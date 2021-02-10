Residents in northern Wisconsin including those from Rusk, Barron and Chippewa counties had their opportunity to speak recently during an on-line public hearing on establishing fair and impartial legislative boundaries in the state.
Members of the People’s Maps Commission are hosting a series of public hearings across the state to hear directly from experts and members of the public about upcoming redistricting. The 7th Congressional District hearing was held Thursday, Jan. 28.
Selected by a three judge panel, the People’s Maps Commission is a nine-member nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial legislative maps for the state. Every 10 years, each state redraws legislative and congressional district maps using data from the decennial census. In addition to the data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the commission will use information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare its map proposals. It is then up to the Wisconsin Legislature to take up and approve the maps created by the commission.
Over the last several years, 51 Wisconsin counties, representing almost 80 percent of people in the state have passed resolutions or referenda supporting nonpartisan redistricting in the state.
Last fall, Rusk County voters, in an advisory referendum on “Fair Maps” regarding whether the Legislature should ban gerrymandering and adopt a process of independent, nonpartisan redistricting, backed the measure with 4,146 yes and 3,077 no. IN October 2017, the Rusk County Board voted 15-1 to pass a resolution in support of a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting.
During the hearing, the commission heard northwoods residents speak about how they have been impacted by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can work together to achieve fair maps.
Polk County resident Kim Butler of Balsam Lake cited the last five elections for the7th Congressional District that resulted in the Republican candidate receiving about 60 percent of the vote to 40 percent for the Democrat.
“It didn’t matter how much money the Democrat raised or didn’t, how hard they worked or how appealing a candidate they were.This is in a district democratic candidate Dave Obey won 20 times and served in for 40 years,” Butler said. “I am not denying that our district has become more conservative, but the fact that there has been this consistency in recent voting totals is not something that has happened by accident.”
Ashland County resident Ann Chartier, who lives in the city of Ashland, told the commission legislative maps should not be designed to favor any particular political party, but rather the number of people living in each county and the municipalities within them.
“The map [the commission] may come up with may look like a puzzle with strange shaped pieces, but the goal is a map drawn based on population and municipal boundaries rather than attempts to crack and pack voters to predetermine the outcome of an election even before votes are cast,” Chartier said.
Bayfield County resident Tom Sklebar, who lives in Iron River, spoke about why redistricting should be an open and transparent process for the public. He said processing census data is fairly straightforward, but it should have a clear and transparent methodology and criteria ensuring the weight of one person’s vote in one location of the state is equal to every other person’s vote elsewhere in the state.
“My real concern for the commission when using Geographic Information System [computer programs] to draw these boundaries is the criteria and rules being used without adequate discussion and rule selection along with a full understanding of how they work in a GIS in a process and therefore the outcome can become tainted by opinion and politics,” Sklebar said.
Lincoln County resident Hans Breitenmoser, who lives near Merrill, told the commission there is a problem and it is time to get it fixed.
“We understand we need a system that gives us that one person, one vote, and we understand that having political party bosses in charge of drawing these lines is a perversion of our representative democracy,” Breitenmoser said.
Marathon County resident Roger Utnehmer, who lives in Wausau, told the commission Wisconsin elections are rigged, saying officials should be elected on the strength of their ideas not the gerrymandering of their districts.
“Wisconsin elections are rigged. They are rigged because of how legislative districts are mapped to protect incumbents and the party in power,” Utnehmer said. “Elections are rigged because elected officials are selecting their voters instead of allowing voters to select their elected officials.”
Rusk County resident Chrysa Ostenso, who lives in Ladysmith cited declining wages and healthcare benefits. She told the commission in conversations with others many tried to understand why popular issues can’t get passed.
“I am still wondering why can’t we have Medicaid expansion, which polls high. Everybody seems to agree that at least we shouldn’t farm our health care money away to other states and not keep any for ourselves,” Ostenso said.
Several who gave testimony also cited taxpayer money spent fighting numerous lawsuits against gerrymandering.
Sawyer County resident Joan Cervenka, who lives near Hayward, spoke about the effects of gerrymandering and no representation in the early 1900s. She cited long-ago financial interests of the Chippewa River and Flambeau Improvement Company in damming and flooding more than 525 acres in the town of Reserve that ended up flooding homes and graves in a gerrymandered community with little political representation.
“I would like you to remember the past, not just the last 10 years but the long past,” Cervenka said. “No representation can lead to the destruction of communities, homes and graves.”
Rusk County resident Erin Webster, who lives in Conrath, said the nation’s democracy is founded on the ability to vote. She also said in some cases it is nearly impossible for enough votes to be cast for certain candidates to win, adding fair maps should be expected by every state voter.
“Through partisan redistricting of maps both political parties at different times have afforded themselves the opportunity to have the elected officials pick who their constituents are instead of having constituents pick their elected officials. When maps are drawn in such a way it creates a system where every vote is not equal nor as important,” Webster said. “It is not right for either political party to use redistricting to their advantage.”
Webster told the commission the issue isn’t about taking sides. She said it is about creating a process for taking the Census information and drawing maps that best serve the people in the communities where they live.
In her testimony, Webster stated 58 counties in the state were divided by legislative and Congressional districts in 2011.
“Communities should not be split by district lines. This sets communities up for unequal representation. Elected officials should be concerned about an entire community or county, not just a part of that community or county that is drawn as their district,” Webster said.
“When elected officials in power look at how we vote and decide where to draw lines based on our vote, that is wrong,” Webster said. “This issue is about our democracy. Our ability to vote and believe our vote is meaningful is crucial to the democratic process. Every voter deserves to have a process that is fair, transparent and above board.”
The hearing included about 90 minutes of testimony from two experts speaking about how other Midwest states draw their maps. Their comments were followed by about 1 hour of public testimony.
Katie Fahey leads “The People” in its mission to empower individuals to get involved in the political process. Previously, Fahey was the Executive Director of Voters Not Politicians, where she led over 14,000 volunteers across Michigan to pass a ballot proposal with 61 percent of the vote that made political gerrymandering illegal.
According to Fahey, key concepts from Michigan citizen input included they backed districts that are representative and reflective of the state, applied fair and equal treatment to all state residents and provided an impartial process free as much as possible from political influence. She added there was strong support for providing transparency, public participation and electoral outcomes reflective of votes that are cast.
“They wanted to be able to see how it happened. They wanted to be able to participate in it. They wanted to be able to actually replicate the results,” Fahey said.
Michael Li is Senior Counsel of The Brennan Center’s Democracy Program. Li serves as senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections. He cited Iowa, which has been using a unique way of redistricting since 1980, when that state turned to career staff from the state’s Legislative Services Agency to draw both advisory congressional and legislative maps. The Iowa legislature must vote to approve maps with its vote either up or down and only technical corrections are allowed. If the legislature rejects the map the Iowa LSA draws a second map. If that one is rejected then the Iowa Legislature can draw its own map, which has never happened.
Li said the Iowa model is often considered appealing to others, calling it s unique way of redistricting.
“It is civil servants who are drawing the maps,” Li said. “They have anti-partisan gerrymandering language which I think is essential, and also there is a role for the legislature.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission is conducting all hearings virtually, but may reassess this decision at a later point. There will be at least one hearing for each of the state’s congressional districts. Members of the public are encouraged to provide testimony at public hearings by registering to testify. Written public comments are also welcome at any time during the public hearing process.
Jason Bisonette, of Hayward represents the 7th Congressional District. He is the dean of students for a small K-12 tribal school on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe reservation and the board chair for the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.
Bisonette said the northwoods often is forced to live with government decisions and unfunded mandates impacting local schools and environment like shoreline rules and water quality standards.
“We live in aplace where the Tavern League has more political power than educators or health care professionals. Equality in representation, for me, is extremely critical,” Bisonette said.
The 7th Congressional District is now the largest congressional district in the state geographically, covering 26 counties (21 full and five partial): Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, St. Croix, Chippewa (partial), Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson (partial), Juneau (partial), Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe (partial) Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood (partial).
Prior to redistricting 10 years ago, the 7th Congressional District contained 20 counties (17 full and 3 partial), including more democratic areas around UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire areas.
Commission Chairman Chris Ford of the 4th Congressional District encompassing much of Milwaukee County called developing a legislative district map a complicated science that can be looked at from a lot of different views and impact individuals in many ways. He noted the diversity of the commission, which is made up of average people from many different backgrounds.
“We all just have in common the goal of creating fair maps and having fair legislative representative map for the state of Wisconsin,” Ford said
Four counties and two municipalities have fair maps referendum questions on the Spring Election ballot in April.
Commission hearings have been held for Districts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Upcoming hearings are planned for District 1 on Feb. 11, District 6 on Feb. 12 and District 2 on March 11.
The 7th Congressional District public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 28, can be reached directly at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIOdGL7zDzs or through the People’s Maps Commission website at https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps and click on “Hearings & Meetings.”
Written comments are also strongly encouraged. Written comments can be submitted at any time. Written comments will be reviewed by the commissioners and are public record. Submit written comments at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment.
