student safety. With students wearing masks, teachers could have more leniency with social distancing protocols.
All students will receive grade level instruction throughout the day. Recess and lunch periods will be staggered to keep student cohorts limited.
At the elementary and middle school levels, students will report directly to their classrooms in the morning.
Physical education and music classes will take place outside as much as possible. There will be certain designated places outside for each class. Masks will not be required to be worn outside.
In the middle school, teachers will rotate between classrooms to teach subject material. Exploratories will be completed in the classrooms.
Middle school students will be able to keep their backpacks at the side of their classrooms but will not be allowed to get material out during classes.
High school students will be able to receive class instruction outside as much as possible. They will be able eat their lunches in several places to limit interactions and promote social distancing.
High school students will be encouraged to bring their morning and afternoon class materials with them throughout the day.
The goals of virtual learning are to support families with technical needs and support students with their connectedness to teachers. Virtual classes will be live streamed and recorded and students will be able to virtually raise their hand to ask questions and interact with others for live support and feedback.
Virtual students will be required to sign a contract. Students will be required, unless they become quarantined, to remain either virtual or face-to-face for one trimester at a time. If a student becomes quarantined, they will be able to attend class virtually.
Administrators want to eliminate bouncing back and forth between the formats because the change affects bussing routes where students will be socially distanced, have seating arrangements and classroom layouts.
In addition to these measures, the school will continually clean the school and buses. In the high school, teachers will spray and disinfect classes between each class. Frequent hand washing and had sanitizing will be encouraged. All staff have been training on the guidelines on how to keep the building clean with special attention to high traffic areas. School buses will be sanitized twice a day. Elementary and middle school classes will be disinfected daily.
Bruce School will have Raider Rebound Aug. 24-27, during which students will learn the new expectations and social distancing protocols for the upcoming year. Buses will be running this week and no registration is required.
During Raider Rebound students will focus on learning all of the aspects of virtual learning and becoming confident with it. In the event the school will need to close due to COVID-19, all students will be able to smoothly continue learning with this base knowledge.
The first day of school will be August 31 and school will operate 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. School doors will open at 7:50 a.m.
When the mask order is lifted, mask wearing will still be encouraged. Masks could be required while working at a small table with students. Wessmann said, “wearing a mask is a personal decision.”
Sturzl said, “Masks are a big change, and wearing one should be discussed.” Extra masks will be on hand if they become soiled.
Only essential personnel will be allowed in the building, however Wessmann said, “the school will meet the needs of your child, we will still advocate for them, we still care.”
Students and staff who experience symptoms of COVID-19 will be moved o a socially distanced room until they are able to leave the building. Parents and care givers will be asked to pick their children up within 30 minutes of the student becoming ill at the S5 door.
The socially distanced room has individually divided areas with cots, access to a bathroom, sinks and safety health measures in place to minimize the spread of germs.
Sturzl said the school will constantly re-evaluate the school plan all year long and make changes and adaptations as needed.
At this time fall sports are still planning on being held. No non-conference games or meets will take place. Football and volleyball are scheduled to begin Sept. 8 while cross county and Trident swimming will begin Aug. 17.
School board president Dan Golat expressed concern about students playing and engaging in sports while wearing a mask.
Several parents echoed concern about student athletes being able to adequately breath with a mask. One parent expressed concern that allowing sports could be defeating all of the steps the school is taking to keep students safe.
Sturzl said the school will be “very judicial with sports” and will take measures to keep students and staff safe.
