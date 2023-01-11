A new mural saluting local residents who served in the U.S. Armed Forces is going up in Bruce, easily visible to all who drive through the village.
It is located along the north side of U.S. 8 just west of Wis. 40, within walking distance of the downtown business district.
Panels started going up in December, and the public reaction has been so overwhelmingly positive that local leaders are already seeking a second site for the next mural.
The goal of the mural is to honor those who serve, according to village officials. They are real people with real connections with the local community, increasing the meaning for area residents.
“We are glad for the opportunity to honor the people that have served,” said Village President Shane Trott.
The new mural already features likenesses of familiar residents like William Moberg, H. Dale Tiegs, James Quade, Truman Bernard, John Justus, Charles H. Ellison and Walter A. Fuglsang and Robert Zielke. Others who appear on the first few panels include Clifford Moore, Carroll Geraghty, Robert Moberg, Allen Joyner, Bradley Blazek, Thomas Sorenson, Ernest Simpson, Roderick Woodmansee, Fredrick Ewald, Rick Ensenbach, Richard Zimmerman, Patrick Rouleau, Richard Elwood, Dorothy Hansen, Emil and Oscar Peterson, Terry Bentley, Robert Benik, Ray Chandler and Cleo Hegeholz.
There is still a ways to go, but the first mural is already full of likenesses due to overwhelming response of families wanting to salute their loved ones who served.
“I think the concept the board is seeking from the project is to have the community see who has fought for our freedom, recognize them and to thank them for their service,” said Village Clerk Jessica Hayes. “It’s one small way the village can do that. Not one of us would be here without the sacrifices they’ve made.”
The mural is being painted by Butternut artist Kelly Meredith, who also has worked on several similar murals in Ladysmith. She has also painted numerous similar murals in other communities in the northwoods.
Meredith has spent the last 35 years of her life painting realistic historical murals, and to date has completed close to 128 across Wisconsin.
Meredith use Superior Quality Exterior Latex Sherwin-Williams house paint on each of the murals. Some of the murals are painted on boards in indoor studios while some are painted directly on buildings. Meredith always paints the faces to keep the murals consistent. Upon completion, the murals are coated with a sealer developed in California especially made for this type of art.
In some ways, walking and driving past the mural is like passing through the halls of Bruce’s history.
The Bruce mural fits 60 veterans and is currently full. The artist is in the process of working on the final murals to finish the wall.
Applicants can obtain an application at the village hall and cost is $500 a veteran/mural.
“The village board is currently looking at a second location, as we have received several applications after the current wall has been filled,” Hayes said.
Trott praised village resident Rose Ewald, saying she deserves the credit for getting this project started.
“I think this is a very positive project for our village and we are happy to be a part of it. We are excited to keep adding to it,” Trott said.
Village officials also are pleased with the response from the community with families lining up to honor their loved ones.
“I see the project growing bigger and bigger,” Hayes said.
Completion date of the first mural is set for Memorial Day 2023.
